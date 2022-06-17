SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — One of South County’s 2022 graduates might one day play a part in shaping our nation’s laws.
With Aidan Skidds setting his sights on government and public service, higher education in Washington D.C. seemed like a natural next move for The Prout School’s valedictorian.
A student who always did well in history and served on the school’s model legislature, Skidds will start in the fall at American University. He’s going to take on the interdisciplinary major of communications, legal institutions, economics and government.
“I’m going to dabble in different things and see what best suits my interest,” he said.
He’ll also minor in French, which he studied at the high school before graduating earlier this month with the class of 2022.
Skidds, 18, is from Exeter and has lots of good memories of attending the Catholic co-educational Prout School.
“My favorite activity has been model legislature,” he said. “It’s mock parliamentary procedure. You get to write your own legislation, and debate it in a political setting. It’s good practice for that realm.”
Among the pieces of mock legislation he’s worked on is one that enhances voting rights in Rhode Island.
“It’s hands-on but not as real as it could be,” he said, although the bills are modeled on real state legislation.
“We write the bills ourselves here and then debate them at a mock session at the Rhode Island State House in February. There are 10 or 15 schools involved,” he added.
He’s also been active in sports during his four years at Prout, playing on the cross country, indoor track and baseball teams.
Outside of school, he’s a lector who gives readings during weekly Mass at Christ the King Church in Kingston. Skidds also has taken his love of baseball even further – he’s a behind-the-plate umpire for Exeter-West Greenwich Little League.
“That’s been great, developing my communication skills with adults and kids as well,” he said.
Skidds also found time to take on a bigger leadership role at school during a hectic senior year. He served as corresponding secretary for student council and maintained his grades in the International Baccalaureate program — similar to Advanced Placement.
He earned the St. Timothy Award from the Diocese of Providence — the highest Christian service award given to those under 18. He received the Coaches’ Award from the Rhode Island Interscholastic League for cross country, and was all-academic all-state for indoor track and cross-country.
When not at school, Skidds lives in Exeter with parents Heather and Dennis and his sister, Saylor. The family plans to do some travel to Maine this summer before he departs for D.C. and college.
Looking back, Skidds said at Prout he learned to put his academic and athletic pursuits into good use to benefit others.
“Prout does a good job of not just teaching you things, but inspiring you to use them to do good by other people, and that’s really the value of my Catholic education here,” he said. “I made some great connections here.”
Skidds isn’t the only top student at Prout who made the most of their time at the school.
Prout’s Salutatorian Siena Algeo, a Warwick resident, has a promising future ahead of her as well.
Algeo is set to study Biomedical Engineering at the Wentworth Institute of Technology in the fall.
Algeo had an active four years at the Wakefield school, competing on the varsity tennis team and helping the Crusaders capture the Division II championship last fall.
She was also a member of the varsity gymnastics team, a peer minister and a member of the math team.
