SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Contemporary Theater Company (CTC) in Wakefield is hoping to begin a new tradition this weekend that will ring in the summer on Memorial Day weekend.
Saturday will mark the first year of The Wakefield Music Festival, Sophia Pearson, Assistant General Manager of Contemporary Theater said.
“We’re most excited just to have the whole town come out and enjoy a day of music and food and fun in our space,” she said this week. “Meet a friend, hang out, say hello.”
The event will be held from 2-10 p.m. Saturday afternoon, with a rain date of Sunday – at 321-327 Main Street, in Wakefield. It will bring a full afternoon and evening of music and entertainment, with food, beer, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. There will be two stages providing space for almost a dozen performances and events.
Tickets are $10 apiece. Children under 10 years old, veterans and active-duty military members get in for free. Well-behaved dogs are also permitted if they’re on a leash. Tickets can be purchased online (https://www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/music-fest) or at the door.
“We’ve been doing the Oktoberfest in, of course October, for several years now and that’s always a wonderful way to end the summer festivities,” Pearson said. “(With the music festival this weekend) we were looking for a way to energize the town before summer really kicks off.”
Contemporary Theater’s stage will hold performances and events from 2-5 p.m. Keith Munslow & Friends will have music for kids and families to start out at 2 p.m. They will be followed by North of Trouble (3 p.m.), James and the Giants (4 p.m.), Guess Method (6 p.m.) and Talking Dreads (8 p.m.).
Phil’s stage will hold performances and events from 2-7 p.m. – Kaitlyn Tarro Band (2 p.m.), Gary Hopp (3 p.m.), Beer tent games (5 p.m.), Project 401 Dancers (5:30 p.m.), Air Guitar Competition (6:30 p.m.), and the Kids’ Dance Party with DJ (7 p.m.).
In addition to the stage events, there will be roaming mascots/characters in costume for kids to interact with.
Food will be provided by Phil’s Restaurant, who is collaborating in a partnership with CTC to hold the event.
There will be Jamaican barbecue and some house specialties offered by Phil’s – such as the Smoked Rueben sandwich and Jamaican jerked chicken sandwich.
Ken Tetzner, owner of Phil’s Restaurant, said, the line of thinking was to create an event for people to check out on Memorial Day weekend, following a long winter.
“Our thought behind it was the weather’s getting nice and we just wanted to get everyone outside in downtown Wakefield.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.