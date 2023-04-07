NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney is proposing a $68.9 million budget for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year, Finance Director Christine Wilson said during a Town Council public hearing on Monday.
It is an increase of roughly $2 million from last year’s budget, according to Wilson’s presentation and puts the town’s tax levy at an increase of four percent, leading to a tax rate increase of 3.47 percent total.
There is a substantial use of unassigned fund balance reserve of $2.3 million, Wilson said. This is due to an increase in personnel costs, insurance, capital projects and utility costs.
According to Wilson’s presentation, the two main drivers for the budget in 2024 will be school transfers (41% of the budget) and salaries (22%).
As of June, the town’s unassigned fund balance is 19.5%, at $12.3 million.
The proposed tax rate for residential property is $9.31 per thousand, with a commercial rate at $12.57.
The Town Council is currently scheduled to hold budget work sessions April 11-13. The second public hearing will be on May 1.
Town Hall working to correct phone issues
In other news Monday, Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney said that the town is addressing technical difficulties affecting Town Hall’s phone lines – an issue that has persisted for weeks.
“We’ve been experiencing some phone issues for people who may have called in and not been able to get anyone to answer,” Tierney said. “Off and on we’ve had this problem for the last couple of weeks.”
Tierney said the phones are working now, adding that the emergency lines; the 9-1-1 police and fire, and emergency line weren’t affected.
“They are working now, the regular service in Town Hall,” Tierney said. “We’re dealing with Verizon and Carosella, our vendor to find the root of the problem and get it permanently corrected.”
