KINGSTON, R.I. — Leaders at the University of Rhode Island say $250,000 in federal money for a shoreline protection project will have big benefits for the Bay Campus — and the ocean research conducted from there.
The work will help protect new pier infrastructure that’s being built to support the coming $125 million research vessel Narragansett Dawn.
“These funds help keep URI as a leader in the blue economy, fueling economic growth and providing educational opportunities for our students and the greater community,” URI President Marc Parlange said.
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced the award of the funds. Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee who sought to fund the project for URI, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will launch and oversee the shoreline protection effort.
URI’s new $750,000 pier is part of phase one of the Bay Campus master plan to modernize facilities and optimize ship operations. This project will include removal of the existing wood pier and addition of steel-encased concrete piles and decking. The pier needs to be long enough to house a crane and high enough to counter the threat of rising sea levels.
“This new federal funding means URI can focus more resources on its Bay Campus Master Plan and its marine research, ocean exploration and education missions,” said Reed, who visited URI’s Bay Campus to meet with faculty and educators at the Graduate School of Oceanography.
The National Science Foundation is building and modernizing a new fleet of research vessels that includes the Narragansett Dawn.
In 2018, the foundation selected the East Coast Oceanographic Consortium, led by the Graduate School of Oceanography, to operate the new regional research vessel, one of only three such research ships in the nation. The URI-led consortium includes the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the University of New Hampshire School of Marine Science and Ocean Engineering along with numerous associate members.
Narragansett Dawn will support scientific studies such as monitoring ocean currents, seafloor surveys in earthquake-prone regions of the world, testing new technologies such as remote sampling platforms, tracking legacy and emerging ocean contaminants, conservation of marine resources such as fisheries, and food-web dynamics in the deep ocean.
In addition, the ship will offer education and engagement opportunities for teachers, undergraduate and graduate students and the public.
Scheduled to launch in early 2023, Narragansett Dawn’s delivery was delayed and required more funding when category 4 Hurricane Ida caused significant damage last summer to a Louisiana shipyard where the ship is under construction. URI’s storied outgoing research vessel, Endeavor, which has been in service since 1975, will continue to operate until Narragansett Dawn arrives.
To help get the project back on track, Reed worked to include $25 million in additional funding for the science foundation regional research vessels in a recent appropriations bill.
The Endeavor is being docked at Quonset Point in North Kingstown while work on the new Bay Campus pier to prepare it for the Narragansett Dawn proceeds.
GSO Dean Paula Bontempi cheered news of the federal funding and its benefits to the Bay Campus.
“Tomorrow’s ocean leaders, entrepreneurs, and stewards are hard at work today on the URI Bay Campus,” Bontempi said. “Senator Reed’s support is critical as we continue to invest in tools for Rhode Island’s growing blue economy, including the groundbreaking Ocean Robotics Laboratory, Narragansett Dawn and her new pier already under construction.”
