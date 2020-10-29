SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Lt. Gov. Dan McKee was pounding the pavement and going door-to-door Oct. 21 in South Kingstown, not on the campaign trail but on a mission to help small businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
The lieutenant governor was getting the word out about almost $40 million still available for the businesses through the Restore R.I. Grant Program.
McKee joined Joe Viele, the executive director of the Southern R.I. Chamber of Commerce, and walked for a couple of hours on Main Street and part of High Street in Wakefield to visit the local businesses that are the lifeblood of the village.
Many of the small shops and restaurants have been hit hard by COVID-19. They’ve had to either shut down or reduce capacity at times. Many have also had to make substantial changes to their shops to protect employees and customers, such as setting up plexiglass screens or buying face masks.
McKee, a small business owner and former mayor of Cumberland, has been on a campaign to visit all of Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns and tout the existence of the program and the cash.
“We’ve been doing these 39 cities and towns tours since I’ve been in office, but right now, we’re focusing on the small businesses,” McKee said. “We want to get this money out.”
McKee said that ideally, applications for the grants would be filed by Dec. 1 so the funds can be disbursed by the end of the year. The grants, which are funded with federal dollars, are part of a “use it or lose it” program, he said.
Of $50 million originally allocated, $12 million has been disbursed and $38 million remains.
“There’s plenty right now for everyone,” McKee said. “There’s no reason anyone should be denied the funds.”
In Wakefield, McKee had scheduled visits to drop by Pier Cleaners, Distefano Brothers Construction, Paul Masse Chevrolet South, Meldgie’s Rivers Edge Café, Finishing Touches, All That Matters and Sheldon’s Furniture, all within about a half-mile stretch of the village.
McKee didn’t come empty-handed, either. Businesses he visited got a blue tote bag containing donated face masks and information on applying for the grants.
On Oct. 14, it was announced that maximum grant sizes are doubling from previous amounts, with awards now ranging up to $30,000. Nonprofit organizations and child care businesses are also now eligible to apply.
“Even if you had one or two months that were slow, you could still be eligible for this grant,” Viele told Masse Chevrolet General Manager Michelle Masse during a brief stop at the car dealership.
Businesses must have a physical location in Rhode Island and 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees or qualifying independent contractors, with no limit for restaurants and caterers. Sole proprietors, nonprofit organizations, child care businesses and businesses without employees or contractors may also apply.
Applicants must demonstrate a 30% or higher revenue (sales) drop in a month between March and July 2020, compared to the same month in 2019, January 2020 or February 2020, due to COVID-19.
More information is available at commerceri.com, the Rhode Island Commerce website.
