NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It has been a wrenching 14 months for Douglas Twyman and his two young children. The United States government will not allow his wife — and their mother — to enter the country.
Birthdays have come and gone, school programs have happened without her, sadness fills most days as they wait and wait and wait for a snarled, tangled and serpentine bureaucracy to clear the way for them to touch her, kiss her and hug her again.
It’s a process imposed by immigration authorities and even one U.S. Senator Jack Reed cannot speed it up.
“I can’t believe it, illegals get into this country faster and often are allowed to stay and I’m a 20-year veteran and I’m getting treated like this,” said Twyman, 45, a U.S. Navy veteran.
He is working now as a civilian for the Navy in Newport. The job is what brought him and their children Kaya, 9, and Taichi, 12, from Japan in early December 2021, while leaving his wife, Nao, behind to settle matters after selling their home.
“We thought this — her coming over — would happen fairly fast and so she stayed with her sister after the house sold,” he said. “We never expected that it would take this long or have these kinds of problems.”
Twyman’s story is fraught with hundreds of bureaucratic interactions with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service.
There’s no escape from completing forms, doing them again because federal officials claim they are done incorrectly, getting vague answers in countless phone calls to federal officials, paperwork that bureaucrats cannot find though he has video of it dropped in a mailbox, a $460 check that went unrecorded and the now the possibility of needing an immigration lawyer to help him sort through the mess.
Meanwhile, the children talk through video conference with their mother twice a day.
“There’s lots of tears. The kids miss seeing their mother so much. Two Christmases have gone by without her,” said Twyman. “My son said recently that all these other people are getting through from Mexico and other places, and are coming so easily, why can’t his mother come and she’s trying to do it legally.”
And that issue has put immigration officials on guard, making even a visit difficult, Twyman said.
“I said to the immigration people why don’t we just give her some kind of visa to visit for 90 days and the reply was, ‘We won’t trust that you will put her back on a plane when she gets here,’” he said.
He turned to Reed’s office, according to a timeline from that office, in late February 2022 and there were many interventions in the back-and-forth in the bureaucratic process.
Within this tangle is an alleged missed step — that Twyman says happened because he was misled by federal officials. Reed’s office said that “…when Mr. Twyman submitted his original I-130 Petition, he did not indicate that his wife will ‘Consular Process’; therefore, USCIS never sent the approved petition to NVC (National Visa Center). “
“I then informed Mr. Twyman that he would need to file an I-824 application with USCIS to request that the approved petition be forwarded to NVC,” said Reed aide Wendy Del Carmen.
With this information, an actual clock may have started ticking on when approval for her entry might occur. On August 23, 2022, Del Carmen reported that Twyman submitted the I-824 and USCIS received it.
“These applications are processed within approximately 15 months. Therefore, his application is within processing times,” she told The Independent.
Chip Unruh, Reed spokesman, said, “In this case, USCIS informed us that some of the delay was caused by the applicant incorrectly submitting the wrong information. Unfortunately, there is no way to go back in time and retroactively fix that or recover time that was lost. We can only help move things forward and in a better direction.”
“It is not a quick or easy process. USCIS has processing times for specific applications and Mr. Twyman’s case is pending within the current processing times, and those times are updated weekly online,” he said.
“According to USCIS, 80 percent of applications such as the one pending for Mr. Twyman, are completed within 16 months. That is an incredibly long time for children to be without their mother,” Unruh said.
