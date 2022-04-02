NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The state will harness the power of the sun after installing new solar panels at two state beaches and an office building in Galilee this spring.
It’s part of ongoing efforts by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to go green — by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing the use of clean energy, the DEM said.
Panels went up this month at Salty Brine and Roger Wheeler states beaches, and at the building housing DEM’s Division of Coastal Resources in Galilee, DEM spokesman Michael Healey said. Total cost of the project: $167,450.
“State agencies have an obligation to lead by example and incorporate and expand clean energy solutions in projects and facilities whenever possible,” DEM Acting Director Terry Gray said. “This is only a small step, but the first of many that we are planning to take in future months and years to reduce our carbon footprint and help Rhode Island meet the mandates of the Act on Climate.”
Gov. Dan McKee signed the 2021 Act on Climate into law on April 14, 2021. It sets mandatory enforceable climate emissions reduction goals leading the state to achieve net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050.
The installed solar arrays will now go through final inspections and testing before being brought online and connected to the electrical grid, DEM said.
The projects will create more than 51 kilowatts of electricity capacity through sunshine, according to DEM. Solar panels at Salty Brine and Wheeler generate power for the beach buildings and heat the water used for showers.
The three arrays generate their own electricity from solar power and allow DEM to sell the electricity it isn’t using back into the grid to help defray power usage costs across all of state government. It’s a process called net metering, Healey said.
Money for the project doesn’t come from taxpayers, but rather from a settlement with car manufacturer Volkswagen for a violation finding that goes back seven years.
In 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that Volkswagen had installed illegal software on their diesel engine cars, affecting about 3,000 cars in Rhode Island.
The software made it appear that the cars were emitting less nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions than they were.
Settlement funds were distributed among every state based on the number of vehicles on their roads. As part of the settlement, states were eligible to receive funds to pay part of the cost of projects to reduce diesel emissions from vehicles and install electric vehicle infrastructure.
The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office received its share of the Volkswagen settlement money in 2018.
At the time, the attorney general’s office announced $4.1 million in funding for a variety of environmentally beneficial projects across the state.
Entities receiving grants include the University of Rhode Island, the City of East Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Health, Department of Transportation, HousingWorks RI, the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative, the R.I. Schools Recycling Club and the Farm Fresh Harvest Kitchen.
