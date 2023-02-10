NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s more than a kiss Navy veteran and North Kingstown Town Council member Matt McCoy is bringing to veterans this Valentine’s Day. It is a forget-me-not.
He has collected nearly 1,000 cards for veterans as well as some small gifts and other mementos to show veterans they are remembered on this day for expressing love and caring. Some, say McCoy, don’t have families or loved ones demonstrating that appreciation.
“Can you imagine being in a nursing home, not getting much attention or even showing them a little love this time of the year,” he said about his effort to let those who served their country that they are remembered.
While this kind of outreach has happened nationally, it started a few years ago in Rhode Island. The cards, seashells with red painted hearts on them, rocks with messages of hope and love, and a small variety of gifts or personal items any veteran could use will be part of the delivery, he said.
They will go to the Rhode Island Veterans Home Community Living Center in Bristol as well as Providence Veterans Affairs Medical Center and other healthcare sites in which veterans live, he said.
“I am grateful to each individual, organization, and the community as a whole for your response to this project. I know that the Veterans at the PVAMC and RIVH will enjoy receiving these valentines,” he said on a social media post this week.
“I have a whole box of handmade valentines from school kids as well as some really cool painted shells,” he added, noting that he will be collecting cards and gifts until noon this Sunday. The valentines will be delivered Monday, February 13.
In an interview, he explained, “We have an aging population in general. I think most people know someone who has someone in a nursing home and how they feel, sometimes lonely.”
McCoy would understand those circumstances. He has been affiliated with the Rhode Island Veterans of Foreign Wars for many years.
The cards and other gifts have been collected at drop-off boxes and schools, including Quidnessett Elementary School, and through organizations statewide for this Rhode Island effort that mirrors others occurring across the United States.
For instance, there’s the “Valentines for Vets” program in the seventh congressional district in Virginia for veterans in healthcare facilities and in Baton Rouge LA, there is “Operation Valentine” for troops serving overseas.
These and scores of other similar efforts are focused on sharing some love and caring with veterans, say organizers.
“Hundreds of thousands of active-duty servicemembers and Veterans call Virginia home. I’m proud to launch, for the fourth year in a row, our Valentines for Vets program as a small way to express our respect and gratitude for our neighbors across the Seventh District who put on the uniform and answered the call to serve,” said one federal lawmaker.
McCoy said that he agrees with sentiments like that one. “It’s not a bad thing that we check up on them and let them know we care and love them,” he added.
McCoy has also been involved in another effort to show that people love veterans, especially those in despair or feeling depressed. He has worked to help prevent suicide among veterans by championing some forms of gun-safety legislation, driving awareness at parades and community events, and distributing information and free cable gun and trigger locks.
He has said that gun-safety measures can be the stop-gap that helps to save veterans’ lives when minutes count most between thinking about suicide and actually doing it. These include the trigger lock, gun lockers, waiting periods and background checks, he said.
Helping veterans is in his heart every day, not just on Valentine’s Day, he admitted.
“It gives me a sense of satisfaction. I feel like I’m giving back,” McCoy said.
