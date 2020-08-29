When Joe Viele became Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce executive director last fall, he expected to be boosting business, but instead became a lifeline to survival.
Last November the long-time South Kingstown business owner left Liberty Rentals, where he spent more than 40 years, to take the leadership post with its usual routines, including membership development and networking.
“All that changed when COVID hit,” he said this week during an interview about his first nine months leading 87-year-old organization whose members come from various parts of the state, but primarily locations from North Kingstown to Westerly.
The unexpected surprise of COVID-19 transformed his leadership from booster to lifeguard, hauling South County businesses from the rough economic surf swallowing them with waves of state restrictions, customer fears and staff limitations.
An organization known for networking and sharing business-building ideas, this foundation helped hold together the business community when the coronavirus threw retail, commercial and restaurants into a life-threating plummet in revenues during summer, their most lucrative season.
Viele said that as a manager for 19 years at the former Liberty Rentals and then co-owner for over 25 years, he’s seen the ups and downs of the local economy.
This includes, he said, seeing businesses weathering the kinds of storms hearty homeowners do as they brace for the frequent nor’easters that climb the nearby Atlantic Ocean.
“When you did what I did, you adjusted all the time, but this isn’t a burp, a one-day, one storm, adjustment,” he said about what has followed when COVID-19 hit like a hurricane, bringing collateral business damage throughout the region.
His plans for the new position included holding events to raise money to support the chamber’s outreach, team-building among business owners and the fall staple Taste of Southern Rhode Island where restaurants showed off their culinary offerings.
That all has disappeared, he said. “I changed my plans. The plan became more reactive, ” and that included many tasks he never envisioned, he said.
For instance, Viele said, he helped coordinate getting local businesses personal protective equipment so they could open just part-time and restaurants could have take-out only.
When businesses were faced with needing money from the federal government, he had to help them sort through the myriad requirements for the Payroll Protection Plan so that payments could reach employees.
Times arose, noted Viele, also a South Kingstown Town Council member, when he needed to lobby local, state and even some federal officials for assistance for struggling South County business owners.
They encountered varied issues with state restrictions and bottlenecked federal funds. They also sought inventive ways for local officials to change rules or regulations that would help businesses continue operations, such as through modified outdoor dining.
Meanwhile, he was learning the new job and meeting new people he was helping. The chamber staff also assisted, he said, and they include Katie LaCroix, Sherry Curran and his wife, Joanne Viele, the office manager for more than a decade.
“They all are top shelf, work independently and know their stuff, it all makes them a pleasure to work with,” he said.
“I’m happy in the job, but I often felt like Dr. Phil, the TV psychologist when he says ‘I’m very pleased to meet you. I’m sorry it’s under these circumstances,’” he said with a slight laugh, but not enough that it overrode the drastic seriousness of the tasks that were in front of him.
A silence stops the conversation when he pondered –and remembered – the most critical actions he needed to take.
“There was this one business. It had a lot of problems applying for the Payroll Protection Plan money and it didn’t have bank relationship and it was literally running out of money after the owners put all their personal cash they had into it,” Viele recalled.
“We were able to help and luckily, they doors stayed open. It had a good ending,” he said.
From his perch, he also has seen the selflessness of business owners on the brink of financial calamity.
“There were a handful of businesses dealing with their own survival and meanwhile, they were feeding the community for free, anyone in some of those places could walk in and get a meal for a while when things were tough at the beginning,” he said.
A modest man, Viele didn’t want to discuss much about the specific other help he gave individual businesses, which in turn serve the customers that depend on them. His associates and friends say that is classic Joe Viele, he stays in the background.
“Number one, his finest trait is that he’s honest as the day is long. He tells it like it is. As opposed to a lawyer, an insurance guy, a banker, he’s been in our shoes” as a small business owner, said Larry Fish of Pier Cleaners in South Kingstown and long-time member of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce.
“Joe is down to earth and no one can say he’s got a dog in this fight. He is an advocate for everyone and an advocate for small business,” he said.
Dick Herron, a business advisor to Viele for two decades at Liberty Rental, echoed Fish’s remarks.
“He has a propensity for serving the customer. He never took advantage of them. He went out of his way to make sure they were happy and they were satisfied,” Herron said.
Clay Johnson, owner of the Goddard School, and also a chamber member, said, “Joe knows how the numbers on a financial statement translate into real life.”
“He knows in his bones how an economic slowdown reduces revenues and puts pressure on a business owner to make payroll,” he said.
That personal insight is important for running the chamber and programs, such as new homeowner visits with advertising gift baskets or touching-base calls to members, acknowledged Viele.
“The person who has been a member for 30 years still needs a phone call once in a while, even if everything is okay,” he said.
Those phone calls are getting more frequent, Viele said, as fall closes in and new challenges face business owners, especially restaurants, whose lackluster sales from this summer’s downturn in customer traffic could mean no saved money for the tough times in the late fall and winter lean months.
“I truly don’t know how this will affect them in the winter when this is a business down time,” he said. He also doesn’t know yet how he will need to help.
“The feedback I’m getting is that this is very challenging.” Yet, his usual optimism — tempered with some caution — poked through quickly.
“If any business community is up to a challenge, it’s this one. It’s just that we’re not done with all of this (coronavirus effects) yet,” he said.
