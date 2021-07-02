Independence Day promises more sparkling, banging, exploding and popping this year as towns prepare fireworks that accent other holiday festivities such as the Snug Harbor “Pots and Pans Parade” with an eclectic assortment of people the marching through streets to celebrate the founding of the United States of America.
“It’s been great to watch the community ease back into a sense of pre-COVID normalcy,” said Ralph Mollis, town manager in North Kingstown, and noting that July 4th is also a time for the pandemic’s hard-hit businesses to scoop up much needed revenue.
He added, “It’s been a challenging 15 months which creates an even deeper appreciation for things we may have taken for granted previously.”
This year’s holiday, say some, is as much about the survival of a band of colonists breaking from the tyranny of a repressive king as well as a modern-day America wrenching itself away from the oppression of a pandemic and accompanying restrictions.
If there’s any question about that sentiment, the proof comes from filled restaurants, businesses reporting upticks in customers, real estate agents telling of booked vacation rentals and a full schedule of fireworks offered by local towns.
History
Celebrating the signing of the country’s Declaration of Independence began with John Adams, who wrote to his wife, Abigail, this “will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America.”
“I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival…It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more,” he wrote.
By 1783 a large variety of fireworks were available to the public. In 1784 one merchant offered a range of pyrotechnics that included “rockets, serpents, wheels, table rockets, cherry trees, fountains, and sun flowers.”
While not as glorious as this one founder proposed, fireworks in many states, including Rhode Island, have been used for centuries to mark this this important point in the nation’s history.
Fireworks
Various online sites sell fireworks and through roadside dealers – if consumers can get them.
“There will be shortages in the fireworks supply chain this fireworks season, causing a negative impact on our industry,” according to the National Fireworks Association, adding that inventories arriving in U.S. ports will be coming in later than usual, creating backlogs and additional delays.
With China one of the largest producers of fireworks, both the COVID-19 virus shutdowns as well as other problems have curtailed manufacturing, the association said.
“While closures due to safety have occurred in the past, they have never coincided with a viral outbreak…(and) only exacerbated an existing production shortfall and has developed into a major problem,” it reported.
Nonetheless, local towns plan to continue with their demonstrations, all canceled last year due to the pandemic.
North Kingstown’s festivities begin at 7 p.m. on July 3, at the town beach, with a band and food trucks followed by the display at dusk, with a July 5 rain date.
South Kingstown will start its festivities at Old Mountain Field, just off Kingstown Road, at 5:45 p.m. on July 4. Narragansett’s various events leading up to the display are also scheduled to start on July 4 at 5 p.m. with gathering near the town beach and along certain side streets.
Both have next-day rain dates and actual displays of fireworks begin about dusk.
Residents lighting fireworks on their property are limited to only ground and hand-held sparkling devices for legal for use by the general public.
Illegal fireworks banned under state law include firecrackers, rockets, mortars, or any other device that launches a projectile or makes a “bang” or detonation. Possessing more than $500 worth of illegal fireworks can bring criminal charges and fines.
Fireworks were involved in an estimated 9,100 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments during calendar year 2018 and Children younger than 15 often account for one-third of the injuries.
Safety tips for handling legal fireworks include always have a hose or a bucket of water nearby, block and brace them with bricks or cinderblocks to prevent them from firing at property or individuals, don’t relight duds and never stand over a lit firework or hold one in your hand.
Parades and Parties
The Snug Harbor annual July 4th parade is also scheduled to happen this year, said Hilly Munson, a co-organizer of the event that brings out that village’s many residents for a homemade parade where anything goes.
The story goes that it all began in 1985 on Independence Day as something sort of fun to do, according to a history of it published six years ago in South County Life magazine.
A group of revelers, wrote Brian Sousa, “grabbed pots and spoons and hit the streets. When the pans ran out, a friend threw a colander on his head and buckled the makeshift helmet with a bungee cord.”
And soon the small group, planning on ending their makeshift march, found about 35 people following the procession, drinks and pans in hand.
“The impromptu jaunt continued through the neighborhood; following what would become the official parade route,” and by the end about 80 people joined “even more colanders,” he wrote.
The upcoming parade will mark its 36th consecutive year – despite rain, bad weather and now a pandemic, said Munson.
Sousa in his history pointed out that “over the years, customs and traditions have been added, along with mudslides, pizza strips, and doughboys. When Narragansett High School got rid of their old band uniforms, the parade took them, to create the official Kazoo Band uniform.”
Other rituals were less nuanced, he said, such as choosing a queen of the parade based on whomever each year could fit into the queen’s dress.
Munson recalled that “one year the color guard was bombarded with water balloons from someone having a rowdy party, and the parade stopped suddenly, and the Captain gave the order to charge the lines (of accompanying fire trucks from the Snug Harbor station), and the FD dispensed the medicine.”
He said that will the parade will step off on Sunday at Hartford Avenue and Gooseberry Road and end at the Snug Harbor Marina. The Snug Harbor Fire Department will again lead the parade.
“And bring an instrument wear a costume,” said with a laugh.
In addition to the fun at this local parade, various restaurants, private homes and other entertainment businesses plan different July 4 celebrations.
With this holiday weekend offering a reason for parties, alcohol is often served and this brings warnings from local police about driving or boating under the influence.
Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan told The Independent this week that the public should expect to see an increase in law enforcement patrols looking to curb instances of driving under the influence.
An alcohol-related license suspension can result from a conviction from driving under the influence or drugs or alcohol or refusing to submit to a chemical test. In addition to the motorist’s period of license suspension, the motorist will also be required to comply with any other sanctions ordered by the sentencing court.
The most common sanctions that accompany an alcohol-related license suspension are the granting of a hardship license in conjunction with the installation of an ignition interlock device, the installation of an ignition interlock device only, alcohol treatment, alcohol education, and/or public community service.All alcohol education, alcohol treatment, and public community service sanctions are monitored by the Driver Retraining Office of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles.
Corrigan offered four tips for adults planning to celebrate the holiday this weekend:
If you are planning to drink, plan ahead for a sober ride home.
If you are using any impairing drugs, including marijuana, don’t drive, arrange for a safe ride home.
If you see an impaired driver on the road, safely pull over and call 911.
Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
“We want everyone to enjoy their holiday and stay safe,” Corrigan said. “We ask that everyone have a plan for getting yourself, your friends and family home safely.”
Importance of This Holiday
Area town officials, though, also reiterated the importance of valuing this holiday.
“It’s important to remind ourselves that we wouldn’t be celebrating if it weren’t for those who came before us and those who, today, continue to protect and defend the right of all Americans to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” said Terry Murphy, South Kingstown’s interim town manager.
Narragansett’s Town Manager, James Tierney, said, “There was a great price paid for that independence. We may be a small town but democracy still works and all towns and cities voicing their concerns, initiatives and solutions in their local communities speaks volumes and in the long run benefits all the citizenry.”
Even though voicing those concerns can bring tumult from time to time, said Mollis, former Rhode Island Secretary of the State and North Kingstown town manager, that foundation has allowed the U.S. government to endure over time.
“Despite our challenges, and many disagreements, we continue to move forward in an amazing democracy. We are very fortunate and I personally am lucky that my grandparents sacrificed to come here and call this nation home. The Fourth of July weekend is our annual reminder,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.