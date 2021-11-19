QDC welcomes new offshore wind and seafood businesses

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Quonset Development Corporation on Monday welcomed two businesses to its new Flex Industrial Campus Building with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The offshore wind support company and seafood delivery company join more than 200 businesses already at Quonset Business Park.
Steven J. King, managing director of the Quonset Development Corporation, welcomed Survitec and PrimeFish Seafood to their new location.
“It is exciting to see Survitec choose Quonset to expand their offshore wind support services in the United States and PrimeFish Seafood become the latest in a growing sector of seafood companies,” King said.
Survitec is a supplier for survival technology including immersion suits, life jackets, life rafts, fire safety and turbine escape devices. The firm’s recent acquisition of Norwegian PPE specialist Hansen Protection also brings with it offshore wind PPE rental provider HeliPPE.
“Our new location in Rhode Island will be our flagship U.S. offshore wind hub,” Mads Enemark Nørgreen, head of U.S. offshore wind at Survitec, said. “Now, our customers in the region will have better access to the most advanced survival technology solutions, including our popular offshore PPE rental program.”
PrimeFish Seafood is a 100-year-old, family-owned business that delivers restaurant quality, sustainable seafood. The company will use the flex space to store and deliver seafood throughout the country.
Established in 2017, the Flex Industrial Campus caters to businesses that may have outgrown their current spaces and are not equipped to renovate or to do a complete build-out.
Quonset and its development partner Flex Technology Park, LLC spent $3.2 million on the building, which has six leasable spaces ranging from 2,000 to 6,000 square feet.
Each Flex Industrial Building is equipped with high bay space for manufacturing, assembly or warehouse use, with ceilings up to 24 feet. Each building will provide full service utilities and was designed to allow tenants to customize spaces based on their own unique needs. Some of the Flex Industrial Buildings include office spaces as well.
There are three other Flex Industrial Campus Buildings across Quonset Business Park and all are fully leased out, according to the Quonset Development Corporation. The six companies across the Flex Industrial Campus employ 40 people.
Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos was scheduled to attend Monday’s ceremony, but was unable to do so. She issued a statement about the opening.
“The green economy is an integral part of our state’s growing business ecosystem, and whether it be sustainable fishing or harnessing the power of wind to create renewable energy, we are leading the way,” Matos said. “I am thrilled to welcome Survitec, which is making Rhode Island their offshore wind hub in the U.S., and PrimeFish Seafood, which is working to deliver sustainably caught seafood to homes across the country to their new facilities here in Rhode Island.”
The business park is home to more than 200 companies and 12,200 jobs, according to the Quonset Development Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.