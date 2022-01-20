NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — His face was seen in local newspaper real estate ads every week for the last two decades. He helped people make a new home a real home.
Ernie Esposito, a local legend in real estate, passed away last week, but left a lasting mark, say many friends and associates.
“This guy was incredible. He loved being a Realtor. He was one of the seven-day-a-week kind of people who loved being with people,” said Marc Archambault who did hundreds of transactions with Esposito.
“And he was a good talker,” added Archambault, an agent for nearly 50 years and who competed for over 24 years that Esposito sold local properties.
At 80 years old, Esposito died peacefully on Jan. 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was the husband for 55 years of Gloria C. (Auger) Esposito and father of Michael and Mark Esposito.
And he was a paternal figure for many young want-to-be Realtors joining both his firm, RE/MAX Flagship in Narragansett as well as other firms throughout the area.
A competitive business in which sellers and buyers have these third-party individuals - the real estate agent – attempting to get them their best price on investments ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars, Esposito always had time for others.
Yes, he had competitors, say associates, but he was ready to help them as well learn the business.
Over 100 Facebook posts came into RE/MAX with many recalling his help and his professionalism.
Annie Centracchio Craddock, a colleague, wrote, “Ernie was such a great guy. Such sad news…Thanks for always taking the time to help others.”
Patricia Oliver, also a real estate agent, commented, “When I first became an agent 32 years ago I called him and asked him if I could take him to coffee and pick his brain, boy did he chuckle-no ego.”
Broker-owner of RE/MAX, Chris Tanner, said, “He knew what to do, how to do it and when to do it, when selling a house.”
Energizer Bunny
Tanner said Esposito was called the “Energizer bunny” in the office because he was always on the move.
“He had a plan. He was an engineer before going into real estate,” she said, noting that he was known in the office for having many three-ring spiral notebooks in which he kept lists and lists of what he needed to do each day.
These also included the people he saw and met. He amassed a directory of contacts that rivaled any found in a telephone book, said Tanner and other colleagues.
She attributed his chief sales skills to his ability to communicate and be personable with agents, clients and anyone who might help him in a business that he loved.
Vickie Baton Edwards, a former receptionist in his office, wrote on Facebook, “You always made me smile! I always made sure you had a mini Hershey bar, Reese’s cup or some kind of chocolate on my desk for you!”
“You were a force to be reckoned with! I will miss our conversations and laughter! Thank you for always taking the time to come in and say hello to me no matter how busy you were!,” she said.
Baton added, “You will be remembered by me always as my surrogate grandpa!”
The same friendliness came to real estate agents on the other side of a deal.
Archambault, who works at Randall Realtors in Wakefield, remembered how the calls would come to Esposito to see a listing.
“The phone would ring. There would be Ernie’s voice. He’d say, ‘Marc, I’ve got the buyer. When can we see it. He’s the guy whose going to take it.’”
“When he called, you were happy to hear from him. Always a great guy to work with,” he added.
John Krekorian, an agent with RE/MAX and who worked with Esposito since 1993, said he was a focused individual.
“At one point we shared a small office together. We were both very focused but with different styles. He was extremely competitive as I,” he recalled.
“I eventually got my own office but Ernie would walk past my door without breaking a stride and say cha-ching!! Putting me on notice he had sold another one and I better get going,” Krekorian said with a laugh.
Judy Chace, Broker Owner, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, said, “Ernie was a one of a kind! He was the Energizer bunny of Rhode Island real estate.”
“He was always happy and kind and was a delight to work with. He was truly old school, was true to his word and a dedicated fiduciary for his clients. We will miss his smiling face and quick laugh. There will never be another Ernie,” she said.
