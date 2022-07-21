NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Former North Kingstown High School basketball coach Aaron Thomas, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault and sexual molestation in connection to conducting "fat tests" on naked students for nearly two decades.
"As alleged in the Criminal Information, the defendant, while employed at North Kingstown High School as a teacher and basketball coach, engaged in sexual contact with two victims," Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a statement regarding the arrest.
This marks a major turning point in the long-running saga that has led to resignations of top school officials. Alleged victims of Thomas, 55, have called for more action than just firing him because of his alleged behavior.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on August 19, 2022, in Washington County Superior Court.
According to statements by numerous witnesses, Thomas conducted "fat testing" — supposedly measurements of body mass — on naked boys while alone in a private office with them.
After school administrators learned in early 2021 that the tests were allegedly done on naked students, the district took steps to terminate him, and Thomas resigned his position in June 2021. But reports subsequently alleged that school administrators should have taken action much sooner.
The controversy has already resulted in the resignations of several top school officials, including Superintendent Philip Auger and Assistant Superintendent Denise Mancieri. The former North Kingstown athletic director, who had since taken a job at a Cape Cod school, also resigned from that post.
John MacDonald, a lawyer who has represented Thomas, has said “Aaron Thomas adamantly denies any unlawful conduct."
"He fully cooperated with the North Kingstown Police investigation,” MacDonald said about a previous North Kingstown Police review that found no evidence on which to charge Thomas with any crime.
However, police did a second investigation with Neronha's office and have reversed their findings, with Neronha and Police Chief Patrick Flannagan announcing the arrest today.
One charge of second-degree sexual molestation alleges sexual contact with a person under 14 years of age. It is alleged that the defendant engaged in sexual contact with this victim between September 1, 2000, and February 22, 2002, according to the statement.
A School Committee's investigation by Attorney Matthew Oliverio reported this incident. "Since the age of 13, he (an unnamed student) was sexually molested by Mr. Thomas on a quarterly basis during his high school years," Oliverio's report asserted.
"Although he denies penetration while being fat tested, he claims that the coach would often use his fingers by lifting his genitals, run his fingers between his anus and genitals on the pretense of checking for hernia, while breathing heavily in his face," investigating attorney Oliverio wrote.
"The coach made him sit in the nude and perform exercises," details of the allegation went on to say.
There is no statute of limitations for second-degree child molestation.
In addition, a charge of second-degree sexual assault alleges that Thomas engaged in sexual contact with a second victim by force or coercion or while engaging in the medical treatment of the victim for the purpose of sexual arousal, gratification or stimulation, according to Neronha’s statement.
It is alleged that the defendant engaged in sexual contact with this victim between September 1, 2019, and February 22, 2020. Under Rhode Island law, the statute of limitations for second-degree sexual assault is three years, the statement said.
It means, in essence, that this state law would not cover incidents involving the overwhelming majority of students who underwent "fat tests" with Thomas for the nearly 20 years they were reported to have occurred.
During the investigation, interviews were conducted with more than 30 former students who attended North Kingstown High School from the early 1990s through 2020, as well as teachers, coaches, administrators, and medical professionals, according to Nerhona's office.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for Rhode Island is also investigating violations of any federal civil rights-related issues in this case.
