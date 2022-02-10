SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Pickleball might be the fastest-growing sport that almost no one’s heard of.
But in fact, it’s been around for more than 50 years, and more people are picking up a ball and paddle every day, including right here in South County.
A new pair of indoor courts at Anchor Sports in South Kingstown is filled daily with lessons and games, and there’s no ‘typical’ pickleball player.
They range from high school and college kids to retirees; from the mildly curious to die-hard athletes looking to stay at the top of their game.
Pat Giarrusso, a retired Curtis Corner Middle School teacher, is a new convert to the game.
What draws Giarrusso to pickleball?
“It’s very addicting. It’s fun, and it’s social, not like tennis where you’re so far away from people you can’t talk,” she said.
She played outdoor games a few times each week last summer and currently attends a clinic.
“I had never done sports, always wanted to,” she said. “Life got in the way. Last spring I started playing with some friends and then I found out about Kara, and she’s been phenomenal.”
Kara is Kara Biller, the owner and instructor at Ocean State Pickleball, which began renting the indoor courts at Anchor Sports when the new facility opened in early January.
An occupational therapist with 30 years of experience, Biller is also a former college Atlantic 10 tennis player and has taught and coached the game throughout New England.
“Anybody can do it,” Biller said after coaching a lesson recently. “Especially if you were an athlete when you were younger … it’s a revitalization. If you love competition and dialing in and just being in the present moment and having to hit this ball – that gratification is ignited.”
Pickleball is similar to tennis in that players hit a ball to each other over a net. But they use paddles instead of rackets, and the ball is a lighter, perforated style, like a wiffle ball. The court’s dimensions and layout are similar to badminton.
A fast-paced but social game, pickleball had humble origins as a backyard game developed, according to lore, on a summer day in 1965 at Joel Pritchard’s home on Bainbridge Island, Washington.
Pritchard and friends tried to set up badminton, but no one could find the shuttlecock. They improvised with a wiffle ball, lowered the badminton net, and made paddles out of plywood from a nearby shed.
Ocean State Pickleball is drawing players from around the state, Biller said, and offers league play, lessons and tournaments. There are 15 leagues, each with 12 people.
“I’m not outdoors yet, but come spring we’ll be back outdoors,” she said.
Biller said she tries to find “that just right match” for people based on their individual skill level.
“No one likes to be crushed,” in a match. “You’re going to have a fun, competitive match.”
Right now it’s a two person operation – Biller and Narragansett resident Danielle Fians, who does marketing and social media for Ocean State Pickleball.
Fians, also a tennis player, discovered the reach of pickleball’s popularity while on a February 2020 visit to her parents in Florida.
“They introduced me to it,” she said. “Where my parents live, there are 80 courts, and they’re always full, 24/7. It’s huge in Florida.”
Her folks are in their 80s and play the game as well. Fians plays about three to four times weekly.
Vinny Hey of South Kingstown is a retired teacher who was recruited by some of his neighbors. He plays about two to three times per week. Hey played so much that he thought it was a good idea to start taking lessons.
“I haven’t played any organized sports in a long time,” he said. “I realized if I’m going to continue to play it, I should learn the fundamentals rather than just hitting it around.”
Ocean State Pickleball has several events coming up for new or prospective players, including a kids February vacation camp on Feb. 22 and 24, a Valentine’s Day tournament and a series of March Madness Friday night ‘drop-ins.’
If pickleball’s popularity keeps growing, Biller hopes to do the same with her club.
“I know it will do well. I do believe if you build it, they will come.”
