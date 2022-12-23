NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Wickford Village kicked off the holiday season earlier this month with the annual lighting of the village’s Christmas tree. The event drew in hundreds for the festivities and shops were open late for patrons. One particular business, Flatfish Cottage, held an intimate book reading and signing from a local celebrity couple.
What started out as a joke about writing a book has ended up a reality, pun intended, considering the couple met on a reality dating show. Jared and Ashley Haibon are best known for their appearances on The Bachelor shows. Their romance began in 2015 and after appearing on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, the couple got engaged and then married in 2019. They now are the proud parents of 10 month-old son Dawson.
“We’d jokingly say we should write a children’s book about our love story,” said Ashely. “Fast forward a few years and here we are. I think the message the book sends is very important for everyone and every age.” Jared added that publisher had reached out them to write a book about their love story, but the couple felt it would be better as a children’s book.
The book, Lucy & Clark, A Story of Puppy Love, is about two dogs (named for the couple’s dogs) who met at a dog park and ultimately became best friends. Clark was very timid to go to the local dog park because he was scared of the big dogs and he didn’t know any other dogs. But that’s when Lucy approached him and invited him to play with her and the other dogs, but he declined.
Clark’s owner, Tanner, encouraged Clark to be “brave like a superhero and face his fears and go ask Lucy to play.” And, at the next visit to the dog park thats what he did.
“I made the first move when it came to Jared and like Clark, Jared was timid and shy when we were on the show. But it just shows that if you’re scared to do something, try to find the confidence and strength to do it,” added Ashely.
“Clark was very timid and he was forced out of his comfort zone and by him approaching Lucy, they began an everlasting friendship,” said Jared. “When you overcome your fears so many good things can happen.”
Flatfish Cottage owners, Jim and Katie Fusaro, own a second location in South County Commons where the Haibon’s own Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge. Both businesses do events together such as paint and wine nights. The two locations of Flatfish carry the book and they all thought it would be fun for the couple to come to Wickford during the Festival of Lights, one of the couple’s favorite places, to do a reading and signing of the book.
The book was illustrated by Sheila Chen, a children’s book illustrator, pet portrait artist and military spouse. As a romantic lover she jumped at the opportunity to work with Ashley and Jared on their books, saying to herself “Dogs, romance and the sweetest Bachelor couple? Yes, Please!”
A portion of proceeds form the book will go towards Sidewalk Angels Foundations, which is dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues across the country.
