NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett High School Valedictorian Veronica Sabatino loves to run – even in the rain.
Especially in the rain.
It’s about the dampness of the ground, beneath her shoes, or the ‘splish’ of the film of water she disturbs on the pavement. The prick of the rain droplets on her arms and her breath steaming in front of her as she works with her lungs through the journey.
With the stresses of life left at home, she can take in the world as it is – once she’s in a specific head space.
Because when she’s running, there’s no worries about school, or the future.
“It kind of slows everything down for me — because running’s uncomfortable,” Sabatino said. “It kind of sucks — so you’re in the moment all the time … (focused) on getting to the next turn. It kind of makes you concentrate on the here and now. If I have some kind of due date or test or anything stressful in my life — when I go for a run, it kind of sets that aside for a little bit, because I can’t focus on that. I’m focused on what I’m doing in the moment.”
Sabatino’s father ran in college and always encouraged her to give it a try. She started running cross country in middle school and continued through high school. Though, she stepped away from competition in her senior year. The races were stressful for her, and she needed to reconvene.
Although she keeps track of her mileage, Sabatino runs casually, now. It’s soothing to her, that way.
“After (going for a run) you just feel really good and really productive,” Sabatino said.
Narragansett High School Salutatorian Harrison Quilliam — who like Sabatino will join their fellow class of 2023 classmates as the school celebrates its graduation ceremony tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the URI Ryan Center — has a similar means of winding down. One of the places where he’s most at peace, is on the slopes. He’s been skiing since middle school. He picked it up in a day, he said, after being invited by some friends.
It all felt so natural for Quilliam and he lives for flying down the mountain — the skis slicing the snow beneath him and the wind in his face.
“When it’s just me and the mountain, my mind is just in a happy place, I feel like,” Quilliam said. “And I can, just, not really focus on everything going on in my life. It’s just me and the mountain there, in that moment.”
It’s a time when Quilliam feels pulled out of society. Stress free.
“I just feel like, when you’re on a mountain, the world around you feels a little surreal,” Quilliam said. “You feel isolated, from everything else, because you’re above everything (at a higher vantage point).”
In the fall, Sabatino will attend the University of Michigan with a major in psychology, minor in political science and a focus on a pre-law path. Quilliam will be attending the University of Connecticut, where he will study biomedical engineering.
“I’ve always had a niche for designing and building things,” Quilliam said, adding that this started for him when he began playing with LEGOs as a young child. An interest in the scientific side piqued for him through biology class. Quilliam said, he arrived at biomedical engineering by combining the two interests.
Sabatino had a loose interest in law, prior to high school, but like Quilliam, expanded on her intrigue at school, when she took Advanced Placement government.
“It made me feel that what I learned in class actually applied to the real world,” Sabatino said, adding that taking the class during the COVID-19 pandemic enhanced this perspective.
This year, she interned in the state’s House of Representatives, where she was introduced to policymaking and legislature.
“I found that really interesting as well,” Sabatino said.
Quilliam said, UCONN’s campus atmosphere and distance from home were two major factors in his decision.
“It’s not too far from home, but it’s not that close either,” Quilliam said. “It’s also a good balance between academics and school community. I felt a really good sense of community when I was there.”
At first, the University of Michigan was not on Sabatino’s map. But she wanted to explore and experience somewhere different from her home state.
“When I visited, I really liked Ann Arbor,” Sabatino said. “And what I really liked about the school was that it was a big school and place that’s very different from Rhode Island. I really like Rhode Island, but I want to go see different things – different states.”
Earning valedictorian and salutatorian honors, respectively, has taught Sabatino and Quilliam first-hand, the concept of fulfillment through effort. That you’ll get something in return if you put in the work. Though, they both added, academic glory, isn’t everything. Sabatino said, she wouldn’t necessarily do things differently if she needed to experience the high school journey again. But, she understands now, just how important time management can be.
“I definitely feel that, because I spent so much time on this, I kind of missed out on some things, I would say,” Sabatino said. “It was kind of like a balancing act between taking academics over more fun high school experience type things.”
Throughout his high school career, Quilliam swam and played lacrosse. Sabatino played hockey for four years, while also partaking in cross country for three and trying her hand in tennis, lacrosse, and track.
Between their time in school, their time participating in sports, and their time with their family and friends — the balancing act, the valedictorian and salutatorian said, is the hardest part, that determines everything.
“Honestly, don’t really get caught up in grades,” Quilliam said. “Because, yes, it’s important to keep high grades but at the same time … younger kids who are used to getting really good grades enter high school and get a not-as-good grade, and they kind of become discouraged. And I think a good lesson would be to take it slow and just focus on the journey rather than your every grade and everything being perfect.”
Success, he added, is not one’s GPA or how many AP classes they’re taking.
It’s about looking back on the time one made to take care of themselves — for their hobbies and the ones most close to them.
To leave responsibility behind for a little bit and take a breath.
“You might get so many academic accomplishments,” Sabatino said. “But it will be slightly tainted by all that you missed out on.”
