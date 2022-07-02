Sandy Kane, owner of Kane’s Gun Shop, said he agrees with some of state’s new gun control legislation, but opposes certain changes, such as the one that makes it a felony to possess magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation last week outlawing such firearm magazines.
North Kingstown Town Councilor Mary Brimer and town resident James Grundy, along with a Rhode Island gun shop and two other Rhode Islanders, have brought a federal lawsuit seeking to have the new law invalidated.
Kane, who has operated his store at 1028 Boston Neck Road for 43 years, said “those who bought them legally should be exempted from turning them into the police or gun shops. There’s nothing stopping them either from selling them online.”
In addition, he said, these items run under $50 and would create a problem for gun shops to sell to out-of-state buyers and have increased costs for shipping or postage.
“What are the gun shops going to do with them. Nothing,” he said. Kane also noted that some pistols are designed to be fed by 15- or 17-round magazines, and may be inoperable with limited-capacity 10-round magazines.
“You would need a single stack and they may not be available for that pistol. They (state legislators) don’t know what they’re doing,” he said.
At Freedom Sports & Arms, on High Street in Wakefield, owner Lenny Cuoco declined comment about the magazine issue.
“I’ll leave that to the lawyers. I don’t want to say anything that would jeopardize the lawsuit,” he said.
Both men had slightly differing views about another new law, that makes it illegal for adults under age 21 to own or purchase a firearm.
“I am neither for nor against,” said Kane, adding, “You have those under 21 who are becoming collectors and now have to have parent or guardian buy. Any made before 1898 is antique and not regulated by gun control gun act, so that’s not a problem.”
Cuoco said that a year or so ago he stopped selling guns to anyone under 21 years old, though a few below that age have attempted to purchase a firearm. He said he declined the sale.
“I think if you look back on these mass shootings and how they come about, the shootings in my opinion come as a result of the video games they play on X Box,” he said.
With a quick follow up, he added, “If you want to play with guns and play with big boys, you have to be 21.”
Both men, however, agreed with a third new law, one prohibiting carrying a loaded rifle or shotgun in public.
“That you could take a fully loaded rifle down the streets of Providence took all of us by surprise. We thought that was taken off the books,” Kane said, referring to customers and other gun owners with whom he has discussed the new laws.
Asked about gun control advocates’ push to make it a felony to possess a firearm that isn’t locked and unloaded at all times, Kane scoffed at the impracticality of someone being able to defend him or herself immediately.
“You are upstairs and hear a glass break downstairs. Some intruder starts to come up the stairs, what are you supposed to say, ‘Hold on a minute while I load my gun and put in some bullets so I can protect myself,’” he said.
“That approach is putting myself and family in extreme danger. Most altercations with a bad guy can occur within 21 feet or less. Guy with knife will stab you before you can pull trigger. You need to locate ammunition, locate your gun, you’re dead by then,” he said.
