The 2022 Murray Family Prize for Community Enrichment at the Rhode Island Foundation has been awarded to Kate Brewster, executive director of the Jonnycake Center for Hope.
“Kate’s remarkable commitment to serving disadvantaged communities is an inspiring standard for others to follow. We take great pride in honoring her for her dedication and achievements,” said Paula McNamara, daughter of Terrence and Suzanne Murray, who along with her family established the Murray Family Prize for Community Enrichment at the Foundation.
Brewster has worked at the Jonnycake Center since 2015. Under her leadership, the organization has expanded its services, renovated a 120-year-old school house and community landmark into its new headquarters, is preparing to update four multi-unit properties to provide service-enriched housing to local families, and recently announced the impending launch of a youth center.
“What started as a food pantry and thrift store close to 50 years ago has grown into a robust neighborhood organization. Today, our services are centered around the social determinants of health including housing, education, economic security, health and wellness, and community,” said Brewster.
In 2021, the organization helped low-income Rhode Islanders obtain $290,000 in income tax refunds, provided $87,000 in emergency financial assistance for food, utilities and housing; had 6,200 visits to its food pantry and helped 30 households find permanent housing.
“The needs of our community are constantly changing. Most recently the fallout from the pandemic, including a severe housing shortage and impact on children’s learning and mental health,” Brewster said.
“(It) caused us to further expand our services to include the creation of new, affordable housing for local families and a youth center to give young people an opportunity to learn new skills, access academic support and have a safe space to go if they are simply having a bad day,” said Brewster.
She also helps coordinate holiday gift-collecting among local businesses, religious organizations and civic groups that help the town’s needy, poor and struggling families.
Brewster has heard the stories of problems and seen the lives of people who live in these circumstances every day. She’s often a beacon in the darkness of despair, whether it’s homelessness, food, Christmas or holiday gifts, or just old-fashioned comfort.
“They really just want what everyone else in town is getting for their children. Their children want what everyone else gets, not something used or useless,” she said about the sentiment that touches her heart not only during holidays, but every other day as people without adequate incomes or beset by personal problems want seemingly
Through these coordinated efforts hundreds of area children and their families were served this past holiday season. A bad economy, tight budgets and traps from pandemic-related financial problems as well as mental health issues, poor physical health and overwhelming work and family demands are among the issues faced by people visiting the Jonnycake Center.
Recognizing the issues surrounding her and her efforts to help people cope, Neil D. Steinberg, the foundation’s president, said, it is vital to celebrate the positive contributions of Rhode Islanders like Kate who are striving diligently and humbly to serve others.”
“We are grateful to the Murray family for honoring the extraordinary leaders whose dedication provides hope and improves the lives of those around them,” he added
Brewster received $50,000 in recognition of her long commitment to helping Rhode Islanders in need.
The Murray Family Prize was launched in 2017. The Rhode Island Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. The Foundation raised $98 million and awarded $76 million in grants last year.
North Kingstown
- Linx indoor golf range is now open at 6657 Post Road for enthusiasts seeking year-round fun at a course.
“Our facility will allow you to enjoy all the great aspects of golf in a fun environment safe from the elements, and provide you with all of the necessary data to help you shave crucial strokes off of your game,” according to the company website.
“Whether you are trying to earn your tour card, or just trying to unwind after a rough day at work, allow us to help you enjoy the game of life while playing the game of golf alongside people you love,” it says.
It also offers multiple arcade-style games with multiplayer options including minigolf, various driving range games, darts, penalty kicks and more.
The facility is equipped with three Uneekor Eye XO launch monitors that allow the flexibility to play any golf ball used on a golf course. The Uneekor driving range application allows golfers to see a frame-by-frame replay of club contact to the ball with each shot.
Memberships are available and have exclusive access to each driving range session emailed so that they can track progress and improvement.
It also offers military discounts (both currently enlisted and veterans). North Kingstown residents are eligible for a 10% reduction on simulator rental time. ID is required to verify military and resident status in person at the time of checkout.
- A federal grant was awarded to the Rhode Island National Guard for a $46-million modernization of its Quonset base.
The aim is to make it more efficient and provide support for its C-130J and other assignments as given.
The facility does not meet current code requirements, including a leaky roof, unreliable HVAC and electrical systems, and the presence of lead paint and asbestos in some parts of the building.
With more modern amenities, the improvements are expected to reduce the building’s size from 71,302 square feet to 43,550 square feet.
- Joe and Donna Dube have announced that they are retiring from Wickford Gourmet, a business that they have run for 41 years.
Both at or on the cusp of 80 years old, they have decided to seek a buyer for their business that sells discounted kitchenware.
First a tea shop, followed by a deli, restaurant, coffee bar, catering, cooking school and gift basket business.
In 1998, they also opened the Wickford Gourmet Factory Outlet, just outside the village, with discontinued or closeout items at 40% to 60% below retail prices. After selling the food business in 2005 and moving the Factory Outlet into Wickford Village in 2010, they have added more items every year, according to Edible Rhody.
South Kingstown
- A new indoor cycling studio, CycleSK, for spinning classes has opened in the historic Peace Dale Office Building at 1058 Kingstown Road.
Lara Montle and Lisa Makin, experienced spin instructors, own the studio.
“Our studio space has large windows, natural lighting and plenty of space to ride We offer an authentic indoor cycling experience featuring 60-minute classes. Each class follows a high-intensity, interval training format with plenty of big climbs and fast flats,” they said.
Classes include a warm-up and cool down and stretch, and select classes offer either core conditioning or upper body conditioning with light hand weights. The classes are custom rides and instructors have their own music style and selections.
“We welcome beginners and riders of all abilities. We encourage all of our clients to enjoy each of our unique class experiences,” they said.
Pier Cleaners on High Street in Wakefield partnered with People’s Credit Union as part of a community winter coat drive.
- Pier Cleaners has donated their dry cleaning services to ensure each donated coat is clean and in top condition for the eventual wearer. The Credit Union collected new and gently used coats at its branch locations and over 100 coats and accessory items were donated.
- The Courthouse Center for the Arts is looking for volunteers that can help out during the week and weekends. The organization is looking for volunteers for 2-4 hours on Fridays and Saturdays in particular but can also use help on other days. If interested, email Ellen Guilfoyle at info@courthousearts.org
- Westerly Community Credit Union recently announced is has awarded 20 WCCU Teacher Grants, totaling over $9,000, for the 2022/23 school year to teachers in various towns.
These include Kristy Behbehani and Tara Reddington of the Narragansett School District and Tiffany Court, Michelle Manning, Amber Lambert, and Rita Toolin of the South Kingstown School District.
“We are always so amazed at the commitment and enthusiasm of our local educators, said Steve White, WCCU President and CEO. “Each year we award funding for innovative projects to teachers who go above and beyond. We look forward to supporting educators and their creative projects for many more years through our Teacher Grant program.”
Westerly Community Credit Union’s Teacher Grant Program awarded grants in value up to $500. These grants are awarded annually to support creative and experiential educational projects or programs in the area’s school districts.
Special consideration is given to innovative projects that strengthen the relationship between our schools and the community at large, and to projects that support student excellence.
Around South County
- Westerly Community Credit Union recently announced it will be awarding $5,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors graduating this school year. The WCCU Scholarship program includes four college scholarships and one trade/industrial arts scholarship all in the amount of $1,000 each.
The business will also be sponsoring three high school applicants for consideration of a Cooperative Credit Union College Scholarship for $1,500. The deadline for all these scholarships is Saturday, April 1st and more information on each of the scholarships is below:
The Joseph N. Cugini Memorial College Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school senior attending a two or four-year college or university. The Robert M. Bewlay Memorial College Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school senior who will be attending a two or four-year college or university upon graduation.
Two Westerly Community Credit Union College Scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school Seniors who will be attending a two or four-year college or university upon graduation.
The Westerly Community Credit Union Trade/Industrial Arts Scholarships will be awarded to a graduating high school senior who will be attending an accredited Trades/Industrial Arts Program upon graduation. Examples of Credentialed Certified Programs can be found listed on the application.
Westerly Community Credit Union is also proud to sponsor the Cooperative Credit Union Association College Scholarship Program. Each participating Credit Union will submit its top three applications to the Cooperative Credit Union Association for final review and consideration of a $1500 scholarship award.
Westerly Community Credit Union offers application submissions online at http://www.westerlyccu.com/scholarships. For more information call 596-7000 or visit their website http://www.westerlyccu.com.
- Just one year ago, Jackie and David Moore became only the sixth family to own the General Stanton Inn during its 283-year storied history in Charlestown. Over the past six months the Moore Family have carefully restored the Inn to its original prominence and elegance and have opened a new restaurant.
The inn first received guests in 1740, making it one of the oldest Inns in America. George Washington, Chester Arthur, Teddy Roosevelt and George H.W. Bush are among the Inn’s most famous guests.
In the 1800s the inn was a popular stagecoach stop on the Old Post Road in Charlestown and was known as a secret gambling establishment. The dining room once featured a hidden roulette table embedded in the ceiling which lowered for gambling each evening and was raised up and out of sight when the local constable came calling.
In the early 20th century, the inn’s proximity to the coast made the General Stanton a convenient hideout for Block Island rum runners during prohibition in the 1920s. Guests included Al Capone and John Rockefeller.
Today General Stanton, is a premier, boutique-style inn along Southern Rhode Island’s coast and highly traveled Route 1. The restaurant provides dining service, accented with Early American flare.
Chef Tom Hagist, who hails from Westerly, spent years growing and developing his craft at four-star hotels in Texas and Hawaii as well as at local venues such as the Olympia Tea Room, White Horse Tavern and Locanda Restaurant.
Narragansett native and URI graduate David Moore said, “We want our guests to experience quintessential New England hospitality, blending casual comfort with colonial charm.”
The General Stanton Inn also offers 15 guest rooms and each features bedding with luxurious linens and sumptuous comforters, as well as, private baths with premium toiletries. The Inn’s large dining rooms, 15 guest rooms, beautiful garden and on-site parking make it a perfect venue for weddings and corporate events.
Dinner Reservations can be made at general@thegeneralstantoninn.com or call 401-364-8888.
