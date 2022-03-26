SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Narragansett couple is using their vegan meal preparation and delivery business to cook up donations for the Jonnycake Center for Hope.
Julie and Dean Couchey of SoCo Vedge made their first delivery of 50 free lasagna meals to the center’s market on Kingstown Road on Wednesday morning.
They’ve teamed up with the nonprofit Plates with Purpose, a North Providence-based organization whose mission is to pair local restaurants with those who are struggling to meet basic food needs.
“We’re always looking for ways to give back and do what we can,” Julie said.
The couple spent Tuesday evening preparing the first batch of meals for donation. They’ll make a total of 180 meals for the Jonnycake Center — deliveries will take place every other week.
“We’ve been looking for ways to give back to the community,” Dean said. “It’s one of our things we like to do. It all fell into place through Plates with Purpose.”
Since its launch in December 2020, Plates with Purpose has delivered more than 2,600 meals to its neighbors in North Providence, Cranston, Warwick, West Warwick and Smithfield.
SoCo Vedge joined Plates with Purpose on March 4.
“We were thrilled when Dean and Julie reached out to express interest in our program,” co-founder Jennifer Capracotta said. “We had been working to take our program to South County and they helped us accelerate that plan. Their menu is inspired and offers diverse vegan options that we know is becoming an important consideration as meals are prepared for our neighbors.”
According to Plates with Purpose, more than 4,600 residents in South Kingstown, Narragansett, Jamestown and Block Island are living below the poverty level – households with children, families on a limited income, senior citizens who must decide between putting food on their table or picking up a needed prescription, and many others.
Capracotta and co-founder Jennifer Fantozzi wanted to help local restaurants struggling during the COVID pandemic. That mission expanded to helping address the growing and alarming rate of food insecurity in Rhode Island.
“We wrote a check to restaurants, they prepared meals, got them out to different members of the community,” Fantozzi said. “Their communities are what make these restaurants what they are, so (restaurants) were more than willing to jump in and do what they were able to.”
The nonprofit relies totally on donations to fund the operation, and is exploring grants as well.
“Our program is really designed to match our local eateries and restaurants with members of the community who need a little help,” Fantozzi said. “(SoCo Vedge) reached out to us. They are very geared toward giving back to communities. They just did a fundraiser for Ukraine, and it was just a perfect match.”
SoCo Vedge started last year when Julie and Dean Couchey wanted to provide a greater selection of vegan options in South County, especially in the pandemic. They also deliver to other parts of the state and now have meeting spots for pickup in Cranston and Providence.
“The structure of our business is meal prep. It’s all fully cooked and cooled, so all you have to do is re-heat and eat,” Julie said.
Dean, a classically-trained chef who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, creates a weekly menu consisting of three different dishes, all 100% vegan. Each meal is fully cooked, cooled and packaged for delivery. The meals serve one person, however, the portions are large enough to get two moderately sized servings.
Julie manages the social media and messaging side of the business and helps to devise the menu, serving as the self-proclaimed “stamp of approval” when tasting all the dishes.
The menu gets released each Saturday morning, and patrons must have orders placed by 8 p.m. Tuesday for delivery or pickup on the following Saturday.
SoCo Vedge offers pickup from its kitchen in Narragansett in Mariner Square and free delivery within South Kingstown and Narragansett.
The couple pride themselves on not only their menu with its international flair (they’ve traveled to 44 countries together), but also their ability and desire to give back to communities. The business makes a matching donation of the cost of the food customers purchase.
“We’ve done things for Animal Rescue Rhode Island, South County Hospital,” Dean said. “Every month or so we pick a charity and try to give back.”
