NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis submitted the preliminary budget report and said the town’s surplus is higher than ever at the town council’s meeting this Monday.
The proposed budget can be found on the town council’s website, and Mollis encouraged citizens to read the four-page budget message beginning on page two of the report as it summarizes the overall report. He also said that there will be a budget public hearing on April 13 where citizens with comments or concerns can make them known.
A few highlighted items in the budget include funding for a full year of the 4-platoon system for the Fire Department, continuation of the $750,000 annual road paving appropriation, electric vehicle charging stations and improvements to the McGinn Park playground, Wilson Park courts and the Wilson Park walking path.
“This budget continues to build on our success over these past few years,” Mollis said. “While it is a conservative budget, one that maintains our strong fund balance which is very important, it is also one that provides services that our residents deserve and have come to expect while adding new initiatives.”
The town council also heard a presentation by Conservation Engineer Jillian Thompson with the RI Department of Environmental Management about proposed work to the Silver Spring Lake Dam.
“We have our funding in place, we have our permits in place and we have a contractor on board, JH Lynch from Cumerland RI” said Thompson. “In terms of funding this project is about $1.2 million. We have a green economy bond, a FEMA grant for high hazard dams and we also have some capital funds from RI supporting the project.”
The Silver Spring Lake dam repairs are expected to start in the spring, according to a statement released by the DEM along with the presentation. The statement says that the DEM will make every effort to minimize the impacts to the public during this project. Fishing access near the dam will be limited as the work will include the closure of a portion of the parking lot closest to the dam. The northern end of the parking lot and small craft launch will remain open for public use.
The dam wasn’t the only water related issue discussed at the meeting. After delaying a decision at their last meeting to amend the changing of some definitions and regulations regarding the definitions and management practices for groundwater recharge and wellhead protection overlay districts at their last meeting, the town council voted to accept the proposed changes.
“We are the benchmark community for groundwater protection right now,” said Water Director Tim Cranston. “Taking this ordinance into the 21st century, basing it solely on science and recommendations from the RI DEM, is setting us up to be the benchmark community into the future.”
When it came time for the council to address its consent agenda, a series of routine votes often approved as a single motion, Councilors Mary Brimer and Kerry McKay requested that two items be removed from the agenda to be discussed and voted on separately.
These two motions both revolved around a “your vote matters rally and bookfair” hosted by TANK (Towards an Anti-Racist North Kingstown) on North Kingstown High School Baseball Field, on March 26, 2022. Once removed from the consent agenda, both McKay and Brimer chose to recuse themselves from voting on the motions.
“I have a conscientious objection to this and I’m going to abstain from voting on it so I’ll step away from the table,” Brimer said.
“I’m going to do the same thing,” McKay said. “I’m not in favor of this so I’m going to step away from the table as well.”
“We’re merely approving here somebody’s first amendment right to free speech, to be able to gather and to voice their opinion” said Councilor Dr. Kimberly Ann Page. “It’s an exhibit license so they’re going to be giving out information to folks. I think that is what democracy is all about.”
After McKay and Brimer recused themselves from the voting it passed 3-0 to allow the gathering.
The town council’s next business meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on March 28 at the Beechwood Senior Center.
