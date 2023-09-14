SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Dozens of Peace Dale Elementary School students on Friday huddled together on the playground to take a photo, a sea of gold crown birthday hats shifting around to form an ‘100,’ as the pairs of eyes looked up to meet the camera lens that craned downward from the roof.
The photos taken that afternoon were more documentations of an institution that has now stood for a century.
Peace Dale Elementary on Friday turned 100 years old, its students celebrating with bite-sized, white-frosted cupcakes.
“I think it’s important for them to understand the history of the school and the community and make sure that they see all the people who over the years have come together to make this school a special place,” Principal Jon Rapport said.
Before taking a school picture on the blacktop outside, there was an assembly inside, where the kids sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the building and a couple of other musical pieces.
Almost 30 retired teachers who used to teach at the school returned to the grounds of their old job to celebrate as well.
Rapport, who on Friday was just four days into the job as principal of the school, talked about the importance of including all of those who contributed to the institution, adding he wants to continue to have memorable school events and help his students live to their full potential.
“Having so many people here today, it feels like a community, and I want to keep that community feel together,” Rapport said.
Assistant Principal Amy Hubertus said planning for a centennial celebration was done in a span of two and a half weeks.
“I knew we were going to have an 100th birthday celebration and incorporate it into our year, but the fact that we were in school on Sept. 8, I got a group of teachers together, I put out a word to all of our staff, ‘who wants to help plan something?’”
The relatively quick turnaround was spurred when Hubertus, while working to re-vamp the school website, found an old newspaper story of the school opening its doors for the first time, back on Sept. 8, 1923.
“They have loved it,” Hubertus said of the students’ reception to the celebration. “I’d hoped it wasn’t this hot but at least it wasn’t yesterday.”
The children on Friday were welcomed by large signs at the front entrance, created by the PTO, which commemorated the buildings’ centennial.
“They loved coming in and seeing that,” Hubertus said. “We want everyone to know that they belong here and they’re a part of us and they’re a part of Peace Dale — and they should be proud of being a part of Peace Dale.”
Interim Superintendent Bob Littlefield said an event such as the one put on Friday “underscores the spirit” that always has been” present in the school.
“They’ve always had pride,” Littlefield said. “The teachers and the community, they’ve always had pride in this school and it’s always wonderful to see it all come together in one day.”
“You build a community in your classroom and then you build a community in the school so that every kid feels that they’re a part of something and that they belong here,” Littlefield added. “And that’s the way you foster learning.”
