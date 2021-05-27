NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Rhode Island Secretary of State and North Kingstown resident Nellie Gorbea has entered the 2022 gubernatorial race.
Gorbea announced her candidacy Sunday evening in two videos, one in English and one in Spanish, posted to YouTube and a press release sent out Monday morning.
“I’m running for governor to build a better Rhode Island,” Gorbea said. “To make government more accountable to the people, to bring diverse voices to the table and connect people to hopeful opportunities that will help them thrive.”
The North Kingstown Democrat is the second candidate to declare for the race following fellow Democrat and community activist Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, who formally entered the race in April. Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, the former lieutenant governor who assumed office on March 3 following former Gov. Gina Raimondo’s confirmation as Secretary of Commerce in the Biden Administration. According to a press release sent by her team, she is the first Latina to run for governor in any of the six New England states.
“I have a track record of meeting challenges head-on, of thinking beyond the status quo and building consensus on tough policy decisions,” Gorbea said.
Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Gorbea moved to Rhode Island in the 1990s and is a graduate of both the Princeton University School of Public and International Affairs and Columbia University, where she received her master’s degree in public administration.
Before serving as Secretary of State, Gorbea founded the Rhode Island Latino Civic Fund, served as Deputy Secretary of State under former Secretary of State Matt Brown and later as Executive Director of Housing Works Rhode Island. After the Secretary of State and current North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis hit his term limit in 2014, Gorbea ran for the position, defeating fellow Democrat Guillaume De Ramel in the primary and Republican John Carlevale Sr. in the general election. She was re-elected in 2018 with nearly two-thirds of the vote.
In her campaign announcement, Gorbea touted her work on automated voter registration, election infrastructure and cyber security measures, developing online resources for current and prospective small business owners and overhauling lobbying laws. She listed modernizing state government, utilizing Rhode Island’s strengths and making the state a leader in education, affordable housing and climate resilience as her top priorities.
“It has long been my mission to fundamentally change the way that government works for the people,” Gorbea said. “I have done this in my role as Secretary of State and I look forward to doing this for Rhode Islanders as their governor. I know a strong Rhode Island economy is dependent on having high quality education for all, housing that is affordable, and an infrastructure that is climate resilient. We absolutely can tackle these issues with a diversity of voices, perspectives and opinions around the table. I am the proven leader to do just that.”
McKee was in North Kingstown Monday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Port of Davisville and responded to Gorbea’s candidacy.
“I haven’t formally announced, but it’s certainly my plan to run and that’s not unexpected that there’s going to be multiple people that’ll be announcing and so right now we’re going to focus on the stuff that we’re working on, but understanding that that’s coming,” McKee said. “We’re only a few months away from any announcements, including mine, so will focus on the work in the office, But we also know that the primaries in the general election is coming and the state of Rhode Island will decide who’s best equipped to lead the state out of the pandemic and into the future.”
McKee told reporters he hasn’t declared yet because he doesn’t “want to be in campaign mode” and said his priority is safely re-opening the state following the end of most COVID-19 restrictions, and that he will formally declare his candidacy “at the appropriate time.”
No Republican candidate has yet to formally declare for the race. The primary date for both the Democratic and Republican parties are yet to be set but the general election will take place Nov. 8, 2022.
