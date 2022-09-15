PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee overcame a primary challenge from former CVS executive Helena Foulkes in a close race that had both candidates consistently within five percentage points of each other as results came in Tuesday night.
Unofficial results from the Board of Elections had McKee winning with 32.8% of the vote to Foulkes’s 30.1%, with 98% of precincts reporting.
McKee faced three other Democratic challengers besides Foulkes, including current Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, who finished third with 26.1%.
“There’s never been a crowd assembled that is as diverse as this crowd is for a Democratic primary winner ready to go on to the general election,” McKee told supporters at the Renaissance hotel in Providence. “I’m so proud to be here, because Rhode Island is positioned in a way where we’ve never had this momentum before.”
McKee, elected as lieutenant governor in 2018, took over the remainder of former Gov. Gina Raimondo’s term in March 2021, when Raimondo resigned to take a job in Washington, D.C.
Running for his first full term, McKee campaigned on the accomplishments to date, including eliminating the car tax, passing $250 million for housing in his budget and signing gun safety legislation. He promised to continue building support for small businesses, expanding affordable housing and investing in education.
“The governor is for the people,” said David Barricelli, McKee’s director of constituent services. “He wants to do the work, do it successfully. He’s no-nonsense.”
During his campaign, McKee won the endorsements of over two dozen organized labor groups and many key political leaders from around the state.
“He can relate to the average taxpayer; you can’t buy that,” said North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi. “I know Danny McKee doesn’t forget where he comes from, and I think that’s very important.”
Incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos also won her Democratic primary with 47% of the vote. Matos was by appointed by McKee to the office when he ascended to the governorship, and is also seeking her first full term. She staved off challenges from Rep. Deborah Ruggiero (D-Jamestown) and Sen. Cynthia Mendes (D-East Providence).
“I think that we were able to deliver a message to the people of Rhode Island that we’re here to help them,” she said.
Foulkes conceded the race shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, and attempted to call McKee during his victory speech. McKee told campaign staffer Eva-Marie Mancuso, who received the call and brought it to McKee’s attention during his speech, to “hang up on them.”
Audrey Lucas, a spokesperson for the Foulkes campaign, said Foulkes believed McKee would be on stage closer to 11, and did not know he was in the middle of his speech when she called.
“Regardless of your political ideology, Helena is one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet,” Lucas tweeted Tuesday night. “She was being gracious.”
In November, McKee will face Republican Ashley Kalus, who won the Republican primary in a landslide with 83.7% of the vote against Jonathan Riccitelli.
“My promise is that I will always do what is in the best interests of the taxpayers of Rhode Island,” Kalus said in a victory statement. “And I will always put people above party as I work to get Rhode Island back on track. We need a fresh set of eyes on the problems that plague our state.”
Matos will face Republican Lt. Gov. candidate Aaron Guckian, a development officer for the Rhode Island Foundation and a former special advisor to former Gov. Donald Carcieri.
