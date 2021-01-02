SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The latest application to open a medical marijuana dispensary in town is before the Planning Board, as the state gets ready to allow six new facilities in Rhode Island to join three existing centers.
South Kingstown has seen an influx of such applications this year in anticipation of the state awarding one license to open a so-called compassion center in South County.
The Department of Business Regulation’s process to apply for one of the coveted six statewide licenses was open to nonprofits, who had to pay a nonrefundable application fee of $10,000. Applicants had until Dec. 15 to submit paperwork to the state. A lottery to award the licenses is expected to take place next year. The state received a total of 45 applications, filed by 28 organizations.
Rhode Island will grant one new license for a compassion center in six different geographical zones in the state. Zone 5 includes South Kingstown, Narragansett, Charlestown, Richmond, Hopkinton, Westerly and Exeter.
Part of the state’s application process required that the applicants receive local approval – by going through the appropriate zoning and planning bodies.
It’s a pricey process – organizations that win a license will be required to pay a yearly $500,000 licensing fee to the state. But the payoff could be huge if the state fully legalizes marijuana.
Medical marijuana was legalized in Rhode Island in 2006. Compassion centers in Providence, Warwick and Portsmouth opened in the wake of legalization for medical use.
The flurry of activity this year has hit towns like South Kingstown, which has reviewed several medicinal marijuana dispensary applications.
The Winding Rhode Compassion Center, Inc. appeared at a Dec. 22 Planning Board hearing with an application to renovate unit 1 of 682 Kingstown Road for use as a dispensary. The site has served as the offices for Yankee Travel.
Applicants must ultimately seek a special use permit from the Zoning Board, but first the Planning Board issues an advisory opinion.
Zoning regulations place strict limits on marijuana operations. They cannot be within 1,000 feet of a school, and can only be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., for instance. Adequate security and parking are required. Then the boards can place other requirements and restrictions on the application, such as suitable landscaping.
The board continued the Winding Rhode application to its January meeting.
In May another entity, the Wakefield Compassion Center, went before the Planning Board with a similar application to open a dispensary at 40 Charles St., owned by Belmont Shoppers Park.
The board failed to move the application to the zoning board on a 3-3 vote. Some members had lingering concerns about traffic, multiple uses, the nearby bike path and the impact on neighboring property values.
A month later, on June 23, the board granted advisory Development Plan approval to South County Compassion Center, which proposes a medical marijuana facility at 703 Kingstown Road.
The Zoning Board granted a special use permit, which is effective for two years and which is subject to the state awarding a medical marijuana license. Also, if the South County Compassion Center desires to eventually sell legalized recreational marijuana, it would need to come back before the board for an amendment to the permit, as it would be a change of use, the board said.
On Sept. 8 the Planning Board also gave Development Plan approval to Rhode Island Care Concepts for a center at 711 Kingstown Road.
Those approvals were also conditional on the organizations receiving a special use permit from the Zoning Board.
Even with town approvals, the prospective compassion center operators still will be waiting until next year to see which one of them receives a license from the state, or if it goes to an applicant in another South County town.
