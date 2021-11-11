NK Council President says town needs independent investigation into actions of former coach

NORTH KINGSTOWN,R.I.— North Kingstown Town Council President Greg Mancini says he wants the council to set up an independent review of the school committee’s investigation into any inappropriate behavior by former high school Coach Aaron Thomas, who is alleged to have asked teen athletes for many years to strip naked for “fat tests.”
Mancini proposed that the council hire someone skilled in doing such reviews and assessments to examine the findings of any investigations already under way, and ensure a separate independent assessment of the inquiries being done and reported to the public. He said at Monday night’s council meeting he will bring the matter back for a formal vote by the town council.
The town council is attempting, said various government officials in interviews with The Independent, to deal with a political and community tailspin as more than 300 people express outrage through social media at Thomas’s alleged actions.
The officials also have said that sentiment is growing in the community that school officials failed to act aggressively enough to investigate Thomas when allegations arose three years ago.
A building consensus appeared to be forming among elected officials, parents and the public that the matter warrants stronger investigative action and more public disclosure about the incident’s details than the school committee has so far given.
“I am heartbroken over the alleged behavior that has been in the news. Nothing is more important or precious than the safety of our community’s children. This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable,” Mancini told council members at Monday’s meeting.
Without directly criticizing the school committee, he said, “To date, the school department has taken action so that our students are now in a safe environment. Having said that we need to get to the bottom of this.”
Councilman Kerry McKay stressed the importance of being open about all facts uncovered and that the council avoid any closed-to-the-public sessions to discuss aspects of reports that come to the panel.
The school committee hired an attorney to conduct its own investigation. Those findings have not been released. Mancini said those matters and others will be examined as part of the town council’s intervention to provide oversight into the handling of the matter.
Thomas could not be reached for comment and his attorney did not return calls asking for comment.
Rocking Town Sensibilities
This controversy, the most serious in recent memory according to several long-time town officials, erupted following multiple media reports that came after months of investigating reports about the Thomas’s behavior.
Local residents have told The Independent that his alleged behavior had been talked about by students for years.
Thomas was terminated this year and resigned just before the firing took effect. Officials learned in 2018 about improper actions involving teen athletes, but nudity was not mentioned. Thomas was put on leave and eventually fired when allegations arose this past February that “fat tests” included nudity and different poses by students alone with Thomas.
Attorney Timothy J. Conlon, who says he represents some of the former students, said that the incidents with the coach seeing individual students alone in a small room go back “certainly long prior to 2018.”
He said that he could not immediately give a starting point. Other sources estimate 10 to 20 years.
Conlon estimated the number of students involved at over 100, but would not say how many students he has interviewed so far. Some sources familiar with the situation said that 100 or more seems reasonable given Thomas’s long tenure with the school system.
Some former students have come forward saying that Thomas made them feel uncomfortable and one alleged that the test included inappropriate touching, according to various media reports.
Another student, according to The Boston Globe, said that Thomas gave him a “hernia check,” which involves looking for bulge in the groin area, with his bare hands.
After he was dismissed from North Kingstown, he applied to and was hired this year by Monsignor Clarke pre-K through 8th grade Catholic school in South Kingstown. He was terminated last week after news about his alleged behavior broke in the news media.
Impartial Review Needed
Jennifer Lima, school committee member, said that she endorses the idea of an organization or individual, such as a former judge, whom citizens can trust, for presenting a public report on all the legally disclosable actions by those involved.
“I would advocate it,” Lima said, but said that she is prohibited from disclosing whether she has made such a recommendations during the school committee’s closed-to-the-public sessions to discuss the issues surrounding the former coach.
She also gave a cautionary “we are not there yet” statement to a question about whether Schools Superintendent Philip Auger should be removed or asked to resign, as some residents have indicated may be needed now.
A growing number of local citizens want an impartial review and public report rather than one done by the by a lawyer that reports to the school committee.
“Why did that attorney do that investigation anyway?” asked North Kingstown resident Kent Dresser, echoing comments of other parents, and who has children in both Monsignor Clarke and North Kingstown schools.
“It was like the school committee said, ‘Go talk to this lawyer who represents us and he’ll check it out for us,’” he added
Dresser said, “NK has not been transparent, they have been silent. It’s the government, political system first and safeguarding our children second.”
Blasbalg and committee members, other than Lima, were contacted by email by The Independent to discuss their views about having someone, such as a former judge or other non-partisan expert in fact-finding gather the details for a public report. They did not respond for comment.
Loud Clamor of Community Sentiments
School officials, when learning in 2018 of his behavior that failed to include signed student and parent permissions, say they told Thomas to stop doing the tests alone and in his office, and suggested they be done in a locker room with other people present.
Police officials have reviewed student allegations, but declined to bring charges saying that they did not find evidence of wrongdoing.
Nonetheless, the trickling out of continuous details, often conflicting in several accounts, say parents and other town residents, are causing them to think that the committee is failing to be aggressive in assessing how this situation could have continued for many years, and failing to be transparent in what officials knew.
Dresser is a life-long town resident. He said he first heard about the situation in a letter from officials at Monsignor Clarke school.
“My first reaction was, This sounds a little dark, but I’m sure they’ll get to the bottom of it. Then I saw the stuff in the press and saw that NK was involved and all of this unfold. My kids aren’t involved, but it worried me for others,” he said.
Kelsey Morena commented on Facebook, “…there is indeed a huge cultural problem at NKHS in the athletics department. Many, many things get swept under the rug to protect NK’s reputation.”
“Coach Thomas was my academic advisor and communications teacher and I was a 3 sport varsity captain. Whisperings about his inappropriate behavior have been going on for a VERY long time and I witnessed firsthand a lot of things that as an adult I realize are completely wrong,” she wrote.
“I was made aware that a formal investigation was finally taking place last year and I wrongfully assumed that the information was public knowledge. I’d like to say I can’t believe that the school dept. and boosters club protected him for so long, but it doesn’t surprise me one bit,” she said.
Cheryl Petro wrote on Our Town: North Kingstown Facebook social media site, “An outside-non partial committee is needed. I am a 1962 graduate of North Kingstown H.S. and can’t believe some of what I am reading!”
Hers was among more than 25 comments in answer to a question about whether an independent auditor or other person, such as a retired judge, should conduct an investigation or review already compiled information to document that facts are accurate.
Many people have expressed distrust for the committee and its ability to be impartial toward itself and other school department officials or teachers involved or aware of Thomas’s actions.
Keith Merski, moderator for that Facebook site, wrote, “Outside the town. 100% There is too much historical animosity between the town council and the school committee. There is also active participation by town council members to remove certain school committee members. A completely independent entity should be used here if this were to happen.”
Eric Morander wrote, “Is it even a question? Independent outside organization is absolutely the only way to go.“
Problems with trusting the school committee’s judgment also surfaced in certain posts.
Tamara Bouchard wrote, “Nobody from this town (to conduct an impartial review). That’s how it got swept under the rug in the first place.”
Kim Kimball offered, “Outside the town. It needs to explore why these accusations were not explored, why this man continued on in his job… Where did the ball drop? In Providence, the toe fetish principal was gone in a snap. This seems much more ongoing and abusive.”
Some commenters said that either local police, state police or “authorities,” rather than government officials or their hired attorneys, should do the independent fact-finding for a report that would be made public with redactions of information that state and federal law allow to remain undisclosed.
The North Kingstown Police Department was notified of the allegation and asked to investigate. The police department on Sept. 1 told school officials that their investigation was “complete” and that Thomas’s activity did not warrant criminal charges. No further description of what the investigation found was offered by the committee in its statement.
