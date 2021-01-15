SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Sandy Bilsky is an optimist, but he’s also realistic about the enormous challenge he’s facing.
Bilsky, a semi-retired real estate broker who splits his time between Englewood, Fla. and South Kingstown, needs a kidney.
Bilsky was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure last May. To stay alive, he must devote half of his time to dialysis, sitting in a chair and hooked up to a machine that does the work of a functioning kidney to clean his blood of toxins.
The dialysis process involves two needles inserted into a vein in his arm during each session. One needle removes all his blood. It is cleansed of bacteria in the machine and returned to his body via the other needle.
“A neighbor recently asked me what is dialysis like,” he said. “It is a cross between spending my time in a casino, experiencing a page out of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest’ and a very bad dream that doesn’t want to go away.”
A dialysis machine has about 15 alarms that indicate whether the patient or the machine needs attention.
“These are very loud, different tones, bells, beeps, flashing lights,” he said. “Multiply this by about 15 chairs with patients, and you can see the casino analogy. The big difference is that these machines don’t drop money in a tray.”
As to the literary reference, things often can get very crazy on the treatment floor, he said.
“Nurses are constantly yelling for someone to bring them heparin, patients are calling out because their muscles are cramping, or they have some other difficulty going on, and then there are those bells,” Bilsky added. “To be clear, none of this is the fault of the staff or the facility. There are just so many technicians and nurses to deal with so many issues at the same time. These heroes are some of the most skilled and compassionate people I have ever met. Their job is extremely difficult.”
There are two basic paths to get a new kidney.
The first and most typical route is to get on the national transplant waiting list with a major transplant hospital.
“I have done this with Tampa General and the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville,” Bilsky said. “It took me almost a year to complete all the required medical tests. After that, well, there are over 100,000 people in front of me.”
That translates to a wait time of more than five years — too long in Bilsky’s case.
There’s also a complication for Bilsky. His blood type, O-positive, puts him further behind because it only matches with O-negative.
“Because of the many complications with dialysis, many of us won’t survive that long,” he said.
Bilsky’s second option was to find a donor on his own.
“This is my path today,” he said.
Kidneys can come from someone who matches his blood and tissue type, making them a direct donor. That’s the safest source. They also can be harvested from a recently diseased donor.
Then there is the National Paired Kidney Match Program.
If someone wants to donate a kidney but they are not a match, their kidney doesn’t go to Bilsky, but to the next person in the program who is a match.
“I then move up the list and get a kidney that is my match from a stranger. I have been told that this could reduce my waiting time to about one year,” he said.
While a healthy person can live a full life with one kidney, they do have to medically qualify to donate. Bilsky said the most common disqualifiers for a potential donor are diabetes, heart disease, hepatitis A and B but not C, high blood pressure and HIV.
“Of course all expenses, including lost wages are covered by my insurance,” Bilsky said. “The donor’s hospital time is generally less than a week and recovery is generally rapid.”
In the last six months he’s had about five people step forward and express interest in donating a kidney. “Unfortunately none of them could qualify as a donor because of the medical issues I mentioned,” Bilsky said. “Yes, it gets very frustrating.”
He’s put the word out online about his mission, in the hopes that it will attract new potential donors.
The Facebook page facebook.com/akidney4sandy/ has all the information.
He also was sidelined just before the holidays by what’s called Steal Syndrome.
“During dialysis and any time my left arm is bent, it goes entirely numb and I lose all feeling in my fingers. This is caused by the fistula and dialysis process ‘stealing’ the blood that is supposed to be flowing through my whole left arm,” he said. It happens to a small percentage of dialysis patients.
“If not corrected rapidly I could permanently lose the function of my left hand.”
He had to have surgery to correct it. A section of vein was removed from his thigh and attached to the artery in his left arm. It was then run down through his arm to his left hand, providing a steady blood flow to the lower arm and hand.
Even with these health problems, Bilsky maintains a positive outlook, eager to inform people about his condition in the hope that it will lead to a life-saving donation.
Before the kidney failure, Bilsky was very active.
He was the Rhode Island Economic Development Corporation’s director of new business development for two years beginning in 1993.
“I stayed about two years, long enough to understand what and who made Rhode Island tick,” he said.
He still holds a Rhode Island real estate broker’s license under his still active company, Real Estate Equities, Inc. and services two select clients.
He spends about four months per year in South Kingstown.
He’s also a decorated local hero in his Florida hometown. As a member of Flotilla 87 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Sanford Bilsky saved a person from drowning in 2009 and rescued two people from a similar fate in 2015. He received commendations from Coast Guard brass for both heroic acts.
Bilsky’s love of South County began in 1970 when he bought a summer home, then moved full time to South Kingstown in 1994. With a career in corporate real estate, he played a role in many development projects during his career, including the South County Commons.
Currently, he spends half of his time in Englewood and half at Worden’s Pond Family Campground during the warmer months.
This summer Bilsky and his wife, Anne, and dog Yogi drove back to Rhode Island.
“Travel back and forth by vehicle was horrendous,” he said. “I had to stop five times for dialysis and get a covid test every 72 hours, each way. All dialysis appointments while traveling require at least a month’s advance reservations. Making last-minute adjustments to the travel schedule is almost impossible.”
And worse, he had to remain socially distanced from his children and grandchildren during his northern stay. Everyone had to wear masks and be tested before being able to visit him.
“Yes, I am trying to pretend that nothing has changed in my life and I can do what I always did,” he said. “However, I have learned that is a big mistake, especially during this pandemic.”
Just before the holidays, and ahead of his surgery for Steal Syndrome, Bilsky sent out a Facebook message describing the procedure, complete with surgeon’s diagram.
“Assuming that I haven’t grossed you out, let me take a moment to wish you a safe, healthy and joyous Christmas or Hanukkah,” he wrote. “I am sure you will enjoy your gifts far more than the one I got, described above. With conviction, I just pray that Santa will bring me a special box marked ‘Fragile, new kidney, do not shake.’”
Bilsky can be reached through his Facebook page or his business email address,
Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a living donor can contact The Mayo clinic at (904) 956-3249 or FLALLivingkidneydonors@mayo.edu.
