NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Ever since she was in elementary school, North Kingstown High School junior Samantha Ronci has known the devastating effects of childhood cancer.
“When I was in elementary school, there were a few people in my school who had got diagnosed with cancer and there was a girl in my church who was diagnosed with cancer,” Ronci said. “One of the girls who was diagnosed from my school unfortunately passed away.”
While at her funeral, Ronci said she felt compelled to take action.
“I told myself that I needed to do something about childhood cancer,” Ronci said. “That was three of my friends who I knew that had battled cancer and one had passed away, so I had to do something about it.”
After several years of volunteering with different organizations and meeting and working with children going through cancer and their families, Ronci founded her own organization earlier this year called Sami’s Sendoffs, which creates custom care packages for children going through cancer treatment and has so far sent over 35 packages to kids in over 30 states, with hopes of getting packages to kids in all 50 states and abroad in the near future.
Ronci sent her first care package this past spring to Emily Grace Navarra, a six-year-old girl from Gainesville, Virginia who died from medulloblastoma in April. While they never were able to meet in person, Ronci said she became like a little sister to her and has dedicated herself to keeping her memory alive.
“I got in contact with Christy, Emily’s mom and to say they changed my life is an absolute understatement,” Ronci said, holding a framed picture of Navarra. “I sent Emily her care package in the mail, she was my first ever care package, and after sending her her care package she unfortunately passed away from brain cancer at six years old and ever since then, from the second she passed away to right now, I made a promise to myself and to her whole entire family that I’m going to say her name loud and proud and make sure everyone knows her name.”
For her care packages, Ronci says families of children with cancer usually either reach out to her over social media or she reaches out to them. Many of the families she says heard about Sami’s Sendoffs through other families she’s helped.
“I like to say the childhood cancer community is a lot like a family, everybody knows everybody, so a lot of the times the families will say ‘hey Sami I know you send care packages, do you want to send my friend one’ and I’m like ‘that’s totally fine,’” Ronci said.
With each care package, Ronci likes to get to know the child and their family so she can specifically cater to their own needs and interests.
“I like to form my own individual relationship with each kid and each family I come in contact with and you can imagine that’s a lot of families, so I keep in touch with them,” Ronci said. “I ask what they like, what they’re going through, find out every little puzzle piece of their story and I base their care packages on that.”
She has also based care packages on the needs of families that need support as well, as their lives are often uprooted as their children are diagnosed.
“There’s a girl from Guyana actually who is one of Emily’s friends, her name is Lia, and she is currently at St. Jude’s but her mom told me because they were just going for a check-up that they weren’t prepared to stay,” Ronci said. “She just got diagnosed for the third time with cancer, and so they have nothing but the clothes on their backs, so I am sending them clothes, Christmas decorations and some toys, a little bit of everything.”
As Sami’s Sendoffs has grown, Ronci has looked for different ways to get her name out there and raise money to help fulfill the wishes of the children and families she served and, hoping to get her name out more locally, decided to contact Training Officer Brian Kanaczet of North Kingstown Police Department to see if they would be interested in helping.
“I contacted Officer Kanaczet about a month back and I just wanted to reach out locally,” Ronci said. “I’m trying to get my name out there so that I can collect more for these kids and make more kids happy in honor of Emily, so I reached out to Officer Kanaczet and he was so kind to get the whole department involved and get me gift cards and even get the fire department involved, it’s been so amazing and I’ll be forever thankful for him.”
“When Sam reached out to initially, I was completely blown away by her perseverance and her energy and a lot of this was self-initiated on her part and I was just really taken back as a father myself seeing what kids are doing at that age and I wanted to do everything that I could to help her and obviously she’s been making a lot of headway on her own and hopefully this adds to that,” Kanaczet said.
Kanaczet immediately reached out to his union, the International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO) Local 473.
“We raise money on an annual basis and so they agreed to, because of what a great job she’s doing, take some of that money and donate it,” Kanaczet said. “Sam, all on her own, has sought initiative to help others, help people in the community and we just thought it was a great idea, especially at her age and hopefully what she promotes to other young people, I just thought it was a no-brainer quite honestly.”
The IBPO Local 473 donated a $100 Target gift card, a $100 Amazon gift card and a $50 cash gift card, which they presented to Ronci Tuesday at the North Kingstown Police Department and Fire Department headquarters on Post Road. There, Lieutenant Mike Scanlon of the North Kingstown Fire Department, and President of the North Kingstown Firefighters Association Local 1651, presented her with a check for $250.
$200 came from the union, while Fire Chief Scott Kettelle contributed the other $50.
“The fire marshal, Greg Pariseault, who is also the union treasurer, got in contact with me,” Scanlon said. “He saw the story on TV and social media and thought it would be a good idea if the Local made a donation.”
Like Kanaczet, Scanlon is also incredibly impressed by Ronci’s work.
“It’s great,” Scanlon said. “It’s great to donate to all local charities and what she’s doing is an awesome thing for cancer patients and just brings a lot of positives with everything that’s going on right now.”
That latter point was reiterated by Kanaczet.
“Obviously childhood cancer hits close to home with a lot of people,” Kanaczet said. “Any time a child’s involved, people seem to automatically just want to reach out and do something nice. Again, kind of taking what’s going on right in our world: we have COVID, people are hunkered down, people want to do something positive, people want to feel good and like I was telling Sam before, people want to do something to make themselves feel good and contribute to a great cause.”
As for Ronci, she hopes to continue to grow Sami’s Sendoffs in order to continue her mission.
“I would love to make this into a worldwide thing,” Ronci said. “My goal is just to make as many kids in the darkest time of their lives, I always say if I can make a difference in one child’s life, in the midst of the hardest time (when) they’re fighting for their lives, if I can just make them smile during that time, that’s all I want to do. That’s really my goal is to make more kids smile.”
On top of that, she is thankful for all who’ve helped her in mission, which is dedicated to honoring Navarra’s legacy and making sure she’s never forgotten.
“Everyone who’s helping has been amazing and the support is just amazing and hopefully Emily’s proud,” Ronci said. “I know her family is and I just hope that Emily’s proud.”
For more information on Sami’s Sendoffs or to find ways to help out, visit their website, samissendoffs.weebly.com, or check out on Facebook, as Sami’s Sendoffs, and Instagram, as @samis.sendoffs.
