New campaign finance reports filed with the state Board of Elections this week show Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has a comfortable financial advantage over his democratic competitors in this November's election and leads all candidates for the position entering the third quarter of the year. McKee ended June with $1.2 million in his campaign account, roughly $100,000 more than Republican candidate Ashley Kalus and nearly double his closest Democratic counterpart in Helena Buonanno Foulkes, who had $692,000 in her account at the end of the month. Are you currently interested, or donating to a candidate, in the race for governor of Rhode Island? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

You voted: