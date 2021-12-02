WAKEFIELD — The Peace Dale Congregational Church is dedicated to helping people in any number of ways, but now it needs some help from the community.
It needs cash donations to help replenish its crisis fund, which is used to help people who have emergency needs. Since it started a little over a year ago, the fund has given out about $14,000 in emergency assistance to local residents caught in varying financial binds, said Katherine Condon, a member of the church committee evaluating requests for assistance.
“We are looking to anyone in the community who would like to make a donation so that we can continue this important work,” said Condon, who noted that the church committee will soon also start making calls to area businesses to solicit support.
The crisis fund was established to help anyone in the community — regardless of religious affiliation or no connections to a denomination — who need help. She said that so far assistance has gone for vehicle repairs, medical issues, utility payments and even insurance.
Most of the people are either out of work or cannot work due to medical issues, she said, noting that applicants are evaluated on need and existing income. Money is never given directly to an individual, but payment is given to the organization issuing the bill, she added.
The crisis fund started out with an anonymous donation and as that depleted the committee sought assistance from church congregants.
“We don’t like to go to the congregants more than two times a year. We feel they have been very generous, but don’t want to go back again,” she said about the reason for the outreach to business and individuals who may want to make a tax-deductible donation as the year comes to an end.
It is coincidence, she said, that the fund as of this week is down to only $100 and the end of the year — when many people make charitable donations — is just a month away.
Dwindling funds for crises, expenses or projects has been a problem nationwide for churches since the pandemic began.
The Washington Post reported at the beginning of the pandemic that “the novel coronavirus is pressing painfully on the soft underbelly of U.S. houses of worship: their finances. About a third of all congregations have no savings, according to the 2018-2019 National Congregations Study.”
It said further that just 20 percent streamed their services and 48 percent were able to accept donations electronically, the study found, making it more challenging to serve the faithful and gather their donations during the virus shutdown.
“We’re just about out of money and need to reach out to the community now. We are still taking applications and telling people that they will need to wait until we have more money,” Condon said.
Condon pointed out that rental assistance has arisen because of the scarcity of housing and the increased costs of rentals in the area.
No-where-to-go renters have become the dark side of the sunny house-selling boom. Property owners are capitalizing on the massive increases in value leaving a scarcity of rentals.
It is frightening many renters who say they might become homeless for the first time in their lives.
One report puts Rhode Island having 6.5% rate of adults behind on their rent or mortgage. Of these renters and homeowners, 15,152 — or 28.0% of them — are at risk of eviction or foreclosure, the report said.
Scarcity is a problem facing anyone looking - regardless of ability to pay - and it’s hitting low- and very low-income people with a sledgehammer.
A year ago the state Commission of Health Advocacy and Equity reported that there were no communities in Rhode Island with sufficient low- to moderate-income housing units. Most communities have one affordable housing unit for every five eligible households.
Real estate agents have noted that the COVID-19 pandemic transformed the housing market. One aspect particular to South County is that many part-time summer residents became year-round ones because they could work from home and escape COVID hot spots in cities, such as New York and Boston.
This change took rental properties off the market and leaving a surge in demand.
In this regard helping people with rental assistance and other matters, the church works with the Jonnycake Center for Hope.
“It’s very rewarding and a very collaborative relationship, Condon said about the center referring people in need to the church.
“It’s important to help people stay in their homes and hopefully helping people manage through this crisis. It gives us an opportunity to reach out to the people in need in this community,” she said.
