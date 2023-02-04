CRANSTON, R.I. — Bailey Greemon was among 20 dancers moving in unison on the audition stage at the historic Park Theatre in Cranston Sunday afternoon for Theatre By The Sea. In about 15 minutes, the group was culled to just her.
“She’s good, she’s very good and I don’t know much about dancing,” said theater owner and entertainment entrepreneur Bill Hanney, who runs the highly-successful Matunuck theater bringing musicals to South County every summer and drawing crowds from around the state.
Matching a melody in her movements, Greemon’s arms flowed smoothly in parts, jabbed and pointed at other times, choreographed with tempo and rhythm.
Kevin Hill, theater artistic director, and his associate producer, Matt Chappell, sat on the stage among various technical equipment for auditioners. They stared at her rather than the equipment. She had their attention.
“You want to find the right person who will light up the stage,” said Hill afterward describing the kinds of performers among the hundreds who try out and never make the final cut for Hanney’s well-tuned and carefully selected musical productions.
Hanney stood back in the empty historic Park Avenue, where the auditions were held, watching and listening.
A funny guy with a sharp eagle eye for what will leave a summer crowd feeling upbeat and good about the show — and his playhouse — he eventually will put his stamp on every performer appearing on the stage.
Theatre By The Sea and its reputation can send a new or young performer to the national circuit and it draws interest from dancers, actors and musicians across the region who all want credits from Hanney’s theater on their resume.
“I think that working at Theater by the Sea would be such a great step in the right direction,” said Greemon said. “Especially to get to work with professionals, it would be such an all-around fantastic and rewarding experience and I am so grateful to even be in the running for such a great company.”
Greemon, a 20-year-old sophomore at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, said she is studying for a bachelor’s in fine arts in musical theater and Sunday’s experience was a lot to take in.
“When I saw my headshot being held up and Thom telling everyone else except me that they were free to go, I had a lot of feelings running through my head,” she said the final selection from Theatre By the Sea’s associate producer Thom Warren. “I was a little nervous just because I didn’t know what they were going to have me do at first, but after they asked me…I got super excited.”
There are over 1,000 people each year who never make it as far as Greemon for Theatre By The Sea productions, said Chappell, who screens audition tapes, talks with agents and schedules all the casting auditions in Rhode Island and New York City.
Hanney reflected on that process for the thousands looking for a break, the small percentage invited for a tryout and the many yet who never make it further.
“The hardest thing is to say goodbye,” he said. “It’s not that they are all bad, but they are not right for the part,”
Hanney explained that some of the performers the theater passes on are not right for the individual performance his theater is auditioning for on that day. Others, he said, should consider a different career or sideline interest.
Then there are the diamonds in the rough. As if on cue, moments after Greemon’s performance, Hanney and Hill watched a video on a nearby computer of someone playing the piano and singing:
“Stayed in bed all morning just to pass the time
There’s something wrong here, there can be no denying
One of us is changing
Or maybe we just stopped trying”
At first, it sounded like the voice of Carole King singing her 1971 Tapestry album song “It’s Too Late,” one of her most popular. The theater is producing June 14 - July 8 “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”
But it wasn’t King. It was a person auditioning.
Pointing to the recording, Hanney said to Hill “The kid is amazing. She’s great. What do you think?”
“I’ve known her for a long time,” Hill replied. “She’s an incredible actor, too. We just don’t know if she’s available.”
Hanney’s eyes brighten as the lids lift high. He gets his typical wry smile.
“We need to find out,” he said, knowing a good performer when he sees one.
Hill said that these local auditions are the first steps toward making it to — or returning to — Theatre By The Sea’s stage.
In addition to the Carole King musical scheduled for June, other performances planned for the upcoming 2023 season are: “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” from May 24-June 11, “The Bodyguard,” from July 12-August 5 and “Jersey Boys,” from August 9-September 10.
The next step will be New York auditions in February with those coming from Rhode Island trying out against performers from Broadway and beyond. From these plays, returning performers selected for additional auditions will be given songs as well as lines from actual plays to be performed.
They’ll show their talents not only to Hanney, but an entire creative team, including different directors, for each production this coming summer.
Asked if there’s a secret sauce, Hill distilled the process to a simple gut feeling and an observation based on experience. The 54-year-old has been in theater for decades including national tours as a performer, director and choreographer.
“It’s about passion and showing it. It’s about the eyes and reaching to the audience. If they can connect themselves to the story they are singing about and acting in, it becomes about that continuing connection with the eyes and what you feel,” Hill said.
“I want them to draw me in,” he said, knowing that if they capture his attention, they’ll surely get the audience’s too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.