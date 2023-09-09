NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with South Kingstown for fair-share funding for South Kingstown’s senior center on Tuesday evening.
The memorandum is to “fine tune” and “articulate the sharing of senior services between South Kingstown and Narragansett,” adding that an appropriation had been requested.
The memorandum calls for a 70-30 split in costs toward the senior center. According to South Kingstown officials during an August Town Council meeting, the senior center serves 1,500 residents from Narragansett and 3,500 residents from South Kingstown.
“We need to have a full accountability to make sure that whatever we are being charged … on a percentage basis, would it be more effective for us to explore having these people go to St. Elizabeth’s senior center?” resident Al Alba said during Narragansett’s council meeting on Tuesday. “We can do a cost comparison … let’s make sure we’re getting the best bang for our buck to take care of those seniors in need.”
Tierney clarified that the motion becomes retroactive from July 1 of this year, with “the funds that were already appropriated by the Town Council.”
In other business, the council voted unanimously to authorize the town manager to give a $5,000 hiring bonus for active police officers who have been certified by the Rhode Island Police Officers Commission standards in training, who laterally transfer to the Narragansett Police Department and finish their probationary year of work.
“It’s not just in Narragansett, it’s across the country. The applicant pool for law enforcement positions have dropped dramatically,” Tierney said, adding that there needs to be a “more creative method to invite qualified candidates.”
“We’ve seen the numbers drop here; all our neighboring communities have seen them drop. And not just with police service, municipal employees are looking to be appreciated and embraced more. And we have to entice these people to come here as if we were a private company, to some extent.”
Alba, during the public’s opportunity to speak, spoke against the motion – saying the town didn’t have the same types of issues of other urban areas in the state.
“We have the quintessential place, quintessential city,” Alba said. “We have peace … we’re not South Providence. You don’t have the shootings … the higher (police) go, the higher their salary. So, sure, it’s wonderful we’re going to be having a lateral transfer, but let’s keep in mind, that person is going to be paid that higher step.”
The council also passed, on a 3-2 vote, tax revisions to the electric service agreement between NextEra Energy Services and the town to authorize a continued six-month delivery term.
Rachel Ferdinand of the town’s consultant Good Energy, said at the meeting, four months out from the start of the service agreement, Narragansett had just under 10,000 eligible residents, with 1,700 residents since opting out.
Patrick Roach, also of Good Energy, added there is intent for the six-month rate to the 12-month rate, to create more stable long-term pricing.
In other business, Tierney during his report to the council said the $11.3 million Maury Loontjens Public Library project still has a projected completion by end of this calendar year.
“The balance of the $1.5 million library bridge loan is now at $340,000,” Tierney said.
The building’s expansion broke ground in the fall of 2022.
