SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Information about the many activities and events planned for South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary is only a short walk away for visitors to Main Street.
A new kiosk, built by local high school students, is ready to promote the anniversary activities.
Pedestrians on Main Street who pass by or visit Arnold Lumber, or use the bike path, will be able to take a look at posters on the new white, shingled kiosk starting this week, SK 300 Committee Chairwoman Joanne Esposito said.
The dedication for the kiosk took place last Tuesday.
What’s special about this kiosk is that it was built by students in the South Kingstown High School carpentry program.
“We first met with the principal (Dr. Chip McGair), and he connected us with Eric Swanson, the high school teacher, and he’s so wonderful,” Esposito said. Swanson and students also made a large ‘SK 300’ lighted sign for Town Hall that will be unveiled Dec. 17 at the Town Hall tree lighting. A poster is already printed for the occasion.
There’s space for five different posters on the kiosk, and Esposito plans to rotate the listings often to keep people informed.
“This is our first one coming up. We’ll put the merchandise for sale poster in there soon, the speaker series as well,” Esposito said. “As we go along through the year it will keep changing.”
The South County Garden Club contributed to the project too, transforming a disused garden bed in front of it into a pumpkin-filled fall display designed by garden club members Holly Smith and Claudia Swain.
“They’re going to maintain it, they’ve already planted hyacinth bulbs that will bloom blue and white in the spring,” Esposito said.
The committee was thankful to the students and Swanson for their work on the kiosk.
“They’re so humble about it as well. Anything we asked, they were like, ‘absolutely, yes,” she said.
Arnold Lumber manager Tony Jarvis donated all the wood for the project, Esposito said. After the 300th anniversary festivities conclude at the end of 2023, the kiosk could remain at its current location or be moved to the town’s recreation center or another prominent public space, Esposito said.
“We definitely want to re-purpose it,” she said.
The kiosk comes on the heels of another of the committee’s projects, a 300th anniversary digital timeline launched last week.
“When the committee first tried to look at the history, there was no single place to go,” she said. South Kingstown librarian Jessica Wilson jumped at the chance to build a timeline modeled after one for the University of Rhode Island’s 125th anniversary, Esposito said. It’s accessible through the town’s website.
Festivities planned to date include a mix of new and existing events and programs to mark the 300th anniversary of the town’s founding.
Events following the tree lighting include a speaker series on the town’s history, a bonfire in February at Saugatucket Park, a medal of honor ceremony in the spring, spring clean-up and a parade in June, Leisure Services Director Terry Murphy said. A post-parade picnic will take place in the park. A fall arts and cultural festival is also in the works, as well as events later next year.
“A lot of businesses are stepping up to sponsor,” events, Esposito said. Jarvis is president of the Wakefield Village Association.
“He was wonderful from the beginning with the kiosk here, and helping with the Town Hall lighting, with wood for the bonfire Feb. 25,” Esposito said.
