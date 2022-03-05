As time rolls around for thinking about college and other advanced education in the fall, the Women’s Club of South County is offering to Washington County women over 19 years old an opportunity for pursuing a dream.
Mary Logan, a spokeswoman for the organization, said, “We want to help these adult women who want to pursue their dreams, perhaps get back into the workforce or take up some career they could do because of life’s circumstances.”
The deadline to apply at gfwcri.org/scholarship-program is April 1 and awards range between $1,000 to $3,000, with multiple winners selected, she pointed out.
In essence, those qualifying must be:
Be a woman of at least age 19 by date of application, with a high school diploma or
Graduate Equivalency Degree
Be a resident of Washington County - Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, New Shoreham/Block Island, North Kingstown, Richmond, South Kingstown, or Westerly.
Exhibit financial need by providing documentation as requested.
Be enrolled, or accepted, in a career/vocational training or certificate program, or working toward a first degree (i.e., associate or bachelor’s).
Demonstrate the motivation to achieve educational and career goals.
Preference is given to highly motivated women – with or without dependents – who need further education or training to become self-sufficient. Dependents may include children, spouse, partner, siblings, and/or parents.
“There are so many people out there looking for a fresh start and we have long thought that this kind of assistance can give them that help, especially when they have nowhere to turn in those moments of need,” Logan said.
In Recipients’ Words
In 2021, the club chose four recipients.
Elisa Quinones, from North Kingstown, is a second-year recipient. She is enrolled in University of Rhode Island’s Doctor of Pharmacy program. The Covid-19 pandemic has heightened her desire to become a pharmacist because it has shown the positive effect pharmacists can have during a public health crisis.
Corrine Perrin, from Hope Valley, is attending Rhode Island College for a nursing degree. She has been working as a nursing assistant for over ten years, more than five at South County Hospital.
“I always enjoyed helping people and I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty,” she said. The pandemic, though frightening for healthcare worker, has served to make her passion for nursing stronger, she added.
Alexandra Wilson, from Hope Valley, is working toward two degrees at Rhode Island College, a bachelor’s in communications with a concentration in public and professional communication and another in marketing and general management.
Her goal after graduation is to work for a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help others, she said.
Britney Naylor of Narragansett, received an eyelash certification and hopes to continue classes by adding a nail tech certification and perhaps one day opening her own salon, she said. She enjoys making people happy and says that new looks, including small changes in eyelashes, can boost both happiness and confidence.
Former recipient Callie-Rae Cashin said, “Ever since my brother passed away when I was only 10, working in emergency medicine has been my thing. I want to be the smiling face on the other side when emergency victims are being rescued.”
Another former winner, Becky Bome, added, “My children inspire me every day to keep climbing up and out of poverty and growing personally regardless of what the barriers are.”
Selena Millard was looking for some new direction in her life. This scholarship helped her find it, she said.
“I now believe that I have something to contribute to women who struggle with mental health issues, homelessness, addiction and abusive relationships. I am forever grateful to the generous women of South County. Thank you for believing in me,” Millard said.
Help for Women
Daily Capital, a newsletter of personalcapital.com that offers financial advice, explored the need for women to have financial assistance.
“From the beginning of their careers, women face greater challenges to career advancement and wealth accumulation than men. They’re more likely to be underestimated and have their work undervalued – as evidenced by the pay gap – leading them to be denied promotions and raises more often than men,” it said.
It can be hard to find advocates, said Ruzwana Bashir, CEO and founder of Peek.com and one of Personal Capital’s Financial Heroes.
“We see systemic situations and societal issues that we are trying to combat now. As times goes on, we will change expectations and ensure women break through glass ceilings in every industry,” she said,
Logan said that more community groups, such as Crossroads in North Kingstown, are joining with the women’s club to help advertise this scholarship and what it can do for those in need.
“We are finding that our connection with community agencies is helping with the mentoring,” she added.
Other Sources for Anyone
In addition, during this peak planning time for finding help for pursuing higher education — and for both male and females younger as well starting that journey - RIScholarships.org can be a resource.
It lists more than 400 interested organizations and individuals offering various forms of aid, ranging from $50,000 down to $500, for qualifying applicants. Last year over 3,300 parents and students used RIScholarship.org to help them fund their higher education expenses.
“The more scholarship aid, the less they have to borrow and the less likely they get into financial trouble. It’s that simple,” said Charles Kelley, director of the authority and a long-time South Kingstown resident.
“We not only want students to know about this to search, we’re trying to encourage people to create a scholarship” whether in memory of someone, for a cause or for a the simple reason they want to help, Kelley said in a recent interview.
A hunt for money can be elusive except for the diligent student or parent who will comb through many listings, say experts who have studied how students and parents find scholarships. The search begins with both availability and numbers of people or organizations wanting to give a helping-hand to students in need.
The need for scholarships is an important supplement to additional forms of aid, including loans, grants and work-study programs, according to a review by the independent National Center for Education Statistics.
The most recent report on selected findings about student financial aid is for the 2017–18 academic year. It involved undergraduate and graduate students enrolled any time between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018 in institutions that can participate in federal financial aid programs
It said that 70% of all undergraduates received some type of financial aid, with 62% receiving grants, 39% student loans, 7% received work-study awards, 3% federal veterans’ education benefits, and 5% had parents who took out federal Direct PLUS Loans.
Among undergraduates who received any aid, the average total amount received was $13,000.
The average grant amount was $8,300, and the average student loan amount was $6,800. Students in work-study programs were awarded an average of $2,500. Student with federal veterans’ education benefits received an average of $15,200. Parents of undergraduates borrowed an average of $15,100 in federal Direct PLUS Loans.
Education experts said that these numbers support the need for continuing financial assistance because of the continuing high costs of a college education or other training for jobs. Scholarships like those from the Women’s Club of South County among other private organizations as well as the gateway to others through RIScholarships.org are critical.
“It all basically means self-reliance, getting on with your life and developing yourself,” said Logan from the women’s club.
