SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council’s Feb. 14 discussion of a proposed land swap with South County Hospital has drawn an Open Meetings Act complaint.
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha informed the town Feb. 21 of the complaint filed by Elle Noordzy of Wakefield. The town has 10 business days to file a response.
It alleges that the council failed to provide adequate notice of the discussion on the agenda.
The crux of Noordzy’s complaint is that the agenda for the meeting did not mention that South County Health CEO Aaron Robinson would talk about the proposed land swap.
“He is ‘bringing forward a request from South County Health’ indicating that he is there in an official capacity,” Noordzy said in the complaint, filed Feb. 19. “Discussion ensues about the land swap application and the land appraisal process.”
Robinson spoke with the council during its public comments section of the meeting, when usually the council will hear from people regarding items that don’t appear on the night’s agenda.
Public comment topics can be wide-ranging, and sometimes can catch council members off-guard, as anyone can speak about any subject without prior notice.
Council members also usually refrain from responding to public comments, although exceptions are sometimes made.
From time to time the council votes to add topics to its agenda for the purposes of discussion, but can’t hold a vote on the item.
That’s what happened at the Feb. 14 meeting, when Robinson began to speak about the land swap. Town Solicitor Mike Ursillo interrupted after a few minutes to ask that the council vote to put the item on the agenda for purposes of discussion, which it did.
Robinson and council members then continued talking for about 10 more minutes before the council referred the matter to the town staff.
“We (myself, neighbors, community members) strongly feel aggrieved that we were not able to be part of this meeting,” Noordzy said. “We have strong attendance when Town Farm Park/Hospital matters come up at public meetings. SCH just undertook a zoning ordinance change with the Planning Board, and we showed up to those meetings and participated in the process. The same group of people would’ve made an effort to be in attendance at this meeting, had we known.”
Typically, the topic at hand is also added to the agenda for a future meeting in order to provide adequate time for public notice according to law.
South County Health is seeking to reopen talks about the two-year-old proposal to give the town a 35-acre parcel off Glen Rock Road in return for Town Farm Park, adjacent to the hospital.
The hospital would receive part of the eight-acre park and add it to an existing parking area it leases from the town.
The land swap has been in the works since early 2020, and was submitted for approval in May 2020 to the National Parks Service through the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
Last year, the town reportedly received a new appraisal of the land that valued Town Farm Park at three times that of the initial $180,000 appraisal, according to the hospital.
Robinson said an almost tripling of the park property value would eliminate consideration from the National Park Service.
The swap would allow South County Health to expand its on-site parking at the hospital, which supporters have said is woefully inadequate at current levels.
