SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Critter Hut has been in the family for nearly 50 years, so closing it next month is more than shuttering a business. It’s an ending chapter in a family history.
The Champlin brothers, Chris, 46, and Jeff, 43, in the last several weeks have been phasing out the popular animal supply depot their parents started and they inherited with another brother who along with their father has died in recent years.
These endings have been coming slowly, and now this store’s closing brings another. The page-turning is on the minds, too, of many devoted customers for decades.
“Errands on Saturday with dad always included a trip to the house on Main Street and it was always more than just a store; it was an adventure,” said Joanne Leigh Vaughan on Facebook about the store’s first location.
“This is heartbreaking. Critter Hut has been a part of my life since I was five years old,” she said.
It is an institution in South Kingstown, Narragansett and North Kingstown. It’s a title earned after 47 years — opening in 1975 — and operated by the same family in three different locations and through two generations.
Even as a pet store, it also became sort of a local zoo. It displayed for sale different kinds of reptiles, birds, many varieties of fish, hamsters, mice, rats and rabbits.
For decades it was the area’s only pet store. Critter Hut was the go-to place for families needing pet supplies, including the cat and dog food that was their top product sold.
In that window to the world of animals, it helped to shape memories of those seeing and meeting them for the first time as customers visiting the store or just going to visit and gape at them.
“As a little boy, I loved when my mom would take me to the Heritage Mall to see all the animals. Bob sold me my current (and) still populated fish tank - 15+ years ago at the Salt Pond store. I’m going to miss you,” said long-time customer Nathaniel Blanchard.
Another customer, Bill Tickner, wrote, “Thank you for serving the SK community so well for so long. From hermit crabs to fish tanks, a gecko, and countless supplies for our pups over the years. An end to an era. I can’t even imagine the tens of thousands of lives Critter Hut has impacted.”
“From your years at the Heritage Mall you always had the pet products we were looking for and if not, you would kindly order them for us. There will never be another Critter Hut,” Kim Falcone recalled.
Even for Chris Champlin the memories are more than just about the critters.
“I have some people who say they remember me as a baby in the store,” he told The Independent the other day in between customers expressing disbelief that the store was going out of business.
Store Opening
In 1975, the late Bob Champlin and his wife, Kit, bought into the store – which was renamed Critter Hut, broadening out from just a fish focus.
Bob died in 2017 after a short bout with leukemia. In an interview two years earlier, he said that in the lean and early years, his wife Kit’s salary as a secretary supported them.
The fixture in local pet supplies started in a small red house and then expanded to the Heritage Mall, now CVS on Kingstown Road, then into the Salt Pond Shopping Center in Narragansett for 14 years before relocating in 2017 to the Wakefield Mall.
In that 2015 interview, Bob said he was surprised his home fish raising-and-breeding hobby spawned a thriving South County small business passed to his three sons.
They also had a second location in North Kingstown and 17 employees between the two locations.
“When we first took it over, it was basically just a couple of aquariums,” Bob said, laughing. “I was young, my joints didn’t hurt, and I didn’t have any children.”
But times have changed in the last 50 years that has affected the family as well as the business in Wakefield, son Chris Champlin mused.
They sold their North Kingstown store to an employee. In Wakefield, they went from the only area pet store to one of five. In addition, the COVID pandemic sent customers to online delivery services.
Now complicating business operations are shortages of supplies and long delivery times. These took away too much of the needed revenue to keep the doors open, he said.
“There’s not much of a margin in dog food,” he said about the small profit in the chief product sold in the store. “Once inflation went through the roof, people have hesitated to pick up small stuff when getting food,” Champlin added.
The closing is set for May 30 — or sooner if the shelves go bare from discounts offered to eliminate inventory — was announced earlier this year.
“I wanted to give our customers a heads up so they could find food for their dogs and cats,” Champlin said, noting many people depended on his family and Critter Hut for that vital supply for pets.
As far as animals once found in the store, “at the moment, there are no critters in the hut,” he said with a laugh.
At one time, though, they filled the place, including mascots roaming aisles or swimming in tanks. The Champlin family kept them to amuse customers.
The mascots included Yoda a potbelly pig, Felix, a red-tailed catfish, Einstein, a sulcata tortoise and Harley, a Catalina macaw.
“I still have people coming in saying, ‘I remember the pig,’” Champlin said. Some posts to their Facebook site came from customers recalling the others.
Family Bonding
For the brothers Champlin, as well as their parents, this was a time in life to grow up with and learn about animals as well as bond with each other around the business and these creatures.
For Chris, working at the store brought time to spend with his father.
“Back at our first store, I remember a local Horse Chestnut tree outside by the steps and my father taught me string finger and cat’s cradle when I was five years old,” he said about the game of creating various string figures.
It became a family tradition of caring for customers and animals alike instilled in each of them, Chris said.
“I believe we continued to successfully compete with them because of our service and advice,” Kit Champlin said, noting, “A very high percentage of family businesses fall apart when they are handed over to the next generation.”
“Obviously I am sad to see the end of our family business, but I am happy that we can feel a sense of completion in the way Critter Hut is ending,” she said.
Chris said, “I will miss most helping pet parents solve problems. Hands down.” His brother, Jeff, agreed.
“From the families we have helped with their first pets, to seeing customers grow old and pass and even the heartbreak of losing a cherished furry companion, everything we have done over the years blends together in the knowledge that we can leave this business with our heads held high,” he said.
And customer Desiree Dugan will miss them, too.
“Thank you for everything. You were more than a pet store. You were a friendly face and (gave) great advice,” she said.
