SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — As property evaluations landed at residents’ doorsteps in the last few weeks, many have found significant increases in value along with concerns about increased property taxes.
With state trends bringing an increasing sales and purchase prices for homes, the punch for taxpayers came in the gut with this round of full-property revaluations done recently in North Kingstown and South Kingstown.
Concerns about skyrocketing taxes, however, are unfounded, local appointed and elected officials say because tax rates will be adjusted.
“The effect of the reval on taxes will be to substantially lower the tax rate, because the tax levy is remaining the same next year as it was last year and the year before.” said Abel Collins, South Kingstown Town Council member and former board president.
A tax rate — known as the mill rate — is the percentage used to determine how much a property taxpayer will pay. A levy represents the total amount of funds a local unit of government may collect on a tax rate. In other words, the levy is a cap on the amount of property tax dollars a local government is allowed by law.
Increasing Values
Nearly a year ago real estate brokers and salespeople reported the latest statistics showed that eight out of the nine South County towns saw double-digit, year-over-year growth in median price.
“Those homes closer to the waterfront are seeing increased prices and are significantly higher in some cases than those more inland,” said George Durgin, president of the Rhode Island Association of Assessing Officers.
That sentiment was confirmed by David Dolce, South Kingstown’s interim assessor, who said he’s been getting nearly 100 calls a day from upset town residents.
One resident of Roy Carpenter’s oceanfront front cottage community said that an assessment there rose by 250% or more over the previous assessments.
However, that increase should not be surprising because the small cottages there are a good example of the skyrocketing real estate prices across South County, especially beach front property, real estate brokers and agents said.
For instance, a few years ago, the seasonal cottages there went for about $200,000 and with none having foundations, only leased-land underneath, most not having the kind of toilets found in standard construction and all with no heat to support use beyond late spring to early fall.
Rob Thoresen, co-owner of the property on which the cottages sit, told The Independent this week one sold last summer for $300,000, a price never captured in the community’s history.
“You’ve just got a lot of people coming in from out of state and buying these properties for whatever reason and it started with COVID,” he said. Thoresen noted that his property on which the cottages sit has increased from $7 million to $8 million, but doesn’t plan to appeal.
South Kingstown Town Manager Terry Murphy and real estate agents confirmed that out-of-state buyers are scooping up residential properties of all shapes and sizes for large sums of money. In turn, this increases the sales price and that jacks up the assessment.
North Kingstown is also had a full revaluation based on sales prices and has also seen increases in assessments. Town Manager Ralph Mollis said that its revaluation process is complete.
“We have sent out the new valuations to all applicable property owners. As expected in this very unique market, there was an ‘across the board’ increase with residential increasing at a much greater level then commercial and residential increases varying greatly dependent on location and previous valuation,” he said.
At this point an average “would be very misleading as the range of increases is significant,” he said.
Town officials are receiving many inquiries but, for the most part, the individuals are understanding that despite their surprise at the increase in valuations, these are in line with what their properties are worth in the current sales market, he said.
“The variation from commercial to residential is one of the primary reasons we introduced the Homestead Exemption and Tax Classification for this coming year,” he said.
Greg Mancini, North Kingstown Town Council president has told The Independent, “I suggest that most property owners will not see a significant increase. That is because, depending on the municipality, their tax rate could go down, which is what happened the last time there was a revaluation in North Kingstown.”
Narragansett did its nine-year full inspection appraisal last year.
The Process
Rhode Island state law requires local governments to make periodic data-review property assessments, but have full inspection and revaluation - that generally means going inside the home or commercial building as well as taking outside measurements - every nine years.
In the assessment process, inspectors traditionally look at square-footage of a home, heating, cooling, bathrooms, basement condition, number of rooms and other factors that are compared with other similar homes.
In addition, sales are examined and an assessment of the market value is determined. This assessment of both residential and commercial property is the driver for bringing in revenue — through taxes — to fund municipal budgets for services and operations. Towns also have an appeal process to seek revisions to the assessments.
Taxes to fund for these budgets, in turn, are based on mill rates or percentage of the assessment determined to be the local tax.
A mill is one one-thousandth of a dollar and equal to $1.00 of tax for each $1,000 of assessment. For example, a property with an assessed value of $50,000 located in a municipality with a mill rate of 20 mills would have a property tax bill of $1,000 per year.
And at this point, especially with a revaluation that can bring in unusually high residential prices along with deflated commercial prices - effects largely caused by issues from the COVID-19 pandemic - matters get more complex for municipal officials.
Booming real estate prices leave government leaders looking for ways to keep taxes down, especially in an election year. They want to avoid property owners avoid expressing their anger at the polls by voting against them.
They must balance to burden on residential property owners with those in the commercial sector. If residential exceeds by average the commercial on which the bulk of revenue depends, officials’ balancing act gets delicate.
As towns carve out their budgets for the fiscal year ahead, officials said, they will look at the spending and tax rates. All said it is still too early to predict a tax rate based on the new assessments.
However, the levy – different from the mill rate – puts a cap on how much revenue a municipality can squeeze from taxpayers after a revaluation.
State law prohibits the total levy from exceeding a 4% increase over the levy from the prior year. This law is sometimes misunderstood to mean that an individual tax bill cannot increase 4% from the prior year; however, that is not the case. Individual property values will fluctuate and affect taxes a homeowner pays.
