SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Linda Eaton Brown kisses her father’s hat every night, before she goes to bed.
Col. Curtis Abbot Eaton was shot down over northern Vietnam on Aug. 14, 1966. He was 53 years old; out on a mission to destroy an oil tank.
Eaton is one of five missing pilots who will be dedicated on a memorial plaque on March 25 — at a ceremony where South Kingstown will be named a Medal of Honor town.
Brown found out her father was missing one day before her 14th birthday. To this day, almost 60 years later, she is still in contact with the Air Force. Still hoping for updates. Still trying to find him.
According to Brown, she’s been led to believe by the Air Force that there is an idea as to where Eaton could be buried. Although he was shot down early in the war, he is still an active case, Brown said.
Brown said, she actively talks to the Air Force, “trying to be a squeaky wheel.”
Brown yearns to have a semblance of closure, though she said she understands the limitations and prioritizing that goes into searching.
“They only have so much of a budget. That made sense to me,” Brown said. “Everybody wants their family found. So, do I. So, I hope and pray that he’s easy (to find).”
Brown this week had her kitchen table strewn with mementos and her fathers’ memory. Eaton is a man immortalized in photography and her mind.
There’s a black and white Air Force portrait of him. He is staring sternly into the camera, his left eye shining in the light, while the right side of his face is under cover of darkness. A personification of a man willing to die for his country and others.
“We didn’t mess up with my dad, he was very strict,” Brown said. “But he was also very happy and smiling all the time and paying attention to us.”
One of Brown’s favorite photos of her father lies in a frame, with five other images of him. They depict Eaton back home in the United States. There’s his football portrait. A photo of him in a swimming pool, head bobbing above the water, mouth agape. There’s also a photo of a rifle slung around his shoulder.
He was a hunter and liked to fish.
But there’s that one that sticks out to Brown — one she keeps pointing to.
The one of Eaton in uniform, turning toward the camera, a closed-lipped smile stretching wide across his face, beneath his crew cut — eyes alight with warmth.
The kind of look Brown was familiar with at a young age — whenever he obliged to turn the channel to Shirley Temple over the news.
“That’s my dad. That’s what I picture in my mind and what I look like. That’s his face,” Brown said. “He always had a smile.”
Brown’s family lived in California, while her father was stationed. She thinks back a lot to when her father would come home and take her and her siblings to Laguna Beach.
“My dad loved it there, because he could walk out the door and there’s the ocean,” Brown said. “That’s where he would’ve stayed forever if he could.”
But it wouldn’t be just Laguna.
“Everywhere. We’d go everywhere,” Brown said. And he’d be bringing us to all the parks. He was a lot of fun. I hugged him all the time.”
