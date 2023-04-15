WAKEFIELD, R.I. — Holistic RI recently opened its doors to provide a variety of health-related services to improve the quality of people’s lives.
It offers functional medicine and health coaching with a nurse practitioner and intensive care unit nurse, foot reflexology, Reiki, herbal consultants, and depth hypnosis. The regular hours of operation are still in the works but will be reflected on its website, https://holisticri.com/.
Owner Rory Nevulis explained the reasons Wakefield was chosen for the office location.
“We (want) a small-town vibe, the thriving small business community, knowledgeable and health-conscious residents as well as its beautiful scenery,” he said.
“My wife and I started the business in 2019 and her family is all from the area as well. We have received so much positive feedback and help getting acclimated here, that we know this is the right choice,” he said.
When referring to health care, holistic refers to all aspects of a person, according to Nevulis’s website.
“Holistic health care acknowledges that mental, physical, emotional, social, and spiritual health are all interconnected and important. Integrative health care brings health to a whole new level. Each individual is assessed holistically, and then given a team of multidisciplinary professionals to implement care,” the firm explained.
It cautioned, though, that adjunct therapies such as Reiki, reflexology, or massage are never a replacement for medical attention or medication. Rather, they work well together. Always check with your primary care provider before starting anything new, it said.
“We are a true collaborative. We integrate our approaches, have regular educational meetings, and share insights. We all share the same records, so when you see more than one of us, we can help you in a cohesive way,” the website said about the services.
The Holistic RI team consists of a nurse practitioner, a registered nurse, an herbalist, an ordained spiritual counselor, health coaches, and reflexologists. In addition, consultants including specialists in informatics and anthropology are also on staff.
South Kingstown
- Larry McHugh RICP, with over 28 years of experience in comprehensive financial planning has joined Legacy Financial Advisors.
He lives in Charlestown and will maintain his office in Wakefield as well as work with Legacy Financial Advisors at their office in Westborough, Massachusetts. He is heavily involved with charitable causes and raises money for animal shelters in Rhode Island as well as medical research.
“I am very happy to add Larry to our deep bench of talented advisors servicing clients nationwide with quality financial and wealth management services,” says Paul Mauro, managing partner.
“Larry functions on both the registered representative basis and registered investment basis as an associated advisor of SagePoint and the SagePoint RIA. He brings us lots of new experiences especially for the avid boaters and ocean community he spends so much time with.”
- Tong Ta Thai announced its opening at South County Commons Way.
“Come and experience the delicious flavors of our Thai variety dishes, which are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Our luxurious dining room provides the perfect setting for you to enjoy your meal with friends and family. So why wait? Come and check us out today,” it said in the announcement.
It is located at 50-60 South County Commons Way, just off of Route 1, outside the Village of Wakefield.
- Dr. Robert Marchand of Ortho Rhode Island reached a “global milestone,” according to South County Health, after becoming the first orthopedic surgeon in the world to complete their 9,000th Mako-robot-assisted procedure.
As part of Ortho Rhode Island’s joint replacement team, Marchand has been working as a robotic surgeon for many years.
“Thirteen years ago, we brought Mako to South County Health to offer state-of-the-art treatment that puts patients’ needs and outcomes at the center of our care,” Marchand said.
“It’s a privilege to have helped thousands of patients with robotic-assisted procedures, and to grow this technology along with our expert team at Ortho Rhode Island,” he said.
- Pasta & Paint! is the name of a new home-style form of entertainment coming to South County.
It brings art and pasta together with artist, M.J. Ferraro and “Chef Dominic” to interested people. The planned event involves pasta with homemade sauces, salad and bread followed by an instructional acrylic painting on canvas.
It creates a feast for the eyes and the palette, according to an advertisement on local social media. The price is $50 per person and includes pasta dinner and all art supplies. Class minimum of six people (surcharge for smaller class). Contact M.J. Ferraro at mjf1162@gmail.com. Bookings are now being accepted for mid-June through September.
Narragansett
- The Friends of the Narragansett Public Library group is holding a fundraiser with Trio Restaurant at 15 Kingstown Road, for the New Narragansett Library Building Fund on Tuesday, April 18, between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Trio will donate a portion of the food order payment that night to the building fund. When making a reservation, mention the library fund to ensure the donation is counted.
- Carolena’s Bakery has opened at its new location, 1014 Boston Neck Road.
It has a spring menu of pastries, prepared foods and additions to its gluten-free menu. Gluten-free crepes are back. It also offers a warm cup of freshly brewed Ashlawn Coffee with breakfast box or Stromboli.
Hours are Monday through Wednesday call for order pick-up only. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday 7-1 p.m., and
Online ordering is also available for pick-up Thursday through Sunday.
North Kingstown
- Hayes & Sherry commercial real estate firms recently announced that the Route 1 Tarbox Toyota property at 6975 Post Road has sold for $2 million.
Genesis Development partners of Georgia purchased the site and plans to redevelop it. The nearly four-acre parcel had been unused for nearly a decade.
The property is “shadow-anchored” by a retail complex across the street, which contains a Dave’s Market grocery store and a Kohl’s department store. The complex plans to add a Starbucks, Chipotle, TJ Maxx and Aspen Dental later this year, according to Hayes & Sherry and Cushman & Wakefield.
- Architectural firm Aharonian & Associates, Inc. of Smithfield has been awarded a contract for planned renovations of the North Kingstown municipal office building at 100 Fairway Drive.
Aharonian & Associates, Inc. will assist the town in the solicitation of bids from general contractors and provide oversight of the planned construction work. Construction is expected to cost between $2 million and $2.5 million.
Renovations work will involve significant repairs and much-needed upgrades for a building that has served as the home to the primary segment of the Town of North Kingstown’s administration, according to Town Manager Ralph Mollis.
South County
The following is a list from the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce on various business announcements:
- Congratulations to The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences on the new partnership with Chef David Burke who started on March 1. Its restaurant will be rebranded as Double Barrel Steak by David Burke and all food and beverage operations across the property are now under his direction — this includes the world-renowned Maker’s Mark Hobbit House.
- Emily Cotter, Director of Operations at Lovewell Farms in Hope Valley has won NECANN’s Community Award for Rhode Island Cannabis Activist of the Year.
- According to the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, Flatts Smokehouse in Wakefield is among some of the best BBQ restaurants in Rhode Island. Interested in having the best BBQ in RI at your next event? Contact flattssmokehouse.com.
- People’s Credit Union is providing graduating high school seniors planning to attend college in 2023 – 2024 the opportunity to apply for a $1,500 scholarship from the Cooperative Credit Union Association. The scholarship program is supported by credit unions across Rhode Island with their “Better Values - Better Banking” campaign and will fund three (3) $1,500 scholarships to high school graduates.
- Order a beverage from the special menu at Mews Tavern during April, and the Mews will donate $1 to Animal Rescue Rhode Island. Bring a pet food donation with you and get a 10% off your bill (Coupon valid only during April, limit one per person, can’t be combined with any other offer, valid on dine-in only).
- Aminata Sow of Navigant Credit Union recently earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award.
- During the pandemic, extra federally funded benefits were issued to households to improve nutrition security. On March 1st, those extra benefits were eliminated while the cost of food, housing, and other basic needs remains high. During the first two months of this year, Jonnycake Center For Hope had an 80 percent increase in pantry visits compared to last year. Donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries are appreciated. Drop-off hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its offices, 22 Kersey Road in Peace Dale. Monetary donations are also accepted and can be done through its for food purchases can be made online at jonnycakecenter.org.
- The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series continues Thursday, April 20th with Brian Wallin presenting “The History of the Narragansett Pier Railroad.” Lectures are free and open to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. at South Kingstown High School (unless otherwise noted).
- Join the Town of South Kingstown at South Kingstown High School on April 19 for a highly interactive sustainability forum on composting and waste management, energy efficiency and the transition to renewable energy, and water conservation.
- Earth Day — South Kingstown Spring Clean Up is scheduled on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held at various locations around South Kingstown. An after-party is planned from p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dennis Moffitt Painting and will include a mural unveiling at 2 p.m.
- Camp Theatre By The Sea will be held July 10-21 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Most sessions will be held at their rehearsal studio located at 450 Woodruff Avenue, Wakefield. On Friday, July 21, campers will participate in a staged musical production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Jr. at the Theatre By The Sea main stage, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
- The Glass Station in Wakefield recently announce that 10% of the sales of its bees and ladybugs glass figurines will now go to fund The Glass Bee Fellowship, a summer fellowship made available through the coastal fellows program for an undergraduate student at The University of Rhode Island. The Glass Station will be raising funds for the fellowship yearly and awarding it in May. You can help support native bees with your purchase of one of our glass bees or ladybugs at the store on Main Street.
- Sun Star Healing & Myofascial of Wakefield is now offering an “Intensive Program” designed for individuals who have experienced any level of physical or emotional trauma. It focuses on people who have experienced long-standing, unexplained physical and recurring pain, and/or have suffered from emotional wounding causing feelings of sadness, and anxiety, according to the firm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.