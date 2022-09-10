NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend.
The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
“The celebration of our official state appetizer and our fishing industry features (as) the premier event for the day, The Calamari Cook-off, which runs from noon to 4 p.m.,” said Peg Fradette, executive director of the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce. It sponsors the event.
Matador Network travel website once said that to taste good calamari, go to Rhode Island. This show aims to prove it.
“It’s also often a little bland. Yet this somewhat lackluster association (of taste) that most Americans have with calamari doesn’t tell the whole story of the dish. To understand calamari’s true potential, you need to eat it in Rhode Island,” the website touted.
It’s a promise this festival delivers for people who pay $30 for upgraded, limited tickets which includes tastings of the spotlight appetizer. General admission is $15 and children under 12 are admitted free.
Various restaurants show their stuff — or their calamari ways — to the thousands who descend on this beach town at the waterfront site where the festival is set up.
In 2019, organizers estimated that more than 3,000 people came to taste the appetizer — as well as the main ingredient in various dishes — offered by 10 restaurants from both the area and across the state.
They included the Coast Guard House of Narragansett, Dan’s Carriage Inn and Saloon of North Kingstown, George’s of Galilee, Mariner Grille of Narragansett, Chair 5 at The Break Hotel of Narragansett, Parma Ristorante of Smithfield, Skyline at Waterplace of Providence, The Haversham Tavern of Westerly and Mews Tavern of Wakefield.
This year the line-up so far includes Coast Guard House, George’s of Galilee, Carriage Inn, The Town Dock, Diego’s of Newport, Parma Ristorante and Roy Boy’s Clam Shack.
Squid produces a big catch that fulfills a big appetite for it.
Last year, the harvest cumulative landing was 23,024,997 pounds. The 2020 harvest was reported to have a total quota landed at about 20,434,501 pounds compared to 27,213,341 pounds in 2019.
The Town Dock, the chief supplier of calamari — whose Italian name for the squid dish is calamaro — will also be preparing the dish for the first time.
With a 40-year commitment to overseeing its product from eco-friendly catch to delicious cuisine, The Town Dock solidified itself as a market leader in foodservice calamari, chamber officials said.
A family-owned company, The Town Dock is one of the largest calamari suppliers in the United States and a key player in the international marketplace. Working with a dedicated partner fleet of fishing vessels, local fishermen and global suppliers, said Clark.
“My father started this company with a commitment to the highest quality seafood and service,” said Ryan Clark, president of The Town Dock. “More than four decades later, we continue to meet that higher standard and adapt to consumer needs, he added.
“Our expanded and redesigned retail offering allows us to better connect with home chefs, giving them easy access to responsibly-sourced and delicious calamari along with great recipes to make in the comfort of their own kitchens,” he said.
As a measure of the interest beyond ordering calamari as a restaurant appetizer, Town Dock provides it for consumer purchase at Whole Foods and select ACME Markets, Big Y, BJ’s Wholesale, Cub Foods, Hy-Vee, Market Basket, and Safeway Eastern.
Calamari is also a nutritious, cost-effective and versatile seafood. As an excellent source of protein, selenium and vitamin B12, it is also a great contributor to heart health.
The American Heart Association said swapping out higher-fat meat (like sausage or bacon) with non-fried seafood twice a week can have “a big impact on heart-healthiness,” and plays a part in “preventing not just heart disease, but stroke, heart failure, sudden cardiac death and congestive heart failure.”
Not only is calamari a healthy option, but it’s also very easy to make.
“When most people hear calamari, they think about the popular fried appetizer served at many restaurants,” said Brianna Hughes, The Town Dock’s vice president of operations, supply chain & quality.
“Calamari is a versatile ingredient and it’s easy to make at home. We enjoy using it in everything from pasta to risotto, and just by following cooking instructions, consumers will always enjoy perfectly-cooked calamari in delicious dishes,” she said.
More information — including advanced sale tickets and complete event details — can be found at the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce’s website are narragansettcoc.com.
Narragansett
A company connecting seniors with young workers offering assistance with home projects plans expansion and development after obtaining nearly $1 million in seed funding.
Thomas Herchen of Narragansett is the manager of Surv, previously known as Rent Son, which connects local young workers with seniors who need any variety of chores, yard work and other day-to-day tasks done.
Pat Brown, former Narragansett resident and University of Rhode Island graduate, is the company president and founder.
The company has grown throughout the East Coast on a mission to build stronger communities through service. Having already served over 15,000 customers, Surv plans to continue to grow their home Rhode Island market and improve their neighbors’ experience, according to company officials.
Home projects can be a barrier to living at home successfully. Surv said it helps solve this problem from both a practical and personal standpoint.es.
Surv helps with jobs professional contractors don’t want to do, such as small painting, landscaping, cleaning, moving, odd jobs, or errands.
Surv officials said the company finds their staff primarily from neighborhood churches that see something greater about the work they do, resulting in a caring and trusting Neighbor experience.
Surv is already in three southeastern markets (Wilmington, NC, Charleston, SC, and Jacksonville, FL) and is looking to build a nationwide franchise brand.
For more information about working for Surv, hiring Surv, opening a franchise, or investing, email nate.p@wesurv.com or visit the website wesurv.com.
North Kingstown
Lighthouse Coffee Roasters, Rhode Island’s newest player in the coffee scene, has opened a cafe in North Kingstown.
Just one year after Lighthouse Coffee Roasters’ inception, the husband and wife team, Rob and Courtney Kenerson, have continued to make their business a family affair by opening a cafe with Rob’s sister, Elizabeth Kenerson.
Located at 7446 Post Road, North Kingstown, Lighthouse Coffee Roasters & Café opened its doors last month. It has in-house roasted coffee, freshly made pastries, pressed juices, breakfast sandwiches and other food items.
In just two months the small team transformed the previous coffee shop space into their vision — a space for the community to come in, relax, and enjoy coffee and food with friends and family.
“Our goal was to create a ‘home-away-from-home’ type space for the community,” says owner Courtney Kenerson. “Yes, we want to offer delicious coffee and food, but what was more important to us was creating an experience for those who walk through our doors.”
The space boasts bright, coastal colors, comfortable furniture, and a bar workspace for all the remote workers and students who want a quiet place to study and get work done.
More information about Lighthouse Coffee can be found at lighthousecoffeeri.com or follow its Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on its offerings and specials.
South Kingstown
- The Starbucks coffee shop at the corner of Main Street and Kingstown Road is closed for renovations. Starbucks corporate headquarters did not respond for comment on how long the closure will last and the kind of renovations underway.
However, James Gorman, South Kingstown building official, said that improvements include new partitions, a new front and back bar, new flooring and interior finishes. Essentially it is a reconfiguration of the floor plan and interior circulation with the contractor close to completion.
- Saint Elizabeth Home Care has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2021 calendar year.
Saint Elizabeth Adult Day Centers helps families keep their loved ones at home by providing a wide array of supportive services during the day within a secure and nurturing environment.
Throughout Rhode Island, Saint Elizabeth Community has four adult day health centers, providing care to seniors, adults with disabilities, and adults with dementia. It has centers in Warwick, Bristol and South Kingstown.
The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high-quality service to their patients. The 2021 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 2,500 home health providers.
With the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey.
“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients”, said Rob Paulsson, president of SHP.
Upon receiving the award, Saint Elizabeth Home Care Director, Caroline Rumowicz said, “I am so pleased with this award. It reflects the quality of our clinicians as well as the consistency that we offer our patients.”
“This award is the best tribute to our professional and caring staff as it comes from our clients who are very happy with our services,” said Matthew R. Trimble, President & CEO, Saint Elizabeth Community.
“We are very proud of the team at Saint Elizabeth Home Care for achieving this customer satisfaction award,” he added.
Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at https://www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps.
Saint Elizabeth Home Care, formerly Cathleen Naughton Associates, provides visiting nurse and private duty home care services across Rhode Island.
Founded in 1978, the company offers a full array of services that include: skilled nursing and therapy services, geriatric care management, private-duty nursing and certified nurses’ aides, telehealth monitoring, and concierge services including transportation, and homemaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.