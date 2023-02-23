SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown town and school officials meet tonight to once more discuss a potential $150 million bond wrapped in controversy about whether school officials are providing enough financial information to help reduce the bond’s cost to taxpayers.
The meeting between The Town Council, School Committee and the School Building Committee is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the council meeting room in South Kingstown Town Hall, located at 180 High St. It is a continuation of a February 9 meeting at which both panels reached an impasse on having needed financial information to go forward.
Town Council President Rory McEntee, asked about his position on the issues, did not return calls for comment in the last week about the project, its impact on the town taxpayers or the various controversies creating a bumpy road for the town’s second school bond project in three years.
However, Council member Deb Bergner said the burden can’t fall on residents alone.
“We don’t want this entire bond and payment resting entirely on the backs of taxpayers without the School Committee making a serious contribution to help reduce costs,” she said.
Long-delayed school maintenance and replacement initiatives have worked their way to the top of the agendas of both the Town Council and School Committee, panels whose members all are Democrats.
They agree on many aspects, but have a strained relationship as the council demands multi-million dollar cuts in operations to lower potential tax increases to pay for the bond.
Swirling in the political controversy is the potential for a cumulative overall 9% property tax increase. There’s also the debate about spending $150 million — just over $100 million alone for a new high school — when the town’s school enrollment has been dropping dramatically in recent years.
And then there’s some personal animus between these elected officials on both panels who also are all Democrats. It has led some School Committee members to be vague and uncertain about how much school officials can contribute to the overall project.
Paula Whitford, School Committee chairwoman, said that favorable state reimbursements — about 48% — are beneficial for the project, but she has refused to comment on the criticism about failing to come up with a savings or contribution estimate. She said she would have more to say after tonight’s meeting.
South Kingstown joins scores of school districts across the country that each year wrestle with school bond votes, building community support, dealing with intra-elected board factionalism and general communication difficulties.
Boards of education in Kansas, Idaho, Texas and Iowa tell those stories. So, too, do 20- and 30-year-old doctoral dissertations, such as one from 1993 “Factors Affecting the Outcomes of School Bond Elections in South Dakota.”
There are also graduate school case studies, such as “School Bond Success: An Exploratory Case Study,” written by two professors and a community school educator. Linda L. Florence in her 2014 graduate work crafted the handbook, “Holding Successful School Bond Campaigns: Not for Dummies.”
Educational consulting firms put their oar in the water, too, with websites, pamphlets and brochures, such as this one: “Funding School Building Improvements: Guide to a Successful School Bond Initiative.”
One theme through all of these is early and strategic planning for communication with all stakeholders and beginning with the legislative bond authorization. Needed are strategic plans, publicly available, written with step-by-step processes that are an easy read for the general public and without educational jargon, say many of these authors.
The town’s School Building Committee does list on the town website several various documents and videos on its “Documents Center” webpage, which is under the School Building Committee link under government and then boards and commissions.
However, Michael Marran, a Town Council member said, “We need something, a white paper, or something, that explains it all.”
For the last school building project in November 2020 — a year before voters rejected in 2021 an $85 million proposed school bond — the committee launched an informational campaign to get the word out about the school facilities upgrade that was being prepared for a vote in 12 months.
For that last school project, which voters later rejected, the informational campaign included a direct link to a unique website address and the site included similar explanations as found now, such as the educational vision, scope of the projects, their financing and additional data.
Residents, taxpayers, parents and students also had an opportunity to get a live update on the proposed work and have questions answered during a virtual community presentation by the building committee.
Bergner said this week that it’s too early for that information campaign. The Town Council, however, is holding public meetings, at which the public can respond, about getting the bond authorization.
The Independent asked the the Town Council and the School Committee members various questions to clarify issues mentioned in public statements and conversations about the $150 million bond and school system operations.
Only the School Committee replied in full and here are the committee’s summarized answers.
Enrollment
An enrollment analysis done by New England School Development Council (NESDEC) indicates a steady decline in enrollment from 2011 through 2021. In 2011 enrollment was 3,359, and the projected enrollment for 2021 was estimated at 2,563 students. The actual enrollment based on the October 2021 report to the Rhode Island Department of Education was 2,608. NESDEC projected analysis indicates a continuing decline in enrollment from 2,563 in 2021 to 2,182 in 2031.
The high school, which officials say may need to be replaced, is about 60% empty and currently has around 850 students in it.
Funding
School Committee Funding Requests ranged, according to documents provided, from no increase in the last two fiscal years to a high of 2.9% of the amount requested in the 2018-2019 fiscal year
Data shows the following increases by fiscal year: For FY 2013-2014 - 1.5%, FY 2014-2015 - 0.98%; FY 2015-2016 - 1.41%; FY 2016-2017- 2.13%; FY 2017-2018 - 2%; FY 2018-2019 - 2.93%, FY 2019-2020 - 1.75%, FY 2020-2021- 0, FY 2021-2022 - 0 and FY 2022-2023 – 0.
Required and Mandated Expenses
There is also annual state or federally-mandated spending that once again includes special education ($12.6 million), out-of-district tuition ($6 million), transportation ($5.3 million), and facility maintenance ($1.8 million).
There are also other required expenses, such as utilities, property/liability insurance, technology, classroom and operational supplies and other contracted services.
In addition, there are employee contractual obligations of at least $35.3 million, or possibly more, but school officials could not clarify those costs by press time.
School officials said there is some state reimbursement on costs. Those numbers were not immediately available, they said.
Prospective Savings for Future Budgets
A much-disputed issue between the Town Council and the School Committee is the council’s demand for either multi-million-dollar savings or similar contributions to the $150 million bond project that covers multiple schools, but chiefly the replacement of the high school built in the 1950s.
The district, school officials said, will use the budgetary savings from staff reduction related to the closing of Curtis Corner Middle School to offset budgetary increases required by Basic Education Plan, transportation, employee benefits and other areas.
The projected savings from closing Curtis Corner Middle School is maintenance, electricity, natural gas, pest control, and technology and will range between $169,000-$225,000.
However, the district will not realize these projected savings until one year after the school is closed.
Reasons to Replace High School
The current high school building is antiquated, all officials agree, especially compared to neighboring districts.
With state-of-the-art security measures needed today compared to the 1950s when the school was constructed, there are too many doors and not enough cameras, officials said. The building also needs centralized office space, and a single secure, clearly marked entrance.
In addition, the building needs modern upgrades to electricity, lighting, heating, cooling and WiFi. The building has $49.5 million of deferred maintenance in student spaces, such as the cafeteria, auditorium, and media center library.
Some student workspaces have been retrofitted to accommodate the programs. Those spaces were not designed for career and technical education.
The building is too large for the projected student population, officials said, making it difficult to safely supervise and monitor students. It is difficult to keep clean because of its size and age.
There are not enough electrical outlets to meet the modern need for electricity. Teachers bring in their own extension cords and surge protectors to access electrical outlets.
In addition, the building has no air-conditioned areas. There also is very little storage, especially for custodial services, athletics, physical education, arts, and sciences.
There also needs to be more places for staff to comfortably collaborate. The school has an outdated gym, locker room, and fitness/weight room spaces with various leaks and mold.
Further, say officials, the district cannot host a state tournament or qualifying events because the track and basketball court are not regulation size. This is the same for outdoor athletic facilities.
Plans for closed schools
School officials said that they will empty Curtis Corner Middle School this summer and do the same to Wakefield Elementary School in 2024. When that is complete, the district will return those two school buildings to the town. The district has already given back South Road Elementary School to the town.
Selected Graduates and Accomplishments
Despite the conditions of buildings, learning and strapped educational expenses, educational experiences occur each day. They influence students in the moment or choices that may focus efforts on their potential careers or personal lives.
New and improved buildings, say educational experts, enhance student success stories and opportunities to strive or learn when an old or dilapidated building thwarted that chance.
The Independent asked for a sampling from 2013 to 2022 of South Kingstown High School students and how their careers developed after graduating. School officials in an abbreviated list noted many graduates to illustrate the scope of professions that SKHS students entered.
Jack Neill, Class of 2017, owns his own construction business; Ben Brutti, Class of 2022, is a minor league pitcher for Cincinnati Reds; Andrew Burnap, Class of 2009, is a Tony-award winning actor, Laura Giarrusso is an assistant to celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay and Rachel Plummer is with the Harvard School of Public Health.
In addition, there’s Mahlik Handley, Class of 2013, Dean of Students CCMS, Jhumpa Lahiri, Class of 1985, Pulitzer Prize winner, Sorboni Banerjee, Class of 1998, author, Yianni Kourakis, Class of 2003, sports reporter WPBF-TV West Palm Beach, Lea Skokowski, Class of 2015, RN- Emergency Department at Lenox Hill Hospital, NY, and Julia Kutcher, Class 2016, a graduate of Royal Dick School of Veterinary Medicine, Edinburgh, UK, and practicing veterinary medicine.
Students in the post-graduate world often show the effects of a good education, say authorities who have studied student careers after high school graduation.
The overall picture of key issues involved with the bond is big and complex, said School Superintendent Mark Prince during an interview this week.
“The South Kingstown School Department has received level-funded town appropriation for education since FY 2021 to support education expenses that increase year to year,” he said, noting that school buildings have closed, programs have been closed down and staffing cut significantly.
“These cost-savings measures allowed the school district to meet educational requirements and mandated expenditures without any additional town funds which are a cost-saving to the Town of South Kingstown,” he said, calling it a contribution that the Town Council is seeking.
