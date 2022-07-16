Richard Seddon, owner of the Breakfast Nook II in Wakefield, had not expected that a small and smoky problem would close his popular restaurant for months. It did, though.
More than three months have passed since the small fire and smoke brought the Union Fire District responders to the 575 Kingstown Road restaurant. Seddon said recently that clean-up has become more extensive than he first expected.
He said he’s hoping to re-open by the end of next month, but much will depend on finding a contractor that is available to do the needed work.
At about 5:15 p.m. on Friday, April 22, dispatchers received a report of a fire at the Breakfast Nook II.
Crews from Ladder 1 and Engines 3, 10, and 21 responded, along with Chief Steven Pinch, Assistant Chief Lance Whaley, and Deputy Chief Tony Cinquegrana.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the rear of the building. Crews worked quickly to locate the fire and knock it down. The restaurant was closed at the time. No injuries were reported.
The restaurant suffered minor fire, smoke and water damage, mostly in the basement. It remains closed pending health and safety inspections.
Seddon said that the cause from the chemical rags in the basement that had emitted some smoke previously when outside. However, at the time a cigarette — not rags — was considered the source of the smoke.
“It’s the same cleaning chemicals we’ve been using for years and the fire department had been there before, so we put the towels, the rags, outside,” he said.
Seddon said that smoke caused the worst problem. It filled the restaurant and drifted into the insulation and rafters about the ceiling tiles.
“It was much more extensive work than I expected. One contractor put the cost at a very high number and another was lower, but said the work couldn’t be done for about three months,” Seddon said.
“I’m now going to a third company, but have to price the job. I hope it will get done in a month, but I just don’t know how fast it will be,” he added.
Just two years ago in August, The Nook II re-opened after a long closure due to the COVID pandemic.
It had been a tough four and a half months for Seddon who also manages The Breakfast Nook in North Kingstown at 6130 Post Road and Patty Lamphiere, long-time manager of Nook II at 575 Kingstown Road in Wakefield.
They tried to make a go of take-out in March of that year, but didn’t see the amount of business needed to stay open. With the doors shut, they watched and hoped that seating restrictions would lessen enough for a clear road to profitability.
That didn’t exactly happen, said both Seddon and Lamphiere, who also worked at the same South Kingstown location for her father, Lonnie Mobbs, who owned Lonnie’s, before selling it to Seddon’s father, Richard Sr., in 1988.
At the time in August 2020 when Nook II re-opened, Louis Clark was happy to get his Portuguese hash, two eggs sunny-side up on the hash, and grilled English muffin.
It was a Sunday ritual of breakfast there after services at nearby St. Peter’s Church.
“I look forward to it every week,” Clark said at the time. His wife, Beverly, also comes for her two eggs over hard, two slices of bacon, two sausages, raisin toast and decaf coffee.
And for the staff, seeing them — and other weekly and daily customers — that re-opening was a long-awaited homecoming.
Carol Weinreich, a server for nearly three years, put it simply, “There are no words to describe it. I missed the other staff and I missed the customers.”
Whether and how that will happen again for customers and staff has Seddon worried today.
“I have a very dedicated group down there. They keep asking what’s going on and I explain. I hope I am not going to lose my help. I hope the unemployment doesn’t make them look for jobs elsewhere,” he said.
“I hope the customers come back again, “ he added.
South County Art Association finds new leader
Jen Ferry has been promoted from associate director to executive director of the South County Art Association.
“Eleven years ago, I submitted to my first open juried exhibit at SCAA. I remember being nervous walking in the door,” she said, noting that the exhibits director explained the entry process with a “calming presence and I felt the welcoming atmosphere that has become so familiar.”
“My painting did get selected and, with an abundance of pride, it was the first time I showed my artwork in public. That gave me the confidence to start sharing my work more, something I’ll be forever grateful to SCAA for giving me,” she added.
It led to more exhibits and shows in the following years, teaching acrylic painting classes, and exhibitions are galleries.
“I know the hustle. Five years ago, I walked in the door as a staff member. In this role, I got to help other artists just like myself,” she said.
It brought a deep appreciation for “anyone who comes to further their art practice, whether it’s to take a class or exhibit in our gallery, and I’m thankful for our gallery visitors that are the viewers of those creations,” she said.
It’s also an experience and understanding that will be part of her approach to being SCAA’s executive director, Ferry said.
She wants to “provide rich and meaningful opportunities to learn, share and view art so it enriches all of our lives…My door will always be open.”
Rhode Island Business Coalition expands its brand
The Rhode Island Business Coalition, which represents more than 50 industries comprising 6,280 businesses that employ 230,00 or more people, has expanded its name.
The coalition is incorporating the Alliance of Industries and Businesses. Kristin Urbach, head of the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce, also serves as treasurer of the coalition.
Established in 2013, the RIBCIA is a coalition of trade associations, chambers of commerce, and other industry organizations in Rhode Island.
Its mission is to identify and support state public policies that improve Rhode Island’s economic competitiveness and overall business climate.
“As the State rebounds from the economic crisis, an overarching theme is to maintain our mission that fosters economic growth,” said John Simmons, coalition president.
Odds and Ends
- Trips To Discover has named the Coast Guard House in Narragansett one of the Top 15 Most Beautiful Restaurants in the U.S.
- South Kingstown High School is looking for local businesses as partners to help provide job experiences and career exploration for students with varying abilities.
According to the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, the school wants students to learn a variety of transitional skills, including daily living and career vocation. The partnership in the past has benefited businesses, employers, and students.
Some partnerships include Pow Science, Pet Supplies Plus, Perennial’s, the town’s recreation center, Old Mountain Lanes, and T’s restaurant.
- America’s leading niche magazine franchisor, The N2 Company (N2), just announced a major overhaul of its flagship brand - and it is a change that is hitting close to home.
The change affects homeowners in nearly 600 U.S. neighborhoods who receive a free, custom N2 magazine each month. In North Kingstown, The Wickford Way, serving residents of the Wickford area, is now called Stroll Wickford. It also has magazines in Westerly and Lincoln.
- Coastal1 Credit Union has several open positions, including a teller in its Wakefield branch.
- Thundermist is expanding access to health care in South County. On September 1, 2022, Thundermist Health Center will acquire South County Pediatrics in Narragansett.
The site will be known as Thundermist South County Pediatrics in Narragansett at 360 Kingstown Road. The acquisition will expand access to integrated primary care, behavioral health, dental care, and social services to 3,000 patients in South County.
All patients will have access to Convenient Care, Thundermist Walk-In Medical Service, open 365 days per year for patients one year and older.
- Oakley Home Access in Narragansett has compiled a list of summer safety tips and information about how to make the summertime fun and safe and how easy changes can make your home a haven as you age in place. Visit oakleyhomeaccess.com for more information.
- Green Line Apothecary of Wakefield is excited to introduce Clara’s Cart, its mobile soda fountain serving its very own homemade ice cream and soda for weddings and special events. It provides a vintage-themed mobile soda fountain for nearly any event.
- The Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce recently held ribbon cuttings for Sights Family Eye Care in Wakefield at 422 Main St. It offers glasses, contact lenses and vision exams.
- In addition, the chamber marked the opening of Sun Struck Gift Boutique in Narragansett at 1171 Boston Neck Road.
Sun Struck Gift Boutique offers an assortment of gifts for every occasion, including beach bags, local signs, accessories, personalized gifts. It is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Willie’s Place in Wakefield at 58 High St. recently opened and is a Native American and American-Puerto Rican fusion restaurant. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
