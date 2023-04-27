NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Charlie Donadio and his fast ferry service in Quonset for now have won the battle over whose fast ferry can serve Block Island.
For now, both his and Interstate Navigation can run those high-speed alternatives, which cut traveling time from Point Judith in half compared to the larger and slower traditional ferries.
“I think it’s great. It validates everything we’ve been fighting for,” said Donadio, owner of Quonset-based passenger transportation service Rhode Island Fast Ferry.
The win followed a court fight in which Donadio sought to overcome competitor Interstate Navigation’s as well as Block Island officials’ attempts to stop his plans for fast ferry service from Quonset to Block Island.
Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter sided with Rhode Island Fast Ferry, allowing it to launch its summer service from Quonset Point in North Kingstown to Old Harbor on Block Island.
The service originally received state approval from the Division of Public Utilities and Carriers in 2016 to operate from Quonset to the Town of New Shoreham, also known as Block Island.
Ed Roberge, former New Shoreham Town Manager, said two years ago the town opposed the ferry service because it would bring more passengers to the island, create public safety concerns and there may not be enough landing space in Old Harbor.
Both the Town of New Shoreham and Interstate have filed briefs in the Rhode Island State Supreme Court to stop the ferry service. The town and Interstate claim that the Division “failed to properly handle this matter from the beginning,” noting “legal and procedural irregularities.”
Donadio, though, maintains, that his marketing research shows that “this service is needed, it’s wanted by the State of Rhode Island, it’s wanted by people.”
In an interview this week, Donadio said that the fight was worth it and he expects to offer high-speed ferry service, with many amenities, to the island next year. He already offers high-speed service from Quonset to Martha’s Vineyard. In addition, he provides charter services and lighthouse tours around Narragansett Bay.
“Experience — That’s what it’s all about today. People want the experience,” he said about the business-class service he plans to have on his Block Island fast ferry.
Interstate Navigation could not be reached for comment. The judge’s ruling could be appealed by Interstate or the Town of New Shoreham. Maryanne Crawford, town manager, said, the town was reviewing the decision.
Donadio is also creating a new ferry terminal and parking lot in Quonset to handle the additional passengers expected when the service to Block Island starts. He, along with Bluewater, LLC, whose principles are also involved with the Ballard’s Wharf and Marina in Old Harbor, are working with Donadio to build a 130-foot dock for the fast ferry.
Two years ago he received a grant of up to $30,000 to help with costs associated with preparing his Quonset Point docking and service area for more associated vessels with the Block Island wind farm and other services, such as the fast ferry.
“Rhode Island Fast Ferry is pursuing an expansion of its offshore wind services in Quonset Point and down the East Coast,” the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation said when announcing the award. “This grant funding will support a third of total permitting costs for the project.”
Donadio said he was spending upwards of $100,000 in fees for permits from the Coastal Resources Management Council, Department of Environmental Management and Army Corps of Engineers.
“Rhode Island Fast Ferry’s Quonset Point Facility is ideally located to support the offshore wind industry; to support this industry growth, shoreside investment in Rhode Island Fast Ferry’s terminal facility is needed,” the corporation said in its announcement.
The money was part of the first round of 15 awards totaling about $800,000 from the state’s Site Readiness Program designed to spur business development in different parts of the state by helping pay for technical assistance and site-specific planning and improvements.
