CHARLESTOWN, R.I. — Southern Rhode Island residents, out-of-towners, and returning New England residents alike were out in full force over the weekend to celebrate the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce’s 38th Annual Seafood Festival, with many eventgoers taking in the sights and sounds of Ninigret Park infused with the spirit of the Ocean State for the first time.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Paliotta said the number of attendees over the weekend rivaled the turnout the festival had since re-opening in 2021, following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
This marks the two best years of turnout she’s seen in her 21 years of overseeing the event, as the festival was backed up to Westerly on Route 1 on Saturday.
“It’s been awesome. Crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Paliotta said. “We were up 16% at the gate. The weather’s been great. We have lots of new stuff. A whole new food route (and) new craft area.”
The festival drew in many first timers.
After sight-seeing a couple of bands, acrobats, and sand sculptures and trying some sausage sandwiches, lobster rolls and homemade fries, Heidi Gross and Sean Kelley — who just moved to Charlestown in July — had positive notes. Sunday marked their second straight day at the festival.
“It’s well run,” Gross said. “Being from New Jersey, I’ve been in a couple chambers down there and this blows away anything that I’ve ever been a part of before.”
Jen DeRose and Jake McLiverty, of Saunderstown, also enjoyed what the festival had to offer. They moved back to Rhode Island in January, after living in Salt Lake City, Utah. They’re settling back in New England, after leaving Boston “about a decade ago.”
They saw advertisement for the Seafood Festival on WPRI’s “The Rhode Show,” following the morning news and thought to re-connect with some Northeast spirit.
“It’s a good way to see what’s up,” DeRose said.
Preston Johnson and Tayla Tootell, of Rehoboth, Mass., occasionally drive down to Rhode Island for the summer to visit Providence.
This time around, they were in Charlestown and decided to check out the festivities.
“My parents and their friends, they actually have campers, so we were camping out with them for the weekend,” Johnson said.
Like many, Johnson and Tootell were all about the variety of tastes offered.
“(We’ve tried) a lot of stuff,” Tootell said. “He’s got a fried Snickers right there, on a stick.”
The festival offered all who passed through the gates signature New England seafood, from lobster, to steamers, to chowder, to clam cakes. Those with a sweet tooth had a vast variety of ice cream, smoothies, fried dough, and fried Oreos.
Mark Appel, who runs Jerry’s Food Concessions with his wife, Anna Marie, said the family business has been setting up shop at the festival for 15 years. Jerry’s stand has sat at the fairground’s corner of Gate 3 for 12 years – where it has sold eclairs, cannolis, whoopie pies, cookies, funnel cakes, and other baked goods and fried delights.
Mark Appel said, it’s good to see the people come back every summer for another round of the usual.
“I get a lot of returners,” Appel said, who has owned the business for over 20 years. “It’s a nice event.”
The 401 Oyster Company, an oyster farm in Ninigret Pond, has been in business for 10 years and set up a tent at the festival for the first time over the weekend. Marketing Director Jessie Barber said it’s fulfilling for the business to bring an authentic regional taste to center stage.
“Having local oysters that are literally from like a mile away,” Barber said. “(Serving) good Rhode Island seafood. It’s super fresh, super tasty.”
Sweet B’s Donuts, of Newport, brought in the money at the festival for a third year — serving hot fresh mini donuts, lemonade, and donut ice cream sundaes.
The donut shop has been in business for seven years.
“In the fall we’ll do cider donuts and stuff — here we have to do something (seasonal),” Owner Brittany Rosenberg-Costa said. “It’s a great atmosphere to be in. People come from all over to be here. It’s really nice.”
The skies held up throughout the weekend and the festival held a firework show on Saturday evening, coupled with “Dirty Deeds,” an AC/DC tribute band, from 8-11 p.m.
Entertainment was plentiful with live bands, car shows, amusement rides sponsored by Rockwell Amusements, rock wall climbing, kayak and lobster raffles, face painting, and karaoke all a part of the sights and sounds throughout the three days of the festival.
Gianna Dichiaro has worked the duck ring toss game for two straight years. She saw a seven-year-old win the game on Saturday. The youngest winner she’s had is five years old.
“Two people won the first day and three people won yesterday,” Dichiaro said. “Watching the kids having fun (is most fulfilling) … “The kids actually do it, when the parents don’t think they can do it.”
Stella Tunes LLC, a DJ/entertainment business out of Charlestown, has been at the festival for about a decade now. The business serves Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and is run by Stella and Ray Beaudry.
“It’s a very gratifying job, people just have fun, every day,” Stella Beaudry said, adding, between the singers who follow the business and karaoke volunteers at the festival, they run into good singers, “quite often.”
“The talent here, all over, is just amazing,” Beaudry said. “It’s very entertaining for everybody. People love it.”
Beaudry added there is a sense of community amongst the vendors that’s enjoyable to be a part of each summer.
“The vendors, we get used to working with each other,” Beaudry said. “It’s a great place to be. Why would you not want to be here?”
Bob Johnson, from Mystic, Conn., who was at the fair with his wife on Sunday, certainly wanted to be there. Johnson said he tried to get over to the festival a few years back, but it was simply too crowded. Sunday was his first time ever at the festival, and the couple had their sights set on checking out the car show.
“We came a while back and it was just mobbed,” Johnson said. “It’s pretty neat.”
