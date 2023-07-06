SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown School Committee has unanimously approved a second step for state funding for a new high school whose bond goes to voters in November for consideration.
Known as “Stage II” in an advancing application for money from the state Department of Education, it provides further detail beyond a concept and preliminary plans submitted earlier to state officials.
According to school and town officials, these two reports provide the foundation for a proposed $125 million bond for a new high school and why the state should reimburse the town for slightly more than half of that cost.
“This is important because the more aid the town gets, the less local taxpayers will shoulder the cost of a potential project,” according to School Building Committee Chairman Lucas Murray.
“Stage II is extremely important since any approvals for state reimbursement to the town will be primarily dependent on the RIDE School Building Authority’s evaluation of the Stage II document,” he said.
The town’s analysts for the project have estimated that the town would significantly save taxpayers on debt service interest costs on a $125 million bond for a new high school. The latest numbers were not immediately available.
However, past estimates have put the total at about $26 million over the life of the bond providing the town takes advantage by December of state-enhanced reimbursement at 52.5% for new state construction reimbursements and other bonuses.
Analysts looked at deferred maintenance costs and renovations, but found them to be at least the same price or more expensive than building a new high school.
The analysis leaned toward the benefits of a new high school instead of “right-sizing” the building due to unused portions and a declining high-school-age population in town.
Coupled with that thought is whether now is the time to achieve long-term cost savings on expenses, such as energy, and other infrastructure improvements in a town investment for a new building.
The outdated 1954 building serving grades 9-12 is estimated to need $49.5 million in repairs over the next decade. At the same time, enrollment is expected to drop from about 860 students to just about 703 in the next four or fewer years.
At present, about 60 percent of the building goes unused every day. One question often swirling in the minds of town and school officials — as well as parents and townspeople without children in schools — is whether to preserve that building.
A new building, which local officials are proposing, is touted to offer more updated infrastructure and technology used to provide advanced educational opportunities.
Bringing the question of a new high school to voters in November became the alternative to asking them to approve upgrading costs.
Murray pointed out that the town’s School Building Committee used various data and other analytics to develop schematic designs for the proposed high school and an associated athletic complex.
He said that the panel explored more than a dozen options for the location, siting, and design of both.
“We are proud of the current schematic design because it represents a collaborative process that involved dozens of meetings with community members, elected officials, school administrators and other interested parties,” he said.
He said that the town recently received an estimate for the proposed project from an independent cost estimator firm.
“The SBC will continue working to bring the project costs in line with the program during the Stage III design process and are confident South Kingstown can build a high-quality high school and athletic complex for $125 Million,” he said.
There are five stages a town must work through to receive reimbursement from the state.
Stage I has identified the need for the project. Stage II provides a solution for those needs through design documentation that provides reliable cost estimates. If funding is approved through a bond referendum, additional stages of funding development are required.
In Stage III, the town’s School Building Committee will make hard decisions to meet RIDE’s cost estimates. One of the purposes of RIDE Stage III is to document the project’s development and forecast a project budget.
Stage IV is the construction phase of the project. RIDE may visit the site to determine if the construction is going as approved. Stage V is asset management. RIDE requires annual asset protection plans to ensure that project maintenance is for the long haul. The town must complete all stages to secure reimbursement from RIDE for the project.
