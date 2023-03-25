This week, the General Assembly passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Bridget Valverde (D-Dist. 35, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, East Greenwich) that helps address the current shortage of educators in Rhode Island schools by temporarily removeing the limit on the number of days that retired teachers, administrators and staff members can return to work as substitute employees during any school year. The move, which Valverde called a "stop-gap measure," limits the use of retirees to situations when schools have tried and been unable to find other qualified educators to fill open positions and removes a previous law that had prohibited retirees from returning to work at a school for more than 90 days a year while also receiving retirement benefits. Should there be a limit on how many days a retired teacher can return to the classroom as serve as a substitute teacher? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

