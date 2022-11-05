NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown residents who vote either in early polling or on election day next week need to sift through the promises and claims of 18 candidates in this community for a total of seven open seats between the school committee and town council.
By any measure, say public officials, it is a daunting task for people in a pressing economy constricted by inflation and rising prices for most household budget items. Many residents say they cannot afford further payouts for local property taxes to support the town and school expenses.
In North Kingstown, the full five-member town council has all of its seats open for election. These are for two-year terms. Four existing members are running for re-election and another eight people are contesting them and seeking the one seat unfilled when five-term member Kerry McKay did not see re-election.
The local ballot for this panel will show five Democrat candidates, five Republicans and two independents.
The school committee also has five members, but they serve staggered terms. This year there are two open seats, including one vacated by school committee Chairman Gregory Blasbalg who declined to run amid the town scandal over “fat testing” for many decades at North Kingstown High School by former coach Aaron Thomas who has been charged with child molestation.
Lisa Hildebrand, committee vice chairman also did not seek re-election this year. For those two available seats on the committee, six people are seeking election to them.
Seeking opinions on a large number of issues, the Rhode Island League of Women Voters surveyed candidates on critical matters facing their communities and published their lengthy Q&A explanations in its “Voter Guide 2022 Covering the Towns of North Kingstown, South Kingstown and Narragansett.”
Below are edited excerpts from that detailed guide. The selection focuses on why candidates chose to run. Some responses may have been edited for space considerations. Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the ballot. To view the full voter’s guide, visit https://tinyurl.com/voterguide2022.
North Kingstown Town Council
- Kalen M. Arreola — Republican
“I love North Kingstown and would be honored to serve the people here from all political sides. I believe that we can work together without divisive rhetoric and I’d like to help champion that. Born and raised in Rhode Island by teenage parents, I grew up watching them work incredibly hard to stay off welfare and build a janitorial services company.
My mother’s dream was to make enough to buy a house ‘down near the beach.’ She battled Lupus SLE and died shortly wanted after moving into a house she and my father worked so hard to purchase. After 9/11, I knew I had to serve our country, so I joined the Army Reserve and worked as a public affairs officer for 10 years. I earned a Bronze Star for Leadership during my deployment from 2007-2008 to Iraq.”
- Katherine K. Anderson — Democrat — seeking re-election
“I am running for re-election as the only town council candidate with a 360-degree view of our community: I am a working mom of two young kids, and my parents — both retirees — live here, too. This affords me a unique perspective on our community.
I am a licensed clinical social worker currently practicing in community mental health, serving those with significant challenges to their health and well-being. I have a background in public policy, non-profit fundraising and development, and healthcare management. In sum, I have dedicated my career to helping individuals, families, and communities achieve a higher quality of life.”
- Mary K. Brimer — Republican — seeking re-election
“I am a financial planner and bring that expertise to the budget and spending decision process. My top priorities include addressing Post Road North with sewers and utility pole removal and the traffic backlog at W. Allenton Road and Route 4. I will work with our state legislators to ensure that North Kingstown receives our fair share of state aid and bond money for school improvements and clean water.”
- Gregory A. Mancini — Democrat — seeking re-election and current panel president.
“I am running for the town council to participate in our democracy and try to make a positive contribution to our community. And I believe that the record of our town council for the past few years demonstrates that there has been a positive change in our town.
These accomplishments include ensuring that our vacant town hall will be successfully renovated, resolving numerous lawsuits with little liability to the town, increasing town reserves by 80%, lowering the tax rate from $18.06 in 2018 to $14.06 this year, attaining an AA+ bond rating, establishing a homestead exemption, significantly improving our town water quality, improving town parks and beach facilities, and increasing funding to our underfunded school system.”
- William H. King — Republican
“I was born in North Kingstown in 1939, educated in public schools and raised by depression-era parents who instilled in me a sense of service. I served as a professional soldier for 20 years, then worked in private industry for another 25 years reaching executive positions and business ownership. I served on town and city boards wherever I was stationed. Since returning to town in 1990. I have served on all the key town commissions.
Serving my town is a request to someone whom they trust. If elected, I must demonstrate good, reasonable judgment and honor that trust. North Kingstown is driven by the Quonset Point industrial miracle within our borders. Quonset is the tail-wagging North Kingstown dog and we need to clearly understand what that means going forward.”
- Lawrence C. Mandel — Democrat
“I am running for town council out of a desire to give back to my community. I retired from the State Department as a U.S. diplomat after a 32-year career, and with my wife, Judy (Curry) Mandel, settled in North Kingstown, where she grew up. We love this community, which I first started coming to in 1970.
My experience as a diplomat, bringing people together to resolve problems and issues, is important at a time when our country is so divided. I have run large embassies overseas and have served on school and community boards — frequently in leadership roles. Currently, I serve on the town’s Economic Development Advisory Board, and Audit and Personnel committees and was an election official for the 2020 elections.”
- Randy George Wietman — Republican
“I am the Chairman of the Zoning Board of Review and have been on this board for the past 11 years. I am also currently a board member for the North Kingstown Charter Review, North Kingstown Sewer Appeals, Historic Wickford (HistWick), Parades Committee, and Wickford Yacht Club.
I’m proud of my record with the US Navy, and with my community. If you want to know what a candidate will do if elected, look at what they have done, and continue to do. Look for a demonstrated commitment, through continuous and consistent involvement. I raised my two daughters in North Kingstown. As such, I’ve invested in North Kingstown and have a very real interest in seeing that we continue our proud legacy for the next generation.”
- Matthew B. McCoy — Democrat
“I am running for a seat on the town council because North Kingstown is my home and I care about how it is governed. As a U.S. Navy veteran, I want to continue to serve. I bring the experience, leadership, and management skills that come with 23 years of military service and the business acumen and experience from working in the aerospace and defense industry.
I also bring the expertise derived from my volunteer work in our community and with veterans’ organizations. My advocacy on numerous issues has given me a thorough understanding of the roles and responsibilities of federal, state, and local governments and how they interact and support one another.”
- Christopher J. Zangari — Republican
“As a town councilor, I would work to secure funding for a new Middle School, consolidate and close Davisville Middle School and Wickford Middle School, support the town Police Department, create an enterprise zoning along Post Road from the police and fire stations to the town line and promote new housing stock.
I served as assistant town solicitor in varying positions since 1999 for North Kingstown and other towns. Specifically, I have served as assistant solicitor for police prosecutions for North Kingstown from 1999 through 2000 and 2002 through 2006; and as assistant solicitor for the town’s Zoning Board of Review from 2002 through 2006. I am presently a member of the North Kingstown Zoning Board of Review.”
- Kimberly A. Page — Democrat — seeking re-election
“I am currently on the town council and if re-elected, I will be able to give my time and talents for another term. I am an attorney and bring my knowledge of the law to the town council meetings.
I have a doctorate in educational leadership and bring eight years of serving on the North Kingstown School committee to foster a better relationship between the town governance and the school system. I am active in the community as the President of the Board of Directors at the North Kingstown Food Pantry, and a trustee at my church. I can bring this wide experience in many areas to the town council.”
- Rickey L. Thompson — Independent
“I am a seasoned professional that has been involved with North Kingstown town government for more than 12 years. I understand budgets, and planning and I recognize the importance of listening to and understanding the facts to make informed decisions without bias. If elected I will listen to residents and be involved in the betterment of North Kingstown.
From A (Asset) to Z (Zoning), I consistently attend North Kingstown Town Council, numerous subcommittees and special meetings. I have found that our current town council has become fragmented as the current town council majority exerts its will on the full council and residents alike as they either offer partial to improper substantiations or they turn their deaf ears to their constituents.”
- Richard Welch — Independent
“I have served on the North Kingstown School Committee for one term as chairman and three terms on the town council, with one term as president. I have served on many town committees and boards since 1978 which has given me a lot of knowledge that comes with that firsthand experience.
Many of the present and previous members of the town council have not had this experience and that lack of knowledge and background has proved costly to our town. It is hard to know how to plan for the future when you do not know where you have been and why you should not repeat the same mistakes. Time in grade gives very valuable knowledge and experience and you have a feeling of what is important to our citizens and what the priorities are.”
North Kingstown School Committee
- James A. Gallo — Republican
Candidate did not respond to an email inquiry about his reasons for running and the experience he brings.
- Thomas G. Briody — Democrat
“North Kingstown has been a battleground in recent years, due to a scandal at our high school and divisive behavior at school committee meetings. A small segment of the community seeks to keep us rooted in antiquated ideas and practices.
I want to be a voice of reason. The demographics of our community are evolving. Our community has to adapt, while still respecting our history and our constitutional principles.
I have lived in North Kingstown for almost 25 years. I am a trial lawyer with an emphasis on criminal defense, civil rights and personal injury work. My legal training, along with my ability to resolve conflict and achieve compromise will allow me to be an effective member of the school committee.”
- Robert S. Jones — Republican
“There are no candidates besides me with prior school committee experience, which means potentially the district could be headed into one of the most challenging periods in its history with a majority having no experience leading and managing a school district. In addition to my eight years of experience on a school committee, I have also served on the town’s audit committee, the charter commission, and the Veteran’s scholarship committee.
The district faces tremendous challenges between multiple lawsuits and investigations, a funding formula likely to penalize North Kingstown in the future, and persistent learning outcomes gaps (and) with the chair and vice chair (of the school committee) leaving and no permanent superintendent or assistant superintendent in place, the district more than ever needs experienced leadership to restore trust and confidence in the town’s educational system.”
- Erin West Earle — Democrat
“I am running for school committee for a variety of reasons but the most important one is to serve the students of North Kingstown. As an educator at a higher education institution, I have seen first-hand the impact a strong K-12 education can have. As a product of the North Kingstown schools and now a mom of children in the schools, I have a personal connection and want them to be exemplary.
Last fall, I began attending the school committee meetings and it became quickly apparent that strong leadership was needed to help navigate the multiple challenges facing the district. As I learned of the hurdles we are facing, I could not shy away from them. My past experiences have prepared me for this position.”
- Krystle L. Simas — Independent
“I am confident I can offer a new perspective to the NKSC. I received two BA degrees, one in secondary education and one in Spanish and also earned my MA in secondary education all from the University of Rhode Island.
After college, I began my career as a high school Spanish teacher and have been working at Coventry High School for 20 years. Throughout my tenure at CHS, I have been extremely involved in curriculum development, been a member and chair of a School Improvement Team Committee, and participated in NEASC accreditation committees. I have led professional development workshops in differentiated instruction and on various technological platforms and I have been on many interview committees for new hires.”
- Karen B. Kuzminsky — Independent
“I am running for the school committee to offer a new perspective and a different voice than what is currently there. The job of the school committee is to represent the whole community and our current school committee is not representing all voices within our community. I bring with me a strong moral compass to insist that there be transparency between the school committee, the parents and the community.
I bring curiosity to inquire with depth questions including those about policy and to search for answers when none are apparent. I bring 20 years of experience advocating for my children within public schools and an understanding of how intimidating that process can be. I have tremendous persistence and stamina when it comes to fighting for the rights of children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.