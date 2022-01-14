KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island plans to resume in-person classes when the spring semester starts on Jan. 24, President Marc Parlange said in a letter this week to the URI community.
Parlange said URI’s high vaccination rate against COVID-19, and its requirement that all students, faculty and staff get a booster shot before returning, mean the school doesn’t anticipate changing campus operations.
“We will continue to monitor the conditions across the state, and we will adjust as needed, but we expect to resume in-person learning with the first day of classes on Monday, January 24,” he said.
URI is also preparing to provide KN-95 masks to students and staff in the coming weeks.
“It is clear that the omicron variant will require us to maintain our vigilance and adhere to our indoor mask policy,” Parlange said.
It was because of the delta COVID variant’s spread in late summer that URI instituted an indoor masking policy regardless of vaccination status, joining the state’s K-12 schools and other colleges.
Parlange said URI was fortunate to have had relatively low COVID-19 cases and transmission rates on campus last semester.
“We also recognize the very real fatigue around the pandemic and our constant need to evolve and adapt to changing guidelines and procedures,” he said. “Throughout the pandemic, we have relied on leading public health experts and our internal task force to develop our response and guidelines.”
Those who are not yet eligible to receive the booster will have 30 days after eligibility to provide proof. The university will offer vaccination clinics on campus on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, and will continue on-campus testing.
Other state colleges are taking different approaches to resuming classes – but they also are starting about a week earlier.
Rhode Island College said it would begin its spring semester as scheduled on Jan. 18, but that classroom instruction will be predominately remote for the first three weeks of school.
Likewise at the Community College of Rhode Island, in-person classes that were scheduled to start the week of Jan. 18 will begin synchronous, online with an expected return to in-person classes on Feb. 14.
Parlange said that while normal URI campus operations are slated to resume, the school recognizes that the highly contagious omicron variant could affect many, and that flexibility is key.
“Just as we have over the past 22 months, we will work to ensure that faculty, staff and students are accommodated where appropriate and possible in the event they become sick, have to care for a loved one, or need increased flexibility with their schedules,” Parlange said. “The pandemic has put significant strain on many aspects of our lives, and we understand the need to be agile and adaptable.”
URI experienced a “near normal” fall, with more than 16,000 students by the time classes started on Sept. 8.
Parlange, who became president last August after former president David M. Dooley retired, asked the URI community to follow the lead of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, “a group that has been hit particularly hard over the past few years, and do our very best to be kind. Ensuring public safety is one very powerful tool we have in navigating this pandemic, but the other is working together to respect the real impact this has had on our mental health and well-being. Caring for one another is more important now than ever, and as a newcomer to the state and this community, I have seen firsthand and greatly appreciate your generosity.”
