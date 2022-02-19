SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Lilly Robinson has her sights set on service in the U.S. Navy, following in her great-grandfather’s footsteps.
“He actually ran away from home and joined the Navy,” she said. “So I was really inspired by that.”
Robinson, a South Kingstown High School senior, has no plans to skip town unannounced.
She learned recently that she’s one of three Rhode Island students selected as nominees for military service academies. She’s nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis and has received her full appointment, meaning she’ll head out to the academy in late June shortly after graduation from South Kingstown High School.
Inspired by her great-grandfather’s service during the Korean and Vietnam war eras, Robinson, 17, wanted to try a similar path. But where to start?
Her mom, Noelle Clapham, told her she could try to enter a military academy.
“I didn’t even know they existed and that that was something you could do,” Robinson said. “We did a little more research into it, and I really can only thank my mom for that. She helped me through the process.”
Robinson and other high school seniors from Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District submitted applications to be considered for a nomination to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, and the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
Congressman Jim Langevin (D-RI), a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, made the announcement of the new appointments.
Joining Robinson are Bryan Hong, and Tsegaye Eugene Janat. Hong, of Warwick, also will attend the Naval Academy while Janat, of Westerly, is nominated for West Point.
“Nominating the men and women who wish to serve our country is one of the greatest privileges that comes with my job,” Langevin said. “The commitment to service that I’ve witnessed from Lilly, Bryan, and TJ at such young ages is remarkable, and I believe their integrity and devotion to our country makes them well-suited to be the future of our armed services.”
Robinson is captain of South Kingstown’s swim team, which she joined when she was a freshman. She’s been a swimmer since age 8.
“I absolutely love the water. I’m so lucky to live in Rhode Island, I love surfing, swimming, sailing, anything that gets me on the water,” she said.
She plans to join the offshore sailing team at the Naval academy and use the skills she learned through a couple of years of competitive sailing.
“We go on competitions all over the United States and some of them, once in awhile go on international competitions, you get to sail bigger boats offshore,” she said.
Robinson also serves as a volunteer firefighter with the Dunn’s Corners Fire District in Westerly.
“It’s been such a blast. It was really close to my job and I have a ton of friends there,” she said. She plans to keep active with the department and hopes to earn an EMT certificate while at the academy.
“I’ll definitely be there when I’m home on break and stuff,” she said.
Academically, she plans to study engineering and devote her career to serving her country, she said.
“There are a lot of things that interest me. I really like the idea of possibly going to flight school,” she said. “I like big boats so maybe traveling the world a little.”
After a four-year stint at the academy she’s thinking about either flight school or graduate school for engineering.
In 2021, she attended the United States Naval Academy’s virtual STEM seminar and the United States Coast Guard Academy’s in-person Academy Introduction Mission (AIM), where she had the opportunity to experience what life in the academies might be like.
“That was super fun,” she said. “That was at the Coast Guard Academy last summer. AIM was so fun, and I love the Coast Guard Academy so much. It’s such a cool school.”
If she gets her wings in flight school, Robinson said she’d like to be stationed back in Rhode Island — “either ‘Gansett or Newport. But I guess if I can’t get Rhode Island, I’d want to go to Hawaii, like everyone else.”
The academy’s strict rules don’t permit the cadets to have cell phones, so Robinson has a project that will help her remember her home and her friends.
“I’ve been compiling a photo album of all my really good buddies from SK,” she said. “So I can have pictures of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.