EXETER, R.I. — Jumping from a helicopter or plane doesn’t scare Major Jeffrey P. Nelson of the Rhode Island National Guard. It’s like any other military task.
He’s focused, checking on all the details and has been trained to see it as a maneuver expected of military soldiers, not a thrill-seeking adventure as some civilians would consider it.
“The thrill is usually suppressed by the jumper staying completely focused on doing everything they have been trained to do when exiting the aircraft - static line control, proper exit, body position, chute control,” he said this week.
The 41-year-old is now jump master and will be overseeing other parachuters this weekend in The Guard’s Leapfest. This is the largest and longest-running international static line parachute training event and competition in the world and will be held at Adams Farm in Exeter.
The most recent Leapfest was held in South Kingstown in 2019.
Paratrooper teams from the Netherlands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany and New Zealand are all scheduled to participate in Leapfest 2022, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to restrictions brought by the COVID pandemic.
Prior Leapfests have included teams from Tunisia, Honduras, Egypt, South Africa, Poland, Italy, New Zealand, The Netherlands, and other countries.
During the event open to the public and starting at 9 a.m., paratroopers exit a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at around 1500 feet use the MC-6 parachute and will attempt to land as close as possible to one of three “X”s marked on the drop zone.
Nelson, who has participated in the past as a jumper in this event, pointed to the real-life training behind the show that draws hundreds of people to watch paratroopers drop from the sky.
“Being able to insert behind enemy lines would play a major role in combat operations,” he said.
“The competitors use an MC-6 Parachute system, which is a maneuverable canopy,” he said. “This competition forces jumpers to utilize their skills and be as accurate as possible with their canopy control while they descend to a drop zone, towards one of the three Xs.”
After the paratrooper jumps out of the helicopter and lands on the ground, their time starts and runs until the jumper touches the X. The team with the lowest combined time wins the competition.
There are both individual and team achievements in Leapfest and model what is needed in a real military operation.
While a member of the watching public could imagine a vicarious thrill, behind the scenes there’s much preparation, he said.
“We give all international paratroopers a full introduction to the MC-6 parachute, basic airborne refresher,” he said, along with other needed information. They also in the days beforehand will do a jump at the field to become familiar with it.
Teams, he noted, start practicing for this event months outside of the competition, ensuring all have progressed properly before the main event. In addition, other preparation includes work with numerous drop zones and various aircraft to ensure the operation overall is ready for prime time.
That showtime aspect is important because Leapfest, beyond being a training exercise, is also a public demonstration of the abilities of paratroopers.
Both the risk of falling from hundreds of feet above ground, along with a “forced entry” strategic technique for entering a war zone, have captivated the imagination of civilians since World War II. In the Second World War, military parachutists and parachutes were first used on a large scale.
Even today that out-of-body experience few people get as part of everyday living draws attention. At the 2019 event, Adam Glanville of Gloucester, stood, watching with his children, on the edge of a large green field behind the school.
“I wanted to bring the kids to watch,” Glanville said at the event. “This is really cool stuff.”
Rachael Bartlett of Branford, CT, echoed the sentiment when discussing why she and her boyfriend went to the 2019 event on a whim, saying they “saw guys falling out the sky” and had to come to watch.
Adams Farm is located at 300 Hog House Hill Rd, Exeter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.