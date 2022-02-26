SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Karen and Steve Sweet — as well as Wakefield — saw the end of an era as Bobby G’s bar closed after 39 years of bringing people together for fun and a few drinks.
This Kingstown Road old-style local bar-pub, some residents have said, is among an disappearing local flavor over the last decade and has been replaced by more restaurant-style businesses.
“It’s been a kind of Cheers-like pub and that’s what we wanted it to be,” said Karen Sweet, co-owner with husband, Steve, and referring to the iconic television program theme song that had a bar “where everyone knows your name.”
The end, she said, came without much planning, but just a desire to retire and travel. It also followed a closure for 18 months because of COVID restrictions and even putting the property up for lease three years ago.
It’s been a place that brought many memories for customers. That is clear from many who shared remembrances on Bobby G’s Facebook page as fans learned that their favorite local watering hole was closing for good.
”I have so many memories here. Started when I used to come in with my mom and step dad, ordering Shirley Temples (always got extra cherries. To being 21 and coming in for actual adult beverages. Thank you for 20+ years of memories,” wrote Erin Baez.
Leanne Grace pleaded, “ONE MORE YEAR PLEASEEEEEE.”
“Another one closing up shop,” wrote Jodi Gold. It was also a place that University of Rhode Island students also frequented over the years.
Talia Fisher said, “Met my future husband, Matt Russell, there when he was performing one night. We had our first date there as well — karaoke night! Many fond URI memories here.”
Liz Durand, perhaps capturing the sentiments of most devotees of the long-time bar, said, “This makes me sad - so many funny memories started or ended at Bobby G’s.”
Catching this spirit of change is Joe Viele, a nearly 50-year resident of South Kingstown and executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce.
“There are a fading number of neighborhood bars these days. When I grew up there were just neighborhood bars and fancy restaurants. The disappearance may be means that there are less people stopping at the pub on the way home from work and not enough customers to support them,” he said.
“However, there are handful places of left around South County that do a fairly good bar business still,” Viele added.
The Start
The beginnings can be found at Pizza Hut. When that business vacated the location, Robert “Bobby” Gaines bought the property, hired 23-year-old Karen Sweet to set up the bar in 1983 and get things rolling.
And as time went by, the allure of owning the business and opportunity for this pub, which Gaines named “Bobby G’s” after himself, came to her doorstep.
“I first bought the stock in 1984 and not long after I bought the property,” she recalled.
One feature she wanted was to make it a local place, an establishment with some hook that would draw people. So they collected pictures from South Kingstown High School yearbooks.
These were put under clear coverings on tables and the bar, Sweet said.
“People would come in and look for themselves and all the others they have known, too, “ she said. “It was a lot of fun and good for business, too,” Sweet added.
While those pictures now have long disappeared, they can be found under the Formica on the refurbished bar, she said.
She also recalled that another draw was the creation of the “celebrity bartender” selection that also involved bringing customers into the action of deciding the popularity of those doing the pours.
“In fact, when we opened the place, we had the Patriots football team cheerleaders come down for the grand opening,” she said.
That opening 39 years ago also included the slogan, “We’re not here for a long time, just a good time.”
At the 10th year anniversary, she amended it to say, “Been here a long time and still having a good time.”
And now at closing time for the pub and an era?
“We’ve been here for a long time and had a good time,” she said.
