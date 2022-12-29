NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — In the glittering Towers by the sea The Contemporary Theater Co. of actors and managers once again strutted their stuff in a holiday cabaret that is all celebration both for fun and for their supporters.
Just two days before Christmas Eve, the ensemble brought out the talent from the growing theater headquartered in nearby Wakefield and put on a show that is also part fundraiser to help the non-profit continue its community playhouse.
“Our performers were awesome, our four-piece band was stellar. The audience sang along and gave us such great energy, even while the rain and wind were howling outside,” said Eden Casteel, singer and pianist virtuoso who helped to organize the event.
It also marks both the end of one performing year and the beginning of another.
The event opened with songs like “I Wouldn’t Trade Christmas,” by the ensemble and “Sleigh Ride/Marshmallow World,” by Peter Bucci, another long-time organizer of the event.
He was accompanied by Christine Cauchon, who also helps pull things together and whose acting sparkles the many plays, improvisational acts and other performances at the theater.
Following them came “The Man With The Bag,” sung by Brittany Thompson, “The Christmas Song,” with Michelle Savoie, and “Here Comes Santa Claus” by a bunch of singing elves.
Casteel, in an email interview, pointed out that planning for the event happens throughout the year.
“We start planning each year’s event about 364 days ahead. We throw script ideas into a Google docs and collect and share song ideas all year long,” she explained.
“Every year we say we’ll have more rehearsals and get the script done early, and every year we end up finishing at the last minute. Somehow it all comes together. It’s our holiday tradition!,” she said.
The key is to provide variety and entertainment, Casteel added.
“We’re celebrating with the entire CTC community, and of course, we’re here to play! We build a mix of familiar songs and new favorites that show off the skills of our performers. And of course, It’s a party! We want our guests to have fun, relax, and enjoy,” she said.
It was the ninth annual Christmas Cabaret. Others in the past have also showcased the talents CTC actors have for putting on a variety show.
Cauchon and Bucci in 2019 at one point pulled out their ukuleles for a duet of “Mele Kalikimaka.” Robert Alex Anderson wrote the song in 1949 borrowing from the Hawaiian phrase Mele Kalikimaka, meaning “Merry Christmas” in Hawaiian.
Of course, a production like this needs the old standby, The Grinch, made famous by children’s author Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel in his book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Young actors Josie Geremia, and Hazel Geremia that year brought improv veteran Neal Leaheey, dressed up in colorful pajamas and a hat to match the part of playing an oversized juvenile, under the Tower’s twinkling lights. They read him a bedtime story from the book.
Artistic Director Tammy Brown, who oversees all of the productions each year for the theater, said this kind of event, coupled with other productions, fosters a community spirit that is so much a part of the theater’s mission.
“This year I was really proud of the idea that the shows that we offered had appeal to such a wide range of people, kids and adults, old and young, different races and relationships to theater,” she said in an interview this week.
“Every show was challenging and ambitious in its own way- and they each set new standards in terms of the quality of the work,” she added.
She said that this year ending was all about rebuilding and resilience.
“It was our first full indoor/outdoor, full calendar year season since 2019. We had a pretty full season in 2021, but everything was outdoors- still an impressive feat given the pandemic, but not exactly up to our normal level of output,” she said.
Brown noted that the theater in 2022 saw returning patrons as well as newcomers and even some long-lost patrons who returned after years away.
“The theater audience is changing, so the goal for 2023 is to keep expanding our audience by providing high-quality entertainment that continues to appeal to a wide range of folks,” she said.
Changing audience was the topic of a New York Times August assessment of the theater scene post-pandemic.
“The resumption of live performance after the long pandemic shutdown brought plenty to cheer about over the past year. But far fewer people are showing up to join those cheers than presenters had hoped,” it pointed out.
Around New York, and across the country, audiences remain well below pre-pandemic levels. From regional theaters to Broadway, and from local orchestras to grand opera houses, performing arts organizations are reporting persistent — and worrisome — drops in attendance, the paper pointed out.
In one example, it said that fewer than half as many people saw a Broadway show during the season that recently ended than did so during the last full season before the coronavirus pandemic. The Met Opera saw its paid attendance fall to 61 percent of capacity, down from 75 percent before the pandemic.
Many regional theaters say ticket sales are down significantly, it noted. Many presenters anticipate that the softer box office will extend into the upcoming season and perhaps beyond.
Brown is keenly aware of that issue, but didn’t discuss numbers at the CTC.
“We aim to continue that forward momentum in 2023 as well as create new opportunities to engage our community,” she said.
