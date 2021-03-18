NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — On Saturday, 360 teachers and staff from the North Kingstown School District, West Bay Christian Academy and local licensed daycare workers took to North Kingstown High School to receive their first dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, something which North Kingstown Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Scott Kettelle called “a very successful outcome.”
“With that, as well as teachers and school staff being able to get vaccinations through CVS and Walgreens, everyone in the North Kingstown School Department and the West Bay Christian Academy and all of the daycares in town have been afforded the opportunity to receive a vaccination,” Kettelle said.
Kettelle praised the school department for their “tremendous support” in the effort and the members who volunteered their time to help out with the clinic, as well as the 15 North Kingstown firefighters who assisted throughout the day.
Those who received their vaccine are scheduled to receive their second dosage at the high school on April 2, which the district has off for Good Friday, in an identical clinic, according to Kettelle, which falls in line with the district’s goal to get high school students back into the classroom full time after April vacation, which runs from April 19-23.
“We’ve gotten everyone an opportunity (to be vaccinated),” Kettelle said. “The school department is working with their staff now to make a plan to get people back in the classroom.”
For Kettelle, the clinic was just another part of ensuring the safety of town residents and bringing North Kingstown one step closer towards a post-pandemic world.
“It’s another piece of the puzzle,” Kettelle said. “It’s another step in the right direction.”
He also believes that if the vaccination becomes more readily available to the municipality that his team would be able to vaccinate more residents, but trusts the state’s plan for action.
“If the vaccine was available to us at the local level, we I think could do more in support of our community and vaccinating our community,” Kettelle said. “Leaders at the state (level) have a plan. The plan, through the Department of Health, seems to be working and they’ve got people and facilities set up where they can in fact do mass vaccinations, so we’re going to support that. We’re going to partner with the state and others to support the mass vaccination, but at this point in time, we’re taking our lead from the state in terms of any local opportunities.”
According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, as of Wednesday, 278,886 people had received their first dosage of a COVID-19 vaccination while 126,358 Rhode Islanders have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccination efforts by the state or to make an appointment to receive a vaccine from a state-run site, or learn more about local and pharmacy vaccination sites, visit covid.ri.gov/vaccination.
